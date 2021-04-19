Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pressure BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBIO

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pressure BioSciences : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

04/19/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
Download as PDFApril 19, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 21st at 4:30pm ET

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ('PBI' and the 'Company') today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website) approximately one day after the teleconference.

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in: (877) 407-8033 (North America); (201) 689-8033 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI FY and Q4 2020 Financial Call & Business Update.

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Thursday, April 22, 2021. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 40954.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the 'BaroFold' technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ('UST') platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641180/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2020-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Business-Update

Released April 19, 2021

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
03:05pPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial..
PU
04/15PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
04/14PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : Finalizes Plan to Acquire Global Eco-Friendly Agrochemic..
PU
03/15Pressure BioSciences Discusses Partnerships with Leica Microsystems (Cancer D..
NE
02/08PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : Plans to Acquire Assets of Global Eco-Friendly Agrochemi..
PR
2020PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
2020PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
2020PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : Proposed Acquisition Partner Cannaworx, Inc. Announces D..
PR
2020PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and P..
PR
2020PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,22 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,48 M 9,48 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,04x
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard T. Schumacher President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Jeffrey N. Peterson Chairman
Edmund Y. Ting Senior Vice President-Engineering
Alexander V. Lazarev Chief Science Officer
Vito J. Mangiardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.1.42%9
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.57%220 290
MEDTRONIC PLC7.49%169 736
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.28%75 819
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.13.46%47 982
HOYA CORPORATION-3.99%46 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ