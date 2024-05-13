Translation

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

May 13, 2024

PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD.

Notice Concerning New Orders

PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has received new orders for axle cases for medium- and light-duty trucks from Hino Motors, Ltd. as part of its efforts for "Expanding and challenging strategies in core business," which comprises the framework of the new medium-term business plan (FY2024 to FY2028). The details are as follows.

As a result of accepting these orders, the Company has realized transactions of axle cases with all domestic commercial vehicle manufacturers.

The Company will continue to promote sales expansion activities, thereby furthering our growth and enhancing our presence.

1. Details of orders

We received orders for axle cases for current medium- and light-duty trucks from Hino Motors, Ltd. As these orders are for existing models, we will sequentially take over the supply over a period from 2024 to 2026.

2. Estimated net sales

Approximately 3 billion yen / year (full volume)

3. Production site

Japan (Saitama Plant)

[Image]