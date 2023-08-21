Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions and related consumables for life sciences agriculture, food and beverage, and other industries. The Company's solutions are based on the properties of both constant and alternating, pressure cycling technology (PCT) hydrostatic pressure. Its PCT is an enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. Its primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counter-bioterror applications. Its products include Barocyclers, Barocycler Accessories, External Pressure Calibration Device Kit, MicroTubes for Barocyclers, BaroShear K45, HUB High Pressure Generators and Accessories, HP Cell From ISS, and RF1700 Mini Ultra-High Pressure Pump.