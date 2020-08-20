Pressance : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 11, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Kyosuke Ichikawa, Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Management Division,
and General Manager of Accounting Department
TEL: +81-6-4793-1650
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report:
August 12, 2020
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials for financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No
(Values of less than one million rounded down)
1. Consolidated operating results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year
changes compared to the same
period of the previous FY)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First three months of the fiscal
year ending March 31, 2021
65,901
(3.4)
11,906
(15.4)
11,962
(14.1)
8,181
(14.8)
First three months of the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2020
68,240
(16.3)
14,066
(27.0)
13,926
(27.3)
9,603
(26.8)
Note: Comprehensive income First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021:
8,239 million yen [(13.8) %]
First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
9,556 million yen [(27.4) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
First three months of the fiscal
year ending March 31, 2021
127.19
127.15
First three months of the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2020
154.69
149.46
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
298,974
124,140
41.0
As of March 31, 2020
310,779
116,690
37.1
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2020:
122,659 million yen
As of March 31, 2020:
115,253 million yen
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Annual total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
-
26.00
-
13.00
39.00
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
-
-
-
-
Note: Revisions to the dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
Note: According to the Article of Incorporation of the Company, the record dates for dividends are the end of the second quarter and the end of the fiscal year; however, at the time of the release of this document, the dividend forecast amounts for these record dates have yet to be determined. At the point when disclosure becomes possible, the Company will promptly release the amount of the interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
Half year
102,288
(18.4)
16,080
(32.1)
15,469
(33.9)
10,665
(31.9)
165.79
Full year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: Revisions to the results forecasts most recently announced: None
Note: The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is reflected in the consolidated results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure; however, the forecasts may change substantially. For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the consolidated results forecasts are not provided given that, at the time of disclosure, it is difficult to rationally estimate the impact of the future influence of the virus outbreak and the timing of when the epidemic will dissipate. At the point when estimation becomes possible, the Company will promptly release the full year forecasts.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Corporate Income Tax Calculation Standards)
Regarding taxes, a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate for the projected full-year pretax income for the current fiscal year, including the actual income figure for the first three months of the fiscal year, has been arrived at using the tax-effect accounting method.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement after error corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than a. above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement after error corrections: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of each period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
65,198,961 shares
As of March 31, 2020
65,198,961 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of each period
As of June 30, 2020
870,054 shares
As of March 31, 2020
870,054 shares
2
c. Average number of shares during the period
First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31,2021
64,328,907 shares
First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31,2020
62,077,641 shares
Notes:
Due to the introduction of the share-based payment type ESOP, a certain number of shares of the Company held in the trust account is included in the "Number of treasury shares at the end of period" (313,320 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and 313,320 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020). And a certain number of shares held in the trust account is included in the treasury shares that were deducted in the calculation of the "Average number of outstanding shares during the period" (313,320 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and 313,980 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020).
Quarterly financial results report by public accountants or auditing firms are not required
Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)
Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, are based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure and on certain assumptions deemed to be practicable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges or ensures to achieve such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For preconditions to the assumptions and other important notes concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (3) Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2021 on page 5 of the attachment.
(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.
3
1. Quarterly Qualitative Information
(1) Business Results
During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year, the Japanese economy plummeted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business environment remained challenging.
In the real estate industry, the interest rates on housing loans remain low while the Japanese government's ongoing measures to support homebuyers, such as mortgage tax breaks, remain on track, and more people have tended to move into the center of cities seeking the convenience of urban living. Although these and other factors are supporting the demand for condominiums, the outlook is uncertain due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In these business circumstances, Pressance Corporation Co, Ltd. (the "Company") has focused on supplying condominiums in selected areas in the central part of major cities in the Kinki and Tokai/Chukyo and other core regions, which are our major sales areas.
Under such business condition, the Company posted the following consolidated performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021: net sales amounted to 65,901 million yen (down 3.4% year on year), operating profit amounted to 11,906 million yen (down 15.4% year on year), ordinary profit amounted to 11,962 million yen (down 14.1% year on year) and profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 8,181 million yen (down 14.8% year on year).
An overview of operating results by product segment is as follows:
Real Estate Sale Business
In the real estate sales business, Pressance Loger Kyoto Nishioji Gojo (64 units), a family-type condominium in the Pressance Loger series, and Pressance OSAKA DOMECITY BEATS (154 units), a Pressance series studio condominium, have performed favorably.
However, as economic activities have been constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's business has also been impacted, resulting in a significant decline in the sales of studio condominiums, among others. The sales of studio condominium amounted to 17,413 million yen (1,018 units), sales of family-type condominium amounted to 42,668 million yen (1,202 units), sales of other type of housing amounted to 824 million yen (38 units), sales of other real estate amounted to 2,302 million yen, business accompanying real estate sales amounted to 509 million yen. Total sales of real estate sale business posted 63,719 million yen (down 4.2% year on year) and, operating profit amounted to 11,595 million yen (down 15.5% year on year). Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sales of condominium building" is included in "sales of studio condominiums.
Since sales from the condominium business, our main business, are recorded on a delivery basis that is later than completion, there may be fluctuation in the quarterly sales results depending on the timing of land acquisition, development plans and/or construction schedules.
Other Business
The sales of other business, such as the Rental property business and the Real estate management fee business, amounted to 2,182 million yen (up 25.9% year on year) due to an increase in rents revenue with an increase in guaranteed rent properties, while segment profit amounted to 676 million yen (down 2.7% year on year) due to an increase in rent payments related to rent guarantees.
Financial PositionCurrent Assets
Total current assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 284,230 million yen (down 4.0%), which represents a decrease of 11,836 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in inventory of 16,524 million yen, while there was an increase in cash and deposits of 3,990 million yen.
Fixed Assets
Total fixed assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 14,743 million yen (up 0.2%), which represents an increase of 31 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in loans to affiliates of 381 million yen, while there was a decrease in real estate for rent by 337 million yen, selling a self-owned real estate for rent.
4
Liabilities
Total liabilities as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 174,833 million yen (down 9.9%), which represents a decrease of 19,255 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in "Loan payable to bank" of 10,958 million yen and "Advances received" of 5,422 million yen along with the delivery of the condominiums.
Net Assets
Total net assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 124,140 million yen (up 6.4%), which represents an increase of 7,499 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was principally due to the increase in retained earnings by 7,341 million yen because of the posting of quarterly profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.
Analysis on Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, totaled 45,674 million yen (up 9.6%), which represents an increase of 3,990 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
The status and factors in each cash flow for the first three months of the fiscal year are as follows:
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities came to 15,857 million yen (Compared with 7,184 million yen provided in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly due to cash inflow resulting from a decrease in inventories by 16,530 million following the delivery of condominiums and the posting of 11,962 million yen in profit before income taxes, while there were cash outflows as a result of a decrease in advances received by 5,435 million yen following the delivery of condominiums and a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade by 3,956 million yen reflecting an increase in the settlement of electronically recorded obligations - operating.
Cash Flows from Investment Activities
Net cash used in investment activities came to 90 million yen (Compared with 104 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
The decrease was mainly due to cash outflows by 383 million yen of loans to affiliates, while there were cash inflows by 302 million yen of revenue from the sale of fixed assets.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities came to 11,776 million yen (Compared with 12,679 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
The decrease was due to the net decrease in bank loans by 10,958 million yen and the dividend payment of 818 million yen, resulting in a decrease in capital.
Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020
Condominium sales, our major business, have a tendency to give an excessive skewness or deformations in a specific quarter results due to the timing of delivery of condominium, since sale of condominium is to be posted on the basis of delivery of the condominium unit.
With respect to the results forecasts, it is extremely difficult to foresee the magnitude of the impacts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the timing of when the epidemic will dissipate, and uncertainty is clouding the economic and market outlook. Under such circumstances, it is difficult to rationally estimate the results forecasts. Therefore, the Company has suspended full year forecasting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 but is announcing forecasts limited to the first half of the fiscal year, for which we can obtain a relatively clearer picture. At the point when estimation becomes possible, we will promptly release the results forecasts for the full fiscal year.
5
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
44,774
48,764
Accounts receivable - trade
142
196
Real estate for sale
27,074
31,385
Real estate for sale in process
217,964
197,185
Raw materials and supplies
293
236
Other
5,817
6,461
Total current assets
296,066
284,230
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Real estate for rent, net
6,993
6,655
Other, net
647
597
Total property, plant and equipment
7,640
7,253
Intangible assets
254
225
Investments and other assets
6,817
7,264
Total non-current assets
14,712
14,743
Total assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term loans payable
Current portion of long-term loans payable
Income taxes payable
Advances received
Provision for bonuses
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
Provision for share-based payment
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference onavailable-for-salesecurities Foreign currency translation adjustment
310,779
298,974
324
864
8,923
4,638
1,904
5,610
71,180
65,909
7,428
10,830
10,788
5,365
254
370
6,514
3,909
107,318
97,499
85,903
76,511
196
196
669
626
86,770
77,334
194,088
174,833
4,290
4,290
5,292
5,292
106,609
113,951
(887)
(887)
115,306
122,647
(1)
(2)
(50)
14
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(52)
11
Subscription rights to shares
264
315
Non-controlling interests
1,172
1,166
Total net assets
116,690
124,140
Total liabilities and net assets
310,779
298,974
6
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
First three months of the
First three months of the
fiscal year ended
fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net sales
68,240
65,901
Cost of sales
48,436
48,935
Gross profit
19,804
16,966
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,737
5,060
Operating profit
14,066
11,906
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
0
0
Purchase discounts
0
1
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
31
11
method
Commission fee
13
21
Penalty income
34
240
Other
30
88
Total non-operating income
110
364
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
227
209
Foreign exchange losses
23
14
Commission fee
0
0
Other
0
83
Total non-operating expenses
250
307
Ordinary profit
13,926
11,962
Profit before income taxes
13,926
11,962
Income taxes
4,324
3,786
Net income
9,601
8,176
(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(1)
(5)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,603
8,181
7
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
First three months of the
First three months of the
fiscal year ended
fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net income
9,601
8,176
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1
(1)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(49)
46
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
2
18
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(45)
63
Comprehensive income
9,556
8,239
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
9,557
8,245
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(1)
(5)
interests
8
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
First three months of the
First three months of the
fiscal year ended
fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
13,926
11,962
Depreciation
118
66
Amortization of goodwill
25
25
Interest and dividend income
(0)
(1)
Interest expenses
227
209
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
20
14
Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using
(31)
(11)
equity method
Decrease (increase) in inventories
579
16,530
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
(381)
(3,956)
Share-based remuneration expenses
－
60
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
82
116
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement
(623)
－
benefits
Increase (decrease) in advances received
(1,806)
(5,435)
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund
59
280
receivable
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
(178)
148
Other
592
(3,690)
Subtotal
12,610
16,320
Interest and dividend income received
0
1
Interest expenses paid
(204)
(211)
Income taxes paid
(5,221)
(252)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
7,184
15,857
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of non-current assets
(49)
(8)
Proceeds from sales of non-current assets
－
302
Purchase of investment securities
(0)
(0)
Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries and
(54)
(383)
associates
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(104)
(90)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
15,226
948
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(26,572)
(15,612)
Cash dividends paid
(1,409)
(818)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
77
3,706
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(12,679)
(11,776)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(4)
0
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,602)
3,990
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
39,400
41,684
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
33,797
45,674
9
Others
Orders and salesa.Actual orders
First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
Total amount of contracts
Outstanding balance of contracts
Name of
Category
Number of
Year on
Amount
Year on
Number of
Year on
Amount
Year on
segment
(Millions
(Millions
units
year (%)
year (%)
units
year (%)
year (%)
of yen)
of yen)
Studio
883
59.7
17,269
71.0
3,345
137.3
58,604
151.5
condominiums
Family-type
604
144.8
22,448
145.2
2,016
144.3
73,901
144.9
condominiums
Real
Sale of hotel
126
26.5
2,050
16.1
1,054
98.5
25,708
106.2
estate sale
property
business
Sale of other
60
333.3
1,170
509.4
36
600.0
867
721.2
type of housing
Sale of other real
－
－
976
594.2
－
－
5,176
－
estate
Total amount of
1,673
70.0
43,914
83.0
6,451
131.4
164,258
144.1
reportable segments
First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Total amount of contracts
Outstanding balance of contracts
Name of
Category
Number of
Year on
Amount
Year on
Number of
Year on
Amount
Year on
segment
(Millions
(Millions
units
year (%)
year (%)
units
year (%)
year (%)
of yen)
of yen)
Studio
785
88.9
12,618
73.1
3,238
96.8
55,761
95.1
condominiums
Family-type
381
63.1
14,386
64.1
1,236
61.3
47,432
64.2
Real
condominiums
Sale of hotel
－
－
estate sale
(240)
(3,935)
330
31.3
9,920
38.6
property
business
Sale of other
42
70.0
844
72.1
47
130.6
1,249
144.1
type of housing
Sale of other
－
－
2,296
235.1
－
－
4,966
95.9
real estate
Total amount of
968
57.9
26,209
59.7
4,851
75.2
119,331
72.6
reportable segments
Notes:
In the table above, "total amount of orders" has been replaced with "total amount of contracts.
Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
Number of units in total amount of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts may fluctuate due to change of business plan and others.
The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sale of condominium building" is included in "studio condominiums." For ease of comparison, the figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been recast to conform to the current presentation.
The total amount of contracts for the sale of hotel property in the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 turned out to be negative as a result of cancellation during the first three months under review of the sale contracts recorded in or before the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
The contract amounts of other real estate sales for the first three months of the previous fiscal year are related to land for development (335 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen), while outstanding contract amounts are related to land for development (4,535 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). Amounts of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts for sale of other real estate for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 refer to lands for development.
10
b.Actual sales
The first three months of FY ended March 31, 2020
The first three months of FY ending March 31, 2021
Name of
(from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Category
Amount
Amount
segment
Number of
Year on
Year on
Number of
Year on
Year on
(Millions
(Millions
units
year (%)
year (%)
units
year (%)
year (%)
of yen)
of yen)
Studio
1,680
99.7
32,235
109.1
1,018
60.6
17,413
54.0
condominiums
Family-type
711
61.1
26,135
58.3
1,202
169.1
42,668
163.3
condominiums
Sale of hotel
126
52.5
2,050
44.5
－
－
－
－
Real estate
property
sale
Sale of other
43
215.0
760
321.6
38
88.4
824
108.4
business
type of housing
Sale of other
－
－
5,000
3,041.4
－
－
2,302
46.1
real estate
Business
－
－
－
－
accompanying
325
84.2
509
156.5
real estate sale
Total amount of
2,560
82.3
66,506
83.3
2,258
88.2
63,719
95.8
reportable segments
Other
－
－
1,734
100.8
－
－
2,182
125.9
Total
2,560
82.3
68,240
83.7
2,258
88.2
65,901
96.6
Notes:
Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
Business accompanying real estate sale includes income from post-delivery optional construction work such as floor coating and income from intermediation fees from real estate sales.
Other real estate sales for the first three months of the previous fiscal year and for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are related to land for development.
Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sale of condominium building" is included in "studio condominiums." For ease of comparison, the figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been recast to conform to the current presentation.
