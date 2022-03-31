Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Prestige Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRESTIGE   NGPRESTIGE00

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

(PRESTIGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

3

Results at a Glance

4

Corporate Governance Report

5 -9

Certificate Pursuant to Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act

10

Report of the Audit Committee

11

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

12 - 14

Management Discussion and Analysis

15 - 16

Report of the Directors

17 - 22

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation

of the Financial Statements

23

Independent Auditor's Report

24- 28

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

29 - 60

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

61

Statement of Financial Position

62

Statement of Changes in Equity

63- 64

Statement of Cash Flows

65

Notes to the Financial Statements

66 - 121

Revenue Accounts

122

Other National Disclosures:

Value Added statement

123

Five-Year Financial Summary

124 - 125

ANNUAL REPORT AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors

Dr. Adedoyin Salami

  • Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian)

  • Mr. Atul Sahai (Indian)

  • Mr. Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle

  • Mr. Gopalan Raghu (Indian)

  • Mr. Raja Vadlamudi (Indian)

Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian) Mr Anjan Dey (Indian)

Mr Prasad N.S.R (Indian) Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji

Mr Sarbeswar Sahoo (Indian)

- - - - - - - - - - -

Registration Number 6753

NAICOM Reg. Number 033

Acting Company SecretaryRegistered Office

Chairman

Managing Director (Appointed October 2021) Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director - (Retired in April 2021) Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director-(Resigned February 2021) Non-Executive Director

Independent Non - Executive Director Managing Director - (Resigned November 2021)Mrs Ibe-Louis Chidinma FRC/2021/002/00000023808

Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com www.prestigeassuranceplc.com

Actuary

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912

70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Registrar

First Registrars & Investors Services Limited Plot 2, Abebe Village Road Iganmu, Lagos FRC/2013/00000000001946

Auditor

Ernst & Young 10th & 13th Floors UBA House, 57, Marina Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc Bank of India Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Heritage Bank Plc

Re-insurers

Africa Reinsurance Corporation Aveni Reinsurer

Continental ReinsuranceKeystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Providus Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc

Union Bank Plc

United Bank For Africa Plc

NCA Reinsurer

Waica Reinsurer Zep Reinsurer

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2021

2020

'000

'000

Gross premium written

9,274,005

7,008,747

Net premium income

4,593,745

3,471,260

Underwriting expenses

(4,781,862)

(3,478,060)

Interest Income

564,810

422,236

Other investment income

273,395

240,019

Other operating income

70,921

94,782

Result from operating activities

733,509

691,616

Profit for the year

688,284

678,307

Net assets

12,995,732

12,403,395

Total assets

21,579,378

18,504,925

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

5.19

9.78

Diluted earnings per share (Kobo)

5.19

9.78

ANNUAL REPORT AND

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Introduction

Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment.

The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Code of Good Corporate Governance for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission in March 2015. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of seven members including a Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and five Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are men of impeccable character and high integrity.

The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. This has ensured that a culture of compliance with rules and regulation is entrenched at all levels of operations within the Company. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 2 February, 25 February, 9 March, 30 March, 28 April, 26 May 27 July, 17 September, 28 October and 25 November. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows:

S/N

Directors

Category of Directorship

Number Meetings Held

of

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Dr. Adedoyin Salami

Chairman

10

9

2

Mr. Sarbeswar Sahoo

Managing Director/CEO (Resigned)

10

6

3

Mr. Vadlamudi Raja

Non-Executive Director

10

10

4

Mr. Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle

Non-Executive Director

10

10

5

Mr. Gopalan Raghu(Resigned)

Non-Executive Director

10

8

6

Mr. Anjan Dey(Resigned)

Non-Executive Director

10

1

7

Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji

Independent Non-Executive Director

10

9

8

Mr Prasad N.S.R

Non-Executive Director

10

2

9

Mr Rajesh Kamble

Managing Director

10

2

10

Mrs Rekha Gopalkrishnan

Non-Executive Director

10

2

11

Mr Atul Sahai

Non-Executive Director

10

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prestige Assurance plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
01:26pPRESTIGE ASSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/29Prestige Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
01/29PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/28PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : Nccg reporting for the year 2021
PU
2021PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021Prestige Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC : Financial report
CO
2021Prestige Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2021Prestige Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2020Prestige Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 251 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2021 770 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2021 4 452 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 494 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 8,05%
Chart PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Prestige Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarbeswar Sahoo Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Oluwadare O. Emmanuel Chief Financial Officer
Adedoyin Salami Chairman
Vadlamudi Raja Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Funmi Oyetunji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-3.92%16
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.66%51 189
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.62%44 810
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.21%40 810
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.65%39 077
SAMPO OYJ0.89%26 701