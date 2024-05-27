May 27, 2024

PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD.

Notice Regarding upgrade of Rating and Change of Rating Outlook

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (''R&I'') from which PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD. (the ''Company'') has obtained a rating, announced that it upgraded the rating and changed rating outlook of the Company.

For details of the reasons for the rating, please refer to the website released by R&I May 23rd.

１．ISSUER and RATING Before After ISSUER Issuer Rating Issuer Rating RATING BBB＋ A－ RATING Positive Stable OUTLOOK ２．Rating Agency

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)

３．Rating Publication Date:

May 23, 2024