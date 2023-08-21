Pressure BioSciences, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 0.511803 million compared to USD 0.498137 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 6.92 million compared to USD 2.92 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.57 compared to USD 0.32 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.57 compared to USD 0.32 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 1.25 million compared to USD 0.978137 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 13.78 million compared to USD 7.16 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.04 compared to USD 0.8 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.04 compared to USD 0.8 a year ago.
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
