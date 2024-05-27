Note: This document is an excerpt translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 7246

June 5, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

Yuki Shimizu

Representative Director

PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD.

1-1-1 Shiohama, Kawasaki-ku,

Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa

Notice of the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting

We are pleased to announce that the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on June 27, 2024 as detailed below.

When convening this Shareholders' Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders' meeting, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts the information on the Company's website as "Notice of the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting." Please access the following website to view the information.

[The Company's website] https://www.presskogyo.co.jp/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting.html

Items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken are posted on the website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting in addition to the Company's website. Please access the following website to view the items.

[Website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting] https://d.sokai.jp/7246/teiji/ (in Japanese)

In the event you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may vote either in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). We therefore ask you to review the reference documents for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and exercise your voting rights in advance.

[Exercise of voting rights in writing]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal in the voting form and return it so that it arrives no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

We ask that you use the enclosed protective seal when returning votes by mail.

[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet]

Please review the "Information on exercise of voting rights via the Internet" on page 3, access the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and follow the on-screen instructions to record your votes for or against each proposal by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

Details

1.

Date and time:

Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2.

Place:

Conference Room of the Company's Head Office

1-1-1 Shiohama, Kawasaki-ku,Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa

3. Purpose of the Meeting

Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports

of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 122nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 122nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 4: Election of Five (5) Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

4. Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights

Please refer to "Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights" on page 3.

  • Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.
    1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Non-ConsolidatedStatement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
  • If any changes are made to items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice of the changes and the details of the items before and after the changes will be posted on the Company's website and the website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting below.
    The Company's website https://www.presskogyo.co.jp/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting.html
    Website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting https://d.sokai.jp/7246/teiji/ (in Japanese)
  • When attending the Meeting in person, please hand in the voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.

Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights

Exercise of voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting is shareholders' important right.

Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting.

There are three methods to exercise your voting rights as indicated below.

Exercise of voting rights by attending the Meeting

When attending the Meeting in person, please hand in the voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.

Date and time of the Meeting:

Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

(The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m.)

Exercise of voting rights in writing (via postal mail)

Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the voting form and return it.

Deadline:

To be received by Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (JST)

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal following the instructions on the screen.

Deadline:

No later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (JST)

If you exercise your voting rights multiple times, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote. If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via the Internet, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote. Also, in case you exercise your voting rights in duplicate in writing and via the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet will be recorded as the effective vote.

When neither approval nor disapproval for each proposal is indicated on the enclosed voting form, it will be treated as an approval vote for the Company's proposal.

Institutional investors may use the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Regarding the year-end dividends for the 122nd fiscal year, after taking into comprehensive consideration the performance for the current fiscal year and future capital demands among other factors, in accordance with the capital policy of the Company, we propose to pay as described below.

  1. Type of dividend property: We will pay in cash.
  2. Item concerning allocation of dividend property and its total amount:
    We propose the year-end dividend of 13.0 yen per common share of the Company (total amount of dividends: 1,318,619,081 yen).
  3. Effective date of dividend of surplus:
    We propose the effective date of dividend to be June 28, 2024.

(Reference: 1) Capital policy of the Company

The fundamental policy of the Press Kogyo Group is to aim for sustainable growth and to increase corporate value over the medium- to long-term through business activities, while maintaining the necessary level of shareholders' equity and providing sustainable and stable returns to shareholders.

The medium-term target for total shareholder return is 35% or more.

1. Maintenance of necessary shareholders' equity level

Financial soundness shall be ensured by comprehensively considering investment for growth, the ability to respond to operational risks, maintenance of ratings, etc.

2. Dividend policy

The dividend amount for each period is determined by comprehensively considering performance and capital demands, among other factors. The frequency of dividend payments shall be twice a year, in principle.

3. Acquisition of treasury shares, etc.

Changes in the business environment will be responded to flexibly, and financial measures leading to increased corporate value, such as the acquisition or cancellation of treasury shares, will be implemented.

(Reference: 2) Change in dividends per share

(Unit: yen)

119th fiscal year

120th fiscal year

121st fiscal year

122nd fiscal year

(current)

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021)

March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

March 31, 2024)

Interim dividends per share

0.00

9.50

10.50

13.00

Year-end dividends per share

7.50

10.50

10.50

13.00

(planned)

Annual dividends per share

7.50

20.00

21.00

26.00

(planned)

Consolidated dividend

54.6%

30.2%

32.0%

32.7%

payout ratio

(planned)

Total return ratio

54.6%

46.9%

46.6%

45.0%

(planned)

Notes: 1.

During the 120th fiscal year, the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors

meeting held on November 5, 2021. Between November 8, 2021 and January 13, 2022, the Company acquired

2,994,700 treasury shares for 1,199,964,200 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

and canceled 2,994,700 treasury shares on March 31, 2022.

  1. During the 121st fiscal year, the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022. Between May 16, 2022 and July 27, 2022, the Company acquired 2,420,800 treasury shares for 999,989,800 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and canceled 2,420,800 treasury shares on September 30, 2022.
  2. During the 122nd fiscal year (current fiscal year), the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023. Between May 12, 2023 and June 12, 2023, the Company acquired 1,770,800 treasury shares for 999,973,300 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and canceled 1,770,800 treasury shares on September 29, 2023.

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Reason for proposal
    In order to improve transparency in management and further enhance corporate governance, the Company will delete Article 28 of the current Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the abolishment of the counselors and advisors system.
    Accompanying the deletion of the Article, Article 29 and thereafter of the current Articles of Incorporation shall each be moved up by one Article.
  2. Details of proposed amendments
    Details of the proposed amendments are as follows:

(Underlined portions indicate the parts that are to be amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Advisors and Counselors)

Article 28 The Board of Directors may make resolutions

(Deleted)

appointing persons to serve as Advisors or

Counselors.

Articles 29- 40(Omitted)

Articles 28- 39(Unchanged)

Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

All seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, hereinafter referred to as "Director(s)") will retire from office due to expiration of their terms of office at the conclusion of this Shareholders' Meeting.

Accordingly, we propose the election of seven (7) Directors.

Decisions to select the Director candidates are made by the Board of Directors upon consulting with the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in which the majority of the members are External Directors, and considering the Committee's submission.

Also, after a review by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, they have expressed the opinion that each candidate in this proposal is qualified.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Reelected/

Attendance at

Current position and areas of responsibility in

meetings of

No.

Name

Gender

Newly

the Company

the Board of

appointed

Directors

1

Tetsushi Mino

Male

Reelected

Representative Director, Chairperson & CEO

17/17

(100.0%)

2

Yuki Shimizu

Male

Reelected

Representative Director, President & COO

17/17

In charge of Internal Audit Dept.

(100.0%)

Representative Director, Executive Vice

3

Noboru Masuda

Male

Reelected

President & CTO

17/17

Overseeing of Engineering & Development

(100.0%)

Division and Manufacturing Division

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer

4

Hiroshi Yahara

Male

Reelected

Management of Personnel Dept. and

17/17

Employee Relations Dept.

(100.0%)

Overseeing of General Affairs Dept.

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer

& CFO

5

Takekazu Karaki

Male

Reelected

Management of Management Planning Dept.

17/17

Overseeing of Accounting Dept., 100-Year

(100.0%)

History Compilation Dept. and Overseas

Operations

In charge of Business Planning Dept.

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer

17/17

6

Masahiko Sato

Male

Reelected

In charge of Engineering & Development

(100.0%)

Division

7

Harumasa Nikkawa

Male

Reelected

Director, Executive Managing Officer

14/14

In charge of Manufacturing Division

(100.0%)

Note: As candidate Mr. Nikkawa was elected at the 121st Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2023, the total number of meetings shown in his attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors reflects the number of meetings held after his election.

No.

Name

Career summary, position, areas of responsibility in the Company and

Number of the

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Company's

shares owned

April

1980

Joined the Company

April

2009

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2012

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2013

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2013

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

148,200

June

2017

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the

Tetsushi Mino

Company

(April 24, 1957)

June

2018

Representative Director, President of the Company

1

Attendance at

April

2024

Representative Director, Chairperson of the

Company

Reelected

meetings of the Board

(to the present)

of Directors

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

17/17 (100.0%)

Mr. Mino has mainly held key positions in the Sales and Purchasing Departments of the

Company, and has been responsible for the overall management of the Company and

the Group as Representative Director and President since June 2018 and as

Representative Director, Chairperson since April 2024. Based on such experience and

considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating

to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to

nominate him as a candidate for Director.

April

1986

Joined the Company

April

2016

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2018

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2020

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2021

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

63,600

Yuki Shimizu

Company

April

2024

Representative Director, President of the Company

(June 25, 1962)

(to the present)

2

Attendance at

Responsibilities

Reelected

meetings of the Board

In charge of Internal Audit Dept.

of Directors

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

17/17 (100.0%)

Mr. Shimizu has mainly held key positions in the Sales and Purchasing Departments of

the Company, and has been responsible for the overall management of the Company

and the Group as Representative Director and President since April 2024. Based on such

experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make

decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management,

and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

No.

Name

Career summary, position, areas of responsibility in the Company and

Number of the

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Company's

shares owned

April

1982

Joined the Company

April

2015

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2017

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2018

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2019

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

April

2022

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

April

2023

Representative Director, Senior Executive

80,800

Noboru Masuda

Managing Director, Senior Executive Managing

Officer of the Company

(April 13, 1959)

April

2024

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

3

Attendance at

of the Company

Reelected

(to the present)

meetings of the Board

Responsibilities

of Directors

17/17 (100.0%)

Overseeing of Engineering & Development Division and

Manufacturing Division

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Masuda has mainly held key positions in the Tool & Machinery Engineering and

Factory Departments of the Company, and has been responsible for the management of

the Company and the Group as Representative Director and Senior Executive Managing

Director since April 2023 and as Representative Director and Executive Vice President

since April 2024. Based on such experience and considerable insight, the Company has

judged that he is able to make decisions relating to execution of important business and

supervise the management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

April

1984

Joined the Company

April

2014

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2016

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2018

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2020

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

80,100

Hiroshi Yahara

April

2022

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

(April 7, 1960)

(to the present)

4

Attendance at

Responsibilities

Reelected

meetings of the Board

Management of Personnel Dept. and Employee Relations Dept.

of Directors

Overseeing of General Affairs Dept.

17/17 (100.0%)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Yahara has experience mainly in the Sales, Purchasing, General Affairs, and

Personnel Departments of the Company and has deep knowledge and achievements in

the Company's sales, purchasing, general affairs and personnel operation. Based on

such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to

make decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the

management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

No.

Name

Career summary, position, areas of responsibility in the Company and

Number of the

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Company's

shares owned

April

1986

Joined the Company

April

2016

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2018

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2020

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2021

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

April

2024

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the

62,800

Takekazu Karaki

Company

(to the present)

(February 21, 1962)

Responsibilities

5

Attendance at

Management of Management Planning Dept.

Reelected

meetings of the Board

Overseeing of Accounting Dept., 100-Year History Compilation Dept.

of Directors

and Overseas Operations

17/17 (100.0%)

In charge of Business Planning Dept.

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Karaki has experience mainly in the Overseas Operations and Accounting

Departments of the Company and has deep knowledge and achievements in the

Company's overseas business and accounting operation. Based on such experience and

considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating

to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to

nominate him as a candidate for Director.

April

1985

Joined the Company

April

2017

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2019

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2020

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

June

2021

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

Company

52,600

Masahiko Sato

April

2024

Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the

(September 28, 1962)

Company

6

Attendance at

(to the present)

Reelected

Responsibilities

meetings of the Board

of Directors

In charge of Engineering & Development Division

17/17 (100.0%)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Sato has experience mainly in the Production Engineering and Engineering

Departments of the Company and has deep knowledge and achievements in the

Company's engineering & development and manufacturing operation. Based on such

experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make

decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management,

and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

April

1980

Joined the Company

April

2016

Executive Officer of the Company

April

2018

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

April

2020

Executive Managing Officer of the Company

Harumasa Nikkawa

June

2023

Director, Executive Managing Officer of the

51,100

Company

(May 26, 1961)

(to the present)

7

Attendance at

Responsibilities

Reelected

meetings of the Board

In charge of Manufacturing Division

of Directors

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

14/14 (100.0%)

Mr. Nikkawa has experience mainly in the Factory Department of the Company and has

deep knowledge and achievements in the Company's manufacturing operation. Based on

such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make

decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management, and

continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company that classifies the Company's Directors, Executive Officers, and company officers of domestic and overseas subsidiaries and affiliates (excluding PK U.S.A., INC.) as the insureds, and the insureds are covered for losses that may arise

