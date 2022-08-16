Log in
    PBIO   US74112E2081

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PBIO)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:50 2022-08-16 pm EDT
1.710 USD   -5.00%
04:34pPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
PU
08/15PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/11PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Approval to Manufacture Hemp-Derived CBD Products in Massachusetts, Including Their Revolutionary CBD Nanoemulsions
PU
Pressure BioSciences : to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
Download as PDFAugust 16, 2022

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday August 18 at 4:30pm ET

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Second Quarter 2022 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website) approximately one day after the teleconference.

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in: (877) 545-0523 (North America); (973) 528-0016 (International). Verbal Access Code: 264516 (or say Pressure BioSciences Q2 Conference Call)

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Friday, August 19, 2022. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 46409.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:
http://www.pressurebiosciences.com
Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (T) 508-230-1828
John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (F) 508 230-1829
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the Board (T) 650-812-8121

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712402/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-to-Discuss-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Business-Update

Released August 16, 2022

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Schumacher President, CEO, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Jeffrey N. Peterson Chairman
Edmund Y. Ting Senior Vice President-Engineering
Alexander V. Lazarev Chief Science Officer
Vito J. Mangiardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-22.08%17
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-20.49%195 961
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.97%126 493
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.56%76 093
HOYA CORPORATION-13.27%40 202
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-19.96%36 238