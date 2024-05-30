PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Contents
Page
Corporate Information
3-4
Results at a Glance
5
Corporate Governance Report
6 - 10
Report of the Audit Committee
11
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report
12 - 14
Management Discussion and Analysis
15 - 16
Report of the Directors
17 - 20
Statement of corporate responsibility for the Financial Statements
21
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation
of the Financial Statements
22
Independent Auditor's Report
23-28
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
29
Statement of Financial Position
30
Statement of Changes in Equity
31 - 32
Statement of Cash Flows
33
Notes to the Financial Statements
34 - 201
Other National Disclosures:
Value Added statement
203
Five-Year Financial Summary
204
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Directors
Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji
-
Chairman
Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian)
-
Managing Director
Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian)
-
Non-Executive Director
Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad (Indian)
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Nosike Agokei
-
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Vivek Kalla (Indian)
-
Executive Director
Mr Agrawal Ramakant (Indian)
-
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Neerja Kapur (Indian)
-
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Smita Srivastava(Indian)
-
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji
-
Non-Executive Director (Representing Leadway Assurance
Company Limited)
Registration Number
6753
NAICOM Reg. Number
033
Company Secretary
Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis
FRC/2021/PRO/ICSAN/002/00000023803
Registered Office
No 19,Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos
Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com
www.prestigeassuranceplc.com
FRC/2013/00000000595
Actuary: Insurance Contract Liabilities
Becoda Consulting Limited
FRC/2021/00000013819
7, Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close
Victoria Island
Lagos
Actuary: Staff Benefit Scheme
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912
70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street
Victoria Island
Lagos
Registrar
First Registrars & Investors Services Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos
FRC/2013/00000000001946
Auditor
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floors
UBA House, 57, Marina
Lagos
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION -Continued
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Providus Bank Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd
Sterling Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Bank of India Limited
Re-insurers
Africa Reinsurance Corporation
NCA Reinsurer
Aveni Reinsurer
Waica Reinsurer
Continental Reinsurance
Zep Reinsurer
TIN
01061383-0001
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Introduction
Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment.
The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) in 2021. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board.
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of ten members comprising of Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and six Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director and one independent non-executive director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Law, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are people of impeccable character and high integrity.
The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with a deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 27 January, 14 March, 26 April, 26 July, 25 October, and 18 December 2023. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows:
S/N
Directors
Category of Directorship
Number of
Number of
Number of
Meetings
Applicable
meetings
Held during
Meetings
attended
the year
attended
1
Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji
Chairman
6
6
6
2
Mr. Rajesh Kamble
Managing Director
6
6
6
3
Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan
Non-Executive Director
6
6
3
4
Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad
Ind.
Non-Executive
6
6
6
Director
5
Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji
Non-Executive Director
6
6
6
6
Dr. Nosike Agokei
Non-Executive Director
6
6
6
7
Mr. Vivek Kalla
Executive Director
6
6
5
8
Mr Agrawal Ramakant
Non-Executive Director
6
6
3
9
Mrs. Neerja Kapur
Non-Executive Director
6
6
1
10
Mrs
Smita
Srivastava
Non-Executive Director
6
2
1
(Appointed-26 July 2023)
6
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Board Committees
The Board performed its functions through five Standing Committees during the period under review.
- Statutory Audit Committee.
- Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee.
- Establishment, Renumeration and Governance Committee.
- Risk and Audit Compliance Committee.
- Strategy Committee
The Committees have clearly defined responsibilities, scope of authority and procedures for reporting to the Board. Membership of the Committees is structured to take optimum advantage of the skills and experience of Non-Executive Directors. The following are the standing Committees of the Board during the year under review:
Statutory Audit Committee
The Company established a Statutory Audit Committee in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, which comprises of three representatives of Shareholders (elected annually at the AGM), and two Non- Executive Directors during the year under review.
The Statutory Audit Committee met five times during the year under review - 13 March, 24 April, 25 July, 23 October and 21 November 2023. Membership and attendance at the meetings are as follows:
S/N
Members
Number of Meetings Held
Number of Meetings Attended
1
Engr. Olayiwola Tubun (Chairman)
5
5
2
Dr Nosike Agokei (NED)
5
5
3
Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad (INED)
5
5
4
Mrs Anike Odusote - (Member)
5
5
5
Mr. Adebayo N. Shekoni - (Member)
5
5
Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee
The Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee comprises of 3 Non-executive Directors and 2 Executive Director. The Committee meets to review the investment guidelines of the Company, ensure that investments embarked upon by the Management are in line with Regulatory and Board Guidelines and also considers other miscellaneous issues. Mrs Aderonke Adedeji. Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 23 February, 24 April, 26 May,24 July, 23 October and 24 November 2023.
S/N
Members
Numbers of Meetings Held
Number of Meetings Attended
1
Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED
6
6
2
Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad - INED
6
6
3
Mr. Rajesh Kamble -MD
6
6
4
Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED
6
6
5
Mr. Agrawal Ramakant -NED
6
2
7
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Establishment, Remumeration and Governance Committee
The Establishment, Remuneration and Governance Committee comprises three Non-Executive Directors. Dr Nosike Agokei chaired the Committee which primarily considers general staff matters. The Committee met on
13 February, 17 April, 10 July and 17 October 2023 as reflected below:
S/N
Members
Number Meetings Held
Number of Meetings Attended
1
Dr Nosike Agokei - NED
4
4
2
Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED
4
4
3
Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED
4
4
Risk Audit and Compliance Committee
The Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee comprises of 3 Non-Executive Directors. The Committee's term of reference is to fundamentally ensure that the Company's operations comply with the Enterprise Risk Policy as approved by the Board in line with regulatory requirements. The Committee met on 28 February, 11 April, 17 July, and 20 October 2023.
S/N
Members
Number Meetings Held
Number of Meetings Attended
1
Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED
4
4
2
Dr Nosike Agokei - NED
4
4
3
Mr. Agrawal Ramakant - NED
4
2
Strategy Committee
The Board Strategy Committee is saddled with the implementation of the Company's Strategic Plan and to help the Board to fulfil their responsibility for the overall corporate strategy.
Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 21 February, 19 April, 18 July, 9 Aug, 18 October and 8 November 2023.
S/N
Members
Number Meetings Held
Number of Meetings Attended
1
Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED
6
6
2
Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED
6
6
3
Dr Nosike Agokei - NED
6
6
4
Mr. Rajesh Kamble - MD
6
6
5
Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED
6
5
Roles of Key Members of the Board
The positions of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer are separate and held by different persons. The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer are not members of the same extended family.
The Chairman
The main responsibility of the Chairman is to lead and manage the Board to ensure that it is administered effectively and fully discharges its legal and regulatory responsibilities. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that Directors receive accurate, timely and clear information to enable the Board to take informed decisions, monitor effectively and provide advice to promote the success of the Company.
The Chairman also manages the input of Non-executive Directors to promote effective relationships and open communications, (both inside and outside) the Boardroom, between Executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. The Chairman strives to ensure that any differences on the Board are resolved amicably.
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
The Chief Executive Officer
The Board has delegated the responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Company to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is responsible for leading management, making and implementing operational decisions. The CEO is responsible to the Board of Directors and ensures that the Company complies strictly with regulations and policies of both the Board and Regulatory Authorities.
The Company Secretary
The Company Secretary is a point of reference and support for all Directors. She is responsible for updating the Directors with all requisite information promptly and regularly. The Board may through the Company Secretary obtain information from external sources, such as consultants and other advisers, if there is a need for outside expertise, via the Company Secretary or directly. The Company Secretary is further responsible to assist the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to formulate an annual Board Plan with the administration of other strategic issues at the Board level; organize Board meetings and ensure that the minutes of Board meetings clearly and properly capture Board's discussions and decisions.
Director Nomination Process
The Board agrees upon the criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Directors. The Board has power under the Articles of Association to appoint a director to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional Director. The criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Non-executive Directors are agreed upon by the Board. The balance and mix of appropriate skills and experience of Non-executive Directors is taken into account when considering a proposed appointment. In reviewing the Board composition, the Board ensures a mix with representatives from diverse background. The Shareholding of an individual in the Company is not considered a criterion for the nomination or appointment of a director. The appointment of Directors is subject to the approval of NAICOM. The following core values are considered critical in nominating a new director; (i) Integrity (ii) Professionalism (iii) Career Success (iv)Goodwill (v) Ability to add value to the Organization Induction and Continuous Training of Board Members.
Training of Board Member
On appointment to the Board and to Board Committees, all Directors receive a formal induction tailored to meet their individual requirements. The New Directors are oriented about the Company and its operations through the Company Secretary via the provision of the Company's Articles of Association, relevant statutory books and regulations and adequate information on operations. The Directors are also given a mandate and terms of reference to aid in performance of their functions. Management further strives to acquaint the new Directors with the operations of the Company via trainings/seminars to the extent desired by new Directors to enable them function in their position. The training and education of Directors on issues pertaining to their oversight functions is a continuous process, in order to update their knowledge and skills and keep them informed of new developments in the insurance industry and operating environment.
Annual Board Appraisal
The Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry recognizes the fact that good corporate governance framework must be anchored on an effective and accountable Board of Directors whose performance is assessed periodically. The annual appraisal covered all aspects of the Board's structure, composition, responsibilities, processes, relationships, individual members' competencies and respective roles in Board performance, as well as the Company's compliance status with the provisions of NAICOM.
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
The General Meeting of the Company
This is the highest decision-making body of the Company. The Company is driven by its desire to deliver significant returns on its shareholders investment. The shareholders have an opportunity to express their concerns (if any) and opinions on the Company's financial results and all other issues at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Meetings are conducted in a fair and transparent manner where the regulators are invited such as The National Insurance Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Corporate Affairs Commission, the Auditors as well as other Shareholder's Associations. The Company also dispatches its annual reports, providing highlights of all the Company's activities to its shareholders.
Protection of Shareholders Rights
The Board ensures the protection of the statutory and general rights of shareholders at all times, particularly their right to attend and vote at general meetings. All shareholders are treated equally, regardless of volume of shareholding or social status.
Communication Policy
It is the responsibility of Executive Management under the direction of the Board, to ensure that the Board receives adequate information on a timely basis, about the Company's businesses and operations at appropriate intervals and in an appropriate manner, to enable the Board to carry out its responsibilities. Furthermore, the Board and Management of the Company ensures that communication and dissemination of information regarding the operations and management of the Company to shareholders, stakeholders and the general public is timely, accurate and continuous, to give a balanced and fair view of the Company's financial and non-financial matters. Such information, which is in plain language, readable and understandable, is available on the Company's website, www.prestigeassuranceplc.com.
Feedback
The Company actively and regularly seeks feedback on its image and communication activities both from the media as well as from its key target groups. This feedback is used in future activities.
Independent Advice
The Board of Directors are at their own discretion and at the Company's expense required to seek Independent professional advice when required to enable a Member of the Board effectively perform certain responsibilities.
Insider Trading and Price Sensitive Information
The Company is clear in its prohibition of insider trading by its Board, management, Officers and related persons who are privy to confidential price sensitive information. Such persons are further prohibited from trading in the Company's securities where such transactions would amount to insider trading. Directors, insiders and related parties are prohibited from disposing, selling, buying or transferring their shares in the Company for a period commencing from the date of receipt of such insider information until such a period when the information is released to the public or any other period as defined by the Company from time to time.
Code of Professional Conduct for Employees
The Company has an internal Code of Professional Conduct, which all members of staff are expected to subscribe to upon assumption of duties. All members of staff are expected to strive to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in all aspects of their professional life as contained in the Code of Professional Conduct which prescribes the common ethical standards, culture and policies of the Company relating to employee values.
Mrs Chidinma Ibe-Louis
Company Secretary
FRC/2021/PRO/ICSAN/002/00000023803
