Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited announced that Mr. Dineshbhai Vaghela has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the company with effect from close of business hours on February 3, 2024, citing personal commitments.
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.01%
|15 M $
|+17.83%
|17 918 M $
|+20.36%
|15 759 M $
|+10.37%
|10 104 M $
|-9.59%
|8 970 M $
|+6.08%
|6 617 M $
|+89.74%
|6 314 M $
|+5.85%
|5 237 M $
|+2.68%
|4 512 M $
|+28.24%
|3 511 M $
