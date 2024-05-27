Press Kogyo : Notice Regarding upgrade of Rating and Change of Rating Outlook
May 27, 2024 at 02:07 am EDT
May 27, 2024
PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD.
Notice Regarding upgrade of Rating and Change of Rating Outlook
Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (''R&I'') from which PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD. (the ''Company'') has obtained a rating, announced that it upgraded the rating and changed rating outlook of the Company.
For details of the reasons for the rating, please refer to the website released by R&I May 23rd.
１．ISSUER and RATING
Before
After
ISSUER
Issuer Rating
Issuer Rating
RATING
BBB＋
A－
RATING
Positive
Stable
OUTLOOK
２．Rating Agency
Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)
３．Rating Publication Date:
May 23, 2024
