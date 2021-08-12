Pressure BioSciences : New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary Receives Over $1,000,000 in Orders in First Month of Operations

PBI Agrochem Integration into the Sales Channels of Its Planned Asset Acquisition of a Global, Environmentally Responsible Agrochem Company is Expected to Result in a Significant Q3 2021 Impact

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced that its newly-formed agrochemicals subsidiary - PBI Agrochem, Inc. - has received initial purchase orders for over $1M of eco-friendly agrochemical products for delivery in 2021. Just three weeks ago, the Company announced the formation of its new agrochemicals division in anticipation of the planned asset acquisition of a global agrochemicals products business focused on organically natural and environmentally responsible products.

PBI's President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher explained the fast development of early sales: 'With integration planning for this acquisition well underway, PBI Agrochem placed an initial order for specialized, proprietary bulk material in July and began establishing U.S. warehousing, processing, and final product packaging facilities. Our objective was to insert PBI Agrochem into the supply chain and sales channels of our acquisition target, in order to capture early sales revenues that we believe could have an immediate, accretive impact upon PBI's overall operating results. These efforts have resulted in over $1M in 2021 customer orders for eco-friendly and effective agrochemical pest control and growth stimulant products.'

Mr. Schumacher continued: 'We anticipate that the delivery and booking for most of these orders will occur during the third quarter 2021. PBI investors who have followed and supported the Company through recent years understand that this new incremental revenue from PBI Agrochem represents a potential doubling (or more) of quarterly revenues, when added to sales of PBI's existing core products and services. With additional orders expected to arrive over the coming weeks and months, we believe Q4 2021 could substantially exceed the results of Q3 2021. Our new agrochem sales are expected to accelerate PBI's rapidly improving growth trajectory and should contribute substantially towards our planned transition to profitability by the end of 2022.'

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, said: 'The market potential in agrochemicals is enormous, driven by the intersection of burgeoning global population growth and accelerating environmental consciousness and priorities. Our positioning in organically natural and ecofriendly product solutions places PBI squarely within the hottest growth generation in this sector. Closing on over $1M of orders in the first month of PBI Agrochem operations is a welcome signpost on the road to major growth and profitability for our agrochem operations. The broad array of eco-friendly products being integrated into PBI will address a diversity of agrochem client needs throughout the year, from fertilizing young plants, to mitigating microbial and larger animal threats, to enhancing the appearance and appeal of finished produce.'

PBI's Board Chairman Jeffrey N. Peterson commented on the synergies achieved in PBI's move into agrochemicals: 'The creation of many organically natural and effective, environmentally-friendly agrochemical products is typically achieved through utilization of essential oil active ingredients extracted from plants, such as the already popular use of orange peel essential oil in ant sprays. PBI's breakthrough Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform, for creation of extremely low-droplet size nanoemulsions of oils in water, offers added value for a new generation of products with improved effectiveness and economics, allowing less active material to deliver higher effectiveness when applied or consumed. We are aggressively driving the creation of pioneering partnerships around UST in application sectors from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals to food/beverage and many more areas, as PBI's core strategy for growth and profitability. We have singled out agrochemicals for a more aggressive forward integration into an applications sector for UST, in a bid to accelerate the cycle of education, trial, market demonstration, product differentiation, and uniquely advantaged growth. We are delighted to be sharing these insights into PBI's expected accelerating growth trajectory and path to profitability with our loyal investor base.'

The asset acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of all due diligence and acquisition financing.

