Others Press Release : Prestar Posts RM19.2 Million Net Profit in 2QFY2021 on Strong Demand and higher Selling Price
OTHERS
PRES S RIEL EASE : P I RES TAR p,QSTS RM19'.2
MI
LL ION NET PROF TIN 2Q FY2 021 Q,N STRONG DEMAND AND HIGH ER S EL L ING PRICE
PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD
Announcement
OTHERS
PRESS RE
LEASE : P REST AR POSTS RM19 .2 M I LLION NET P ROF I T IN 2QFY20 2 1 ON STRONG DEMAND AND H IG H ER S E L LING PR ICE
P lease re fer to t h e attached p re ss re leas e d a te d 25 Aug ust 2 0 2 1 for f u rthe r de ta i ls .
T
h is announcement is dat e d 25 A u g us t 2 021 .
Please r
ef er attachment be low .
Attachmen
ts
Company
IName
PRESTAR RESOURCES BE
R HAD
Stock Name
PRESTAR
Da t e Announced
25Aug 202
1
Ca
te gory
General Announcement for P
LC
Re
fe ren ce Number
GA1
-2508202 1-00029
Disclaimer
PRB - Prestar Resources Bhd published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:50:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD
Sales 2020
410 M
97,7 M
97,7 M
Net income 2020
22,2 M
5,30 M
5,30 M
Net Debt 2020
132 M
31,4 M
31,4 M
P/E ratio 2020
7,64x
Yield 2020
1,15%
Capitalization
257 M
61,3 M
61,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,55x
EV / Sales 2020
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
571
Free-Float
40,2%
Chart PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PRESTAR RESOURCES BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.