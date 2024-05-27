Note: This document is an excerpt translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities Code: 7246 June 5, 2024 Dear Shareholders, Yuki Shimizu Representative Director PRESS KOGYO CO., LTD. 1-1-1 Shiohama, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Notice of the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting We are pleased to announce that the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on June 27, 2024 as detailed below. When convening this Shareholders' Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders' meeting, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts the information on the Company's website as "Notice of the 122nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting." Please access the following website to view the information. [The Company's website] https://www.presskogyo.co.jp/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting.html Items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken are posted on the website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting in addition to the Company's website. Please access the following website to view the items. [Website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting] https://d.sokai.jp/7246/teiji/ (in Japanese) In the event you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may vote either in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). We therefore ask you to review the reference documents for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and exercise your voting rights in advance. [Exercise of voting rights in writing] Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal in the voting form and return it so that it arrives no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). We ask that you use the enclosed protective seal when returning votes by mail. [Exercise of voting rights via the Internet] Please review the "Information on exercise of voting rights via the Internet" on page 3, access the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and follow the on-screen instructions to record your votes for or against each proposal by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). - 1 -

Details 1. Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) 2. Place: Conference Room of the Company's Head Office 1-1-1 Shiohama, Kawasaki-ku,Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa 3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 122nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 122nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal 4: Election of Five (5) Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members 4. Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights Please refer to "Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights" on page 3. Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

If any changes are made to items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice of the changes and the details of the items before and after the changes will be posted on the Company's website and the website for posted informational materials for the shareholders' meeting below.

Information About Exercising Your Voting Rights Exercise of voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting is shareholders' important right. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting. There are three methods to exercise your voting rights as indicated below. Exercise of voting rights by attending the Meeting When attending the Meeting in person, please hand in the voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue. Date and time of the Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m.) Exercise of voting rights in writing (via postal mail) Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the voting form and return it. Deadline: To be received by Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (JST) Exercise of voting rights via the Internet Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal following the instructions on the screen. Deadline: No later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (JST) If you exercise your voting rights multiple times, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote. If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via the Internet, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote. Also, in case you exercise your voting rights in duplicate in writing and via the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet will be recorded as the effective vote. When neither approval nor disapproval for each proposal is indicated on the enclosed voting form, it will be treated as an approval vote for the Company's proposal. Institutional investors may use the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. - 3 -

Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Regarding the year-end dividends for the 122nd fiscal year, after taking into comprehensive consideration the performance for the current fiscal year and future capital demands among other factors, in accordance with the capital policy of the Company, we propose to pay as described below. Type of dividend property: We will pay in cash. Item concerning allocation of dividend property and its total amount:

We propose the year-end dividend of 13.0 yen per common share of the Company (total amount of dividends: 1,318,619,081 yen). Effective date of dividend of surplus:

We propose the effective date of dividend to be June 28, 2024. (Reference: 1) Capital policy of the Company The fundamental policy of the Press Kogyo Group is to aim for sustainable growth and to increase corporate value over the medium- to long-term through business activities, while maintaining the necessary level of shareholders' equity and providing sustainable and stable returns to shareholders. The medium-term target for total shareholder return is 35% or more. 1. Maintenance of necessary shareholders' equity level Financial soundness shall be ensured by comprehensively considering investment for growth, the ability to respond to operational risks, maintenance of ratings, etc. 2. Dividend policy The dividend amount for each period is determined by comprehensively considering performance and capital demands, among other factors. The frequency of dividend payments shall be twice a year, in principle. 3. Acquisition of treasury shares, etc. Changes in the business environment will be responded to flexibly, and financial measures leading to increased corporate value, such as the acquisition or cancellation of treasury shares, will be implemented. (Reference: 2) Change in dividends per share (Unit: yen) 119th fiscal year 120th fiscal year 121st fiscal year 122nd fiscal year (current) (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021) March 31, 2022) March 31, 2023) March 31, 2024) Interim dividends per share 0.00 9.50 10.50 13.00 Year-end dividends per share 7.50 10.50 10.50 13.00 (planned) Annual dividends per share 7.50 20.00 21.00 26.00 (planned) Consolidated dividend 54.6% 30.2% 32.0% 32.7% payout ratio (planned) Total return ratio 54.6% 46.9% 46.6% 45.0% (planned) - 4 -

Notes: 1. During the 120th fiscal year, the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 5, 2021. Between November 8, 2021 and January 13, 2022, the Company acquired 2,994,700 treasury shares for 1,199,964,200 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and canceled 2,994,700 treasury shares on March 31, 2022. During the 121st fiscal year, the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022. Between May 16, 2022 and July 27, 2022, the Company acquired 2,420,800 treasury shares for 999,989,800 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and canceled 2,420,800 treasury shares on September 30, 2022. During the 122nd fiscal year (current fiscal year), the Company resolved to acquire and cancel treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023. Between May 12, 2023 and June 12, 2023, the Company acquired 1,770,800 treasury shares for 999,973,300 yen in total through market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and canceled 1,770,800 treasury shares on September 29, 2023. - 5 -

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Reason for proposal

In order to improve transparency in management and further enhance corporate governance, the Company will delete Article 28 of the current Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the abolishment of the counselors and advisors system.

Accompanying the deletion of the Article, Article 29 and thereafter of the current Articles of Incorporation shall each be moved up by one Article. Details of proposed amendments

Details of the proposed amendments are as follows: (Underlined portions indicate the parts that are to be amended.) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendments (Advisors and Counselors) Article 28 The Board of Directors may make resolutions (Deleted) appointing persons to serve as Advisors or Counselors. Articles 29- 40(Omitted) Articles 28- 39(Unchanged) - 6 -

Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) All seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, hereinafter referred to as "Director(s)") will retire from office due to expiration of their terms of office at the conclusion of this Shareholders' Meeting. Accordingly, we propose the election of seven (7) Directors. Decisions to select the Director candidates are made by the Board of Directors upon consulting with the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in which the majority of the members are External Directors, and considering the Committee's submission. Also, after a review by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, they have expressed the opinion that each candidate in this proposal is qualified. The candidates for Director are as follows: Reelected/ Attendance at Current position and areas of responsibility in meetings of No. Name Gender Newly the Company the Board of appointed Directors 1 Tetsushi Mino Male Reelected Representative Director, Chairperson & CEO 17/17 (100.0%) 2 Yuki Shimizu Male Reelected Representative Director, President & COO 17/17 In charge of Internal Audit Dept. (100.0%) Representative Director, Executive Vice 3 Noboru Masuda Male Reelected President & CTO 17/17 Overseeing of Engineering & Development (100.0%) Division and Manufacturing Division Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer 4 Hiroshi Yahara Male Reelected Management of Personnel Dept. and 17/17 Employee Relations Dept. (100.0%) Overseeing of General Affairs Dept. Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer & CFO 5 Takekazu Karaki Male Reelected Management of Management Planning Dept. 17/17 Overseeing of Accounting Dept., 100-Year (100.0%) History Compilation Dept. and Overseas Operations In charge of Business Planning Dept. Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer 17/17 6 Masahiko Sato Male Reelected In charge of Engineering & Development (100.0%) Division 7 Harumasa Nikkawa Male Reelected Director, Executive Managing Officer 14/14 In charge of Manufacturing Division (100.0%) Note: As candidate Mr. Nikkawa was elected at the 121st Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2023, the total number of meetings shown in his attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors reflects the number of meetings held after his election. - 7 -

No. Name Career summary, position, areas of responsibility in the Company and Number of the (Date of birth) significant concurrent positions outside the Company Company's shares owned April 1980 Joined the Company April 2009 Executive Officer of the Company April 2012 Senior Executive Officer of the Company April 2013 Executive Managing Officer of the Company June 2013 Director, Executive Managing Officer of the Company 148,200 June 2017 Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the Tetsushi Mino Company (April 24, 1957) June 2018 Representative Director, President of the Company 1 Attendance at April 2024 Representative Director, Chairperson of the Company Reelected meetings of the Board (to the present) of Directors Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director 17/17 (100.0%) Mr. Mino has mainly held key positions in the Sales and Purchasing Departments of the Company, and has been responsible for the overall management of the Company and the Group as Representative Director and President since June 2018 and as Representative Director, Chairperson since April 2024. Based on such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director. April 1986 Joined the Company April 2016 Executive Officer of the Company April 2018 Senior Executive Officer of the Company April 2020 Executive Managing Officer of the Company June 2021 Director, Executive Managing Officer of the 63,600 Yuki Shimizu Company April 2024 Representative Director, President of the Company (June 25, 1962) (to the present) 2 Attendance at Responsibilities Reelected meetings of the Board In charge of Internal Audit Dept. of Directors Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director 17/17 (100.0%) Mr. Shimizu has mainly held key positions in the Sales and Purchasing Departments of the Company, and has been responsible for the overall management of the Company and the Group as Representative Director and President since April 2024. Based on such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director. - 8 -

No. Name Career summary, position, areas of responsibility in the Company and Number of the (Date of birth) significant concurrent positions outside the Company Company's shares owned April 1982 Joined the Company April 2015 Executive Officer of the Company April 2017 Senior Executive Officer of the Company April 2018 Executive Managing Officer of the Company June 2019 Director, Executive Managing Officer of the Company April 2022 Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the Company April 2023 Representative Director, Senior Executive 80,800 Noboru Masuda Managing Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the Company (April 13, 1959) April 2024 Representative Director, Executive Vice President 3 Attendance at of the Company Reelected (to the present) meetings of the Board Responsibilities of Directors 17/17 (100.0%) Overseeing of Engineering & Development Division and Manufacturing Division Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Masuda has mainly held key positions in the Tool & Machinery Engineering and Factory Departments of the Company, and has been responsible for the management of the Company and the Group as Representative Director and Senior Executive Managing Director since April 2023 and as Representative Director and Executive Vice President since April 2024. Based on such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director. April 1984 Joined the Company April 2014 Executive Officer of the Company April 2016 Senior Executive Officer of the Company April 2018 Executive Managing Officer of the Company June 2020 Director, Executive Managing Officer of the Company 80,100 Hiroshi Yahara April 2022 Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of the Company (April 7, 1960) (to the present) 4 Attendance at Responsibilities Reelected meetings of the Board Management of Personnel Dept. and Employee Relations Dept. of Directors Overseeing of General Affairs Dept. 17/17 (100.0%) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Mr. Yahara has experience mainly in the Sales, Purchasing, General Affairs, and Personnel Departments of the Company and has deep knowledge and achievements in the Company's sales, purchasing, general affairs and personnel operation. Based on such experience and considerable insight, the Company has judged that he is able to make decisions relating to execution of important business and supervise the management, and continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director. - 9 -