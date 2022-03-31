PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Contents Page Corporate Information 3 Results at a Glance 4 Corporate Governance Report 5 -9 Certificate Pursuant to Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act 10 Report of the Audit Committee 11 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 12 - 14 Management Discussion and Analysis 15 - 16 Report of the Directors 17 - 22 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the Financial Statements 23 Independent Auditor's Report 24- 28 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 29 - 60 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 61 Statement of Financial Position 62 Statement of Changes in Equity 63- 64 Statement of Cash Flows 65 Notes to the Financial Statements 66 - 121 Revenue Accounts 122 Other National Disclosures: Value Added statement 123 Five-Year Financial Summary 124 - 125

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors

Dr. Adedoyin Salami

Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian)

Mr. Atul Sahai (Indian)

Mr. Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle

Mr. Gopalan Raghu (Indian)

Mr. Raja Vadlamudi (Indian)

Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian) Mr Anjan Dey (Indian)

Mr Prasad N.S.R (Indian) Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji

Mr Sarbeswar Sahoo (Indian)

Registration Number 6753

NAICOM Reg. Number 033

Acting Company SecretaryRegistered Office

Chairman

Managing Director (Appointed October 2021) Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director - (Retired in April 2021) Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director-(Resigned February 2021) Non-Executive Director

Independent Non - Executive Director Managing Director - (Resigned November 2021)Mrs Ibe-Louis Chidinma FRC/2021/002/00000023808

Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com www.prestigeassuranceplc.com

Actuary

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912

70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Registrar

First Registrars & Investors Services Limited Plot 2, Abebe Village Road Iganmu, Lagos FRC/2013/00000000001946

Auditor

Ernst & Young 10th & 13th Floors UBA House, 57, Marina Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc Bank of India Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Heritage Bank Plc

Re-insurers

Africa Reinsurance Corporation Aveni Reinsurer

Continental ReinsuranceKeystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Providus Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc

Union Bank Plc

United Bank For Africa Plc

NCA Reinsurer

Waica Reinsurer Zep Reinsurer

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2021 2020 ₦'000 ₦'000 Gross premium written 9,274,005 7,008,747 Net premium income 4,593,745 3,471,260 Underwriting expenses (4,781,862) (3,478,060) Interest Income 564,810 422,236 Other investment income 273,395 240,019 Other operating income 70,921 94,782 Result from operating activities 733,509 691,616 Profit for the year 688,284 678,307 Net assets 12,995,732 12,403,395 Total assets 21,579,378 18,504,925 Basic earnings per share (Kobo) 5.19 9.78 Diluted earnings per share (Kobo) 5.19 9.78

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Introduction

Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment.

The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Code of Good Corporate Governance for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission in March 2015. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of seven members including a Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and five Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are men of impeccable character and high integrity.

The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. This has ensured that a culture of compliance with rules and regulation is entrenched at all levels of operations within the Company. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 2 February, 25 February, 9 March, 30 March, 28 April, 26 May 27 July, 17 September, 28 October and 25 November. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows: