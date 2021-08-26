Log in
    PRESTAR   MYL9873OO000

PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD

(PRESTAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Prestar Posts RM19.2 Million Net Profit in 2QFY2021 on Strong Demand and higher Selling Price

08/26/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
MILLION NET PROF TIN 2QFY2021 Q,N STRONG DEMAND AND HIGHER SELLING PRICE

PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD

Type

Subject Description

Announcement

OTHERS

PRESS RELEASE: PRESTAR POSTS RM19.2 MILLION NET PROFIT IN 2QFY2021 ON STRONG DEMAND AND HIGHER SELLING PRICE

Please refer to the attached press release dated 25 August 2021 for further details.

This announcement is dated 25 August 2021.

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

25082021 PRESS RELEASE - PRESTAR 20 NET PROFIT.pdf

2342 kB

Company IName

PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD

Stock Name

PRESTAR

Date Announced

25Aug 2021

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-25082021-00029

Disclaimer

PRB - Prestar Resources Bhd published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
