Pressance : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 11, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

J-GAAP>

Company name: Pressance Corporation Co., Ltd.

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Section code:

3254

URL:

http://www.pressance.co.jp/

Representative:

Yutaka Doi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Kyosuke Ichikawa, Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Management Division,

and General Manager of Accounting Department

TEL: +81-6-4793-1650

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report:

August 12, 2020

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No

(Values of less than one million rounded down)

1. Consolidated operating results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year

changes compared to the same

period of the previous FY)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First three months of the fiscal

year ending March 31, 2021

65,901

(3.4)

11,906

(15.4)

11,962

(14.1)

8,181

(14.8)

First three months of the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2020

68,240

(16.3)

14,066

(27.0)

13,926

(27.3)

9,603

(26.8)

Note: Comprehensive income First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021:

8,239 million yen [(13.8) %]

First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

9,556 million yen [(27.4) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

First three months of the fiscal

year ending March 31, 2021

127.19

127.15

First three months of the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2020

154.69

149.46

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

298,974

124,140

41.0

As of March 31, 2020

310,779

116,690

37.1

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2020:

122,659 million yen

As of March 31, 2020:

115,253 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Annual total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

-

26.00

-

13.00

39.00

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

-

-

-

-

Note: Revisions to the dividends forecasts most recently announced: None

Note: According to the Article of Incorporation of the Company, the record dates for dividends are the end of the second quarter and the end of the fiscal year; however, at the time of the release of this document, the dividend forecast amounts for these record dates have yet to be determined. At the point when disclosure becomes possible, the Company will promptly release the amount of the interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

Half year

102,288

(18.4)

16,080

(32.1)

15,469

(33.9)

10,665

(31.9)

165.79

Full year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: Revisions to the results forecasts most recently announced: None

Note: The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is reflected in the consolidated results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure; however, the forecasts may change substantially. For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the consolidated results forecasts are not provided given that, at the time of disclosure, it is difficult to rationally estimate the impact of the future influence of the virus outbreak and the timing of when the epidemic will dissipate. At the point when estimation becomes possible, the Company will promptly release the full year forecasts.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    (Corporate Income Tax Calculation Standards)
    Regarding taxes, a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate for the projected full-year pretax income for the current fiscal year, including the actual income figure for the first three months of the fiscal year, has been arrived at using the tax-effect accounting method.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than a. above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement after error corrections: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of each period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

65,198,961 shares

As of March 31, 2020

65,198,961 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of each period

As of June 30, 2020

870,054 shares

As of March 31, 2020

870,054 shares

2

c. Average number of shares during the period

First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31,2021

64,328,907 shares

First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31,2020

62,077,641 shares

Notes:

Due to the introduction of the share-based payment type ESOP, a certain number of shares of the Company held in the trust account is included in the "Number of treasury shares at the end of period" (313,320 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and 313,320 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020). And a certain number of shares held in the trust account is included in the treasury shares that were deducted in the calculation of the "Average number of outstanding shares during the period" (313,320 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and 313,980 shares for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020).

  • Quarterly financial results report by public accountants or auditing firms are not required
  • Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)

Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, are based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure and on certain assumptions deemed to be practicable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges or ensures to achieve such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For preconditions to the assumptions and other important notes concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (3) Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2021 on page 5 of the attachment.

(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.

3

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information

(1) Business Results

During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year, the Japanese economy plummeted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business environment remained challenging.

In the real estate industry, the interest rates on housing loans remain low while the Japanese government's ongoing measures to support homebuyers, such as mortgage tax breaks, remain on track, and more people have tended to move into the center of cities seeking the convenience of urban living. Although these and other factors are supporting the demand for condominiums, the outlook is uncertain due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these business circumstances, Pressance Corporation Co, Ltd. (the "Company") has focused on supplying condominiums in selected areas in the central part of major cities in the Kinki and Tokai/Chukyo and other core regions, which are our major sales areas.

Under such business condition, the Company posted the following consolidated performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021: net sales amounted to 65,901 million yen (down 3.4% year on year), operating profit amounted to 11,906 million yen (down 15.4% year on year), ordinary profit amounted to 11,962 million yen (down 14.1% year on year) and profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 8,181 million yen (down 14.8% year on year).

An overview of operating results by product segment is as follows:

Real Estate Sale Business

In the real estate sales business, Pressance Loger Kyoto Nishioji Gojo (64 units), a family-type condominium in the Pressance Loger series, and Pressance OSAKA DOMECITY BEATS (154 units), a Pressance series studio condominium, have performed favorably.

However, as economic activities have been constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's business has also been impacted, resulting in a significant decline in the sales of studio condominiums, among others. The sales of studio condominium amounted to 17,413 million yen (1,018 units), sales of family-type condominium amounted to 42,668 million yen (1,202 units), sales of other type of housing amounted to 824 million yen (38 units), sales of other real estate amounted to 2,302 million yen, business accompanying real estate sales amounted to 509 million yen. Total sales of real estate sale business posted 63,719 million yen (down 4.2% year on year) and, operating profit amounted to 11,595 million yen (down 15.5% year on year). Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sales of condominium building" is included in "sales of studio condominiums.

Since sales from the condominium business, our main business, are recorded on a delivery basis that is later than completion, there may be fluctuation in the quarterly sales results depending on the timing of land acquisition, development plans and/or construction schedules.

Other Business

The sales of other business, such as the Rental property business and the Real estate management fee business, amounted to 2,182 million yen (up 25.9% year on year) due to an increase in rents revenue with an increase in guaranteed rent properties, while segment profit amounted to 676 million yen (down 2.7% year on year) due to an increase in rent payments related to rent guarantees.

  1. Financial Position Current Assets
    Total current assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 284,230 million yen (down 4.0%), which represents a decrease of 11,836 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in inventory of 16,524 million yen, while there was an increase in cash and deposits of 3,990 million yen.

Fixed Assets

Total fixed assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 14,743 million yen (up 0.2%), which represents an increase of 31 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in loans to affiliates of 381 million yen, while there was a decrease in real estate for rent by 337 million yen, selling a self-owned real estate for rent.

4

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 174,833 million yen (down 9.9%), which represents a decrease of 19,255 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in "Loan payable to bank" of 10,958 million yen and "Advances received" of 5,422 million yen along with the delivery of the condominiums.

Net Assets

Total net assets as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to 124,140 million yen (up 6.4%), which represents an increase of 7,499 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was principally due to the increase in retained earnings by 7,341 million yen because of the posting of quarterly profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.

Analysis on Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, totaled 45,674 million yen (up 9.6%), which represents an increase of 3,990 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

The status and factors in each cash flow for the first three months of the fiscal year are as follows:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities came to 15,857 million yen (Compared with 7,184 million yen provided in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly due to cash inflow resulting from a decrease in inventories by 16,530 million following the delivery of condominiums and the posting of 11,962 million yen in profit before income taxes, while there were cash outflows as a result of a decrease in advances received by 5,435 million yen following the delivery of condominiums and a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade by 3,956 million yen reflecting an increase in the settlement of electronically recorded obligations - operating.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

Net cash used in investment activities came to 90 million yen (Compared with 104 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

The decrease was mainly due to cash outflows by 383 million yen of loans to affiliates, while there were cash inflows by 302 million yen of revenue from the sale of fixed assets.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities came to 11,776 million yen (Compared with 12,679 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

The decrease was due to the net decrease in bank loans by 10,958 million yen and the dividend payment of 818 million yen, resulting in a decrease in capital.

  1. Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020
    Condominium sales, our major business, have a tendency to give an excessive skewness or deformations in a specific quarter results due to the timing of delivery of condominium, since sale of condominium is to be posted on the basis of delivery of the condominium unit.
    With respect to the results forecasts, it is extremely difficult to foresee the magnitude of the impacts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the timing of when the epidemic will dissipate, and uncertainty is clouding the economic and market outlook. Under such circumstances, it is difficult to rationally estimate the results forecasts. Therefore, the Company has suspended full year forecasting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 but is announcing forecasts limited to the first half of the fiscal year, for which we can obtain a relatively clearer picture. At the point when estimation becomes possible, we will promptly release the results forecasts for the full fiscal year.

5

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

44,774

48,764

Accounts receivable - trade

142

196

Real estate for sale

27,074

31,385

Real estate for sale in process

217,964

197,185

Raw materials and supplies

293

236

Other

5,817

6,461

Total current assets

296,066

284,230

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Real estate for rent, net

6,993

6,655

Other, net

647

597

Total property, plant and equipment

7,640

7,253

Intangible assets

254

225

Investments and other assets

6,817

7,264

Total non-current assets

14,712

14,743

Total assets

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term loans payable

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Income taxes payable

Advances received

Provision for bonuses

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

Provision for share-based payment

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-salesecurities Foreign currency translation adjustment

310,779

298,974

324

864

8,923

4,638

1,904

5,610

71,180

65,909

7,428

10,830

10,788

5,365

254

370

6,514

3,909

107,318

97,499

85,903

76,511

196

196

669

626

86,770

77,334

194,088

174,833

4,290

4,290

5,292

5,292

106,609

113,951

(887)

(887)

115,306

122,647

(1)

(2)

(50)

14

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(52)

11

Subscription rights to shares

264

315

Non-controlling interests

1,172

1,166

Total net assets

116,690

124,140

Total liabilities and net assets

310,779

298,974

6

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

First three months of the

First three months of the

fiscal year ended

fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net sales

68,240

65,901

Cost of sales

48,436

48,935

Gross profit

19,804

16,966

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,737

5,060

Operating profit

14,066

11,906

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

0

0

Purchase discounts

0

1

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

31

11

method

Commission fee

13

21

Penalty income

34

240

Other

30

88

Total non-operating income

110

364

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

227

209

Foreign exchange losses

23

14

Commission fee

0

0

Other

0

83

Total non-operating expenses

250

307

Ordinary profit

13,926

11,962

Profit before income taxes

13,926

11,962

Income taxes

4,324

3,786

Net income

9,601

8,176

(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

(5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,603

8,181

7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

First three months of the

First three months of the

fiscal year ended

fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net income

9,601

8,176

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1

(1)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(49)

46

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

2

18

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(45)

63

Comprehensive income

9,556

8,239

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

9,557

8,245

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(1)

(5)

interests

8

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

First three months of the

First three months of the

fiscal year ended

fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

13,926

11,962

Depreciation

118

66

Amortization of goodwill

25

25

Interest and dividend income

(0)

(1)

Interest expenses

227

209

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

20

14

Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using

(31)

(11)

equity method

Decrease (increase) in inventories

579

16,530

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

(381)

(3,956)

Share-based remuneration expenses

60

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

82

116

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement

(623)

benefits

Increase (decrease) in advances received

(1,806)

(5,435)

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund

59

280

receivable

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(178)

148

Other

592

(3,690)

Subtotal

12,610

16,320

Interest and dividend income received

0

1

Interest expenses paid

(204)

(211)

Income taxes paid

(5,221)

(252)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,184

15,857

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of non-current assets

(49)

(8)

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets

302

Purchase of investment securities

(0)

(0)

Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries and

(54)

(383)

associates

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(104)

(90)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

15,226

948

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(26,572)

(15,612)

Cash dividends paid

(1,409)

(818)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

77

3,706

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(12,679)

(11,776)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(4)

0

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,602)

3,990

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

39,400

41,684

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

33,797

45,674

9

Others

  1. Orders and sales a. Actual orders

First three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

Total amount of contracts

Outstanding balance of contracts

Name of

Category

Number of

Year on

Amount

Year on

Number of

Year on

Amount

Year on

segment

(Millions

(Millions

units

year (%)

year (%)

units

year (%)

year (%)

of yen)

of yen)

Studio

883

59.7

17,269

71.0

3,345

137.3

58,604

151.5

condominiums

Family-type

604

144.8

22,448

145.2

2,016

144.3

73,901

144.9

condominiums

Real

Sale of hotel

126

26.5

2,050

16.1

1,054

98.5

25,708

106.2

estate sale

property

business

Sale of other

60

333.3

1,170

509.4

36

600.0

867

721.2

type of housing

Sale of other real

976

594.2

5,176

estate

Total amount of

1,673

70.0

43,914

83.0

6,451

131.4

164,258

144.1

reportable segments

First three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Total amount of contracts

Outstanding balance of contracts

Name of

Category

Number of

Year on

Amount

Year on

Number of

Year on

Amount

Year on

segment

(Millions

(Millions

units

year (%)

year (%)

units

year (%)

year (%)

of yen)

of yen)

Studio

785

88.9

12,618

73.1

3,238

96.8

55,761

95.1

condominiums

Family-type

381

63.1

14,386

64.1

1,236

61.3

47,432

64.2

Real

condominiums

Sale of hotel

estate sale

(240)

(3,935)

330

31.3

9,920

38.6

property

business

Sale of other

42

70.0

844

72.1

47

130.6

1,249

144.1

type of housing

Sale of other

2,296

235.1

4,966

95.9

real estate

Total amount of

968

57.9

26,209

59.7

4,851

75.2

119,331

72.6

reportable segments

Notes:

  1. In the table above, "total amount of orders" has been replaced with "total amount of contracts.
  2. Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
  3. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
  4. Number of units in total amount of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts may fluctuate due to change of business plan and others.
  5. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
  6. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
  7. Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sale of condominium building" is included in "studio condominiums." For ease of comparison, the figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been recast to conform to the current presentation.
  8. The total amount of contracts for the sale of hotel property in the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 turned out to be negative as a result of cancellation during the first three months under review of the sale contracts recorded in or before the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
  9. The contract amounts of other real estate sales for the first three months of the previous fiscal year are related to land for development (335 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen), while outstanding contract amounts are related to land for development (4,535 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). Amounts of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts for sale of other real estate for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 refer to lands for development.

10

b. Actual sales

The first three months of FY ended March 31, 2020

The first three months of FY ending March 31, 2021

Name of

(from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Category

Amount

Amount

segment

Number of

Year on

Year on

Number of

Year on

Year on

(Millions

(Millions

units

year (%)

year (%)

units

year (%)

year (%)

of yen)

of yen)

Studio

1,680

99.7

32,235

109.1

1,018

60.6

17,413

54.0

condominiums

Family-type

711

61.1

26,135

58.3

1,202

169.1

42,668

163.3

condominiums

Sale of hotel

126

52.5

2,050

44.5

Real estate

property

sale

Sale of other

43

215.0

760

321.6

38

88.4

824

108.4

business

type of housing

Sale of other

5,000

3,041.4

2,302

46.1

real estate

Business

accompanying

325

84.2

509

156.5

real estate sale

Total amount of

2,560

82.3

66,506

83.3

2,258

88.2

63,719

95.8

reportable segments

Other

1,734

100.8

2,182

125.9

Total

2,560

82.3

68,240

83.7

2,258

88.2

65,901

96.6

Notes:

  1. Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
  2. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
  3. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
  4. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
  5. Business accompanying real estate sale includes income from post-delivery optional construction work such as floor coating and income from intermediation fees from real estate sales.
  6. Other real estate sales for the first three months of the previous fiscal year and for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are related to land for development.
  7. Starting from the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, "sale of condominium building" is included in "studio condominiums." For ease of comparison, the figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

11

Disclaimer

PRESSANCE Corporation published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:09 UTC
