PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
AND
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Corporate Information
|
3
|
Results at a Glance
|
4
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
5 -9
|
Certificate Pursuant to Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act
|
10
|
Report of the Audit Committee
|
11
|
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report
|
12 - 14
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
15 - 16
|
Report of the Directors
|
17 - 22
|
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation
|
of the Financial Statements
|
23
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
24- 28
|
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
|
29 - 60
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
61
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
62
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
63- 64
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
65
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
66 - 121
|
Revenue Accounts
|
122
|
Other National Disclosures:
|
Value Added statement
|
123
|
Five-Year Financial Summary
|
124 - 125
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors
Dr. Adedoyin Salami
-
Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian)
-
Mr. Atul Sahai (Indian)
-
Mr. Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle
-
Mr. Gopalan Raghu (Indian)
-
Mr. Raja Vadlamudi (Indian)
Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian) Mr Anjan Dey (Indian)
Mr Prasad N.S.R (Indian) Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji
Mr Sarbeswar Sahoo (Indian)
- - - - - - - - - - -
Registration Number 6753
NAICOM Reg. Number 033
Acting Company SecretaryRegistered Office
Chairman
Managing Director (Appointed October 2021) Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director - (Retired in April 2021) Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director-(Resigned February 2021) Non-Executive Director
Independent Non - Executive Director Managing Director - (Resigned November 2021)Mrs Ibe-Louis Chidinma FRC/2021/002/00000023808
Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com www.prestigeassuranceplc.com
Actuary
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912
70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street Victoria Island
Lagos
Registrar
First Registrars & Investors Services Limited Plot 2, Abebe Village Road Iganmu, Lagos FRC/2013/00000000001946
Auditor
Ernst & Young 10th & 13th Floors UBA House, 57, Marina Lagos
Bankers
Access Bank Plc Bank of India Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Heritage Bank Plc
Re-insurers
Africa Reinsurance Corporation Aveni Reinsurer
Continental ReinsuranceKeystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Providus Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc
Union Bank Plc
United Bank For Africa Plc
NCA Reinsurer
Waica Reinsurer Zep Reinsurer
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
|
2021
|
2020
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
Gross premium written
|
9,274,005
|
7,008,747
|
Net premium income
|
4,593,745
|
3,471,260
|
Underwriting expenses
|
(4,781,862)
|
(3,478,060)
|
Interest Income
|
564,810
|
422,236
|
Other investment income
|
273,395
|
240,019
|
Other operating income
|
70,921
|
94,782
|
Result from operating activities
|
733,509
|
691,616
|
Profit for the year
|
688,284
|
678,307
|
Net assets
|
12,995,732
|
12,403,395
|
Total assets
|
21,579,378
|
18,504,925
|
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
|
5.19
|
9.78
|
Diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
|
5.19
|
9.78
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
Introduction
Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment.
The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Code of Good Corporate Governance for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission in March 2015. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board.
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of seven members including a Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and five Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are men of impeccable character and high integrity.
The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. This has ensured that a culture of compliance with rules and regulation is entrenched at all levels of operations within the Company. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 2 February, 25 February, 9 March, 30 March, 28 April, 26 May 27 July, 17 September, 28 October and 25 November. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows:
|
S/N
|
Directors
|
Category of Directorship
|
Number Meetings Held
of
|
Number of Meetings Attended
|
1
|
Dr. Adedoyin Salami
|
Chairman
|
10
|
9
|
2
|
Mr. Sarbeswar Sahoo
|
Managing Director/CEO (Resigned)
|
10
|
6
|
3
|
Mr. Vadlamudi Raja
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
10
|
4
|
Mr. Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
Mr. Gopalan Raghu(Resigned)
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
8
|
6
|
Mr. Anjan Dey(Resigned)
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
1
|
7
|
Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
Mr Prasad N.S.R
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
2
|
9
|
Mr Rajesh Kamble
|
Managing Director
|
10
|
2
|
10
|
Mrs Rekha Gopalkrishnan
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
2
|
11
|
Mr Atul Sahai
|
Non-Executive Director
|
10
|
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.