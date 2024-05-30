PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

3-4

Results at a Glance

5

Corporate Governance Report

6 - 10

Report of the Audit Committee

11

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

12 - 14

Management Discussion and Analysis

15 - 16

Report of the Directors

17 - 20

Statement of corporate responsibility for the Financial Statements

21

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation

of the Financial Statements

22

Independent Auditor's Report

23-28

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

29

Statement of Financial Position

30

Statement of Changes in Equity

31 - 32

Statement of Cash Flows

33

Notes to the Financial Statements

34 - 201

Other National Disclosures:

Value Added statement

203

Five-Year Financial Summary

204

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Directors

Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji

-

Chairman

Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian)

-

Managing Director

Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian)

-

Non-Executive Director

Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad (Indian)

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Nosike Agokei

-

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Vivek Kalla (Indian)

-

Executive Director

Mr Agrawal Ramakant (Indian)

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Neerja Kapur (Indian)

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Smita Srivastava(Indian)

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji

-

Non-Executive Director (Representing Leadway Assurance

Company Limited)

Registration Number

6753

NAICOM Reg. Number

033

Company Secretary

Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis

FRC/2021/PRO/ICSAN/002/00000023803

Registered Office

No 19,Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos

Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com

www.prestigeassuranceplc.com

FRC/2013/00000000595

Actuary: Insurance Contract Liabilities

Becoda Consulting Limited

FRC/2021/00000013819

7, Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close

Victoria Island

Lagos

Actuary: Staff Benefit Scheme

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited

FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912

70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street

Victoria Island

Lagos

Registrar

First Registrars & Investors Services Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos

FRC/2013/00000000001946

Auditor

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floors

UBA House, 57, Marina

Lagos

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION -Continued

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Providus Bank Limited

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd

Sterling Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Bank of India Limited

Re-insurers

Africa Reinsurance Corporation

NCA Reinsurer

Aveni Reinsurer

Waica Reinsurer

Continental Reinsurance

Zep Reinsurer

TIN

01061383-0001

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Introduction

Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment.

The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) in 2021. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of ten members comprising of Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and six Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director and one independent non-executive director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Law, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are people of impeccable character and high integrity.

The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with a deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 27 January, 14 March, 26 April, 26 July, 25 October, and 18 December 2023. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows:

S/N

Directors

Category of Directorship

Number of

Number of

Number of

Meetings

Applicable

meetings

Held during

Meetings

attended

the year

attended

1

Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji

Chairman

6

6

6

2

Mr. Rajesh Kamble

Managing Director

6

6

6

3

Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan

Non-Executive Director

6

6

3

4

Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad

Ind.

Non-Executive

6

6

6

Director

5

Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji

Non-Executive Director

6

6

6

6

Dr. Nosike Agokei

Non-Executive Director

6

6

6

7

Mr. Vivek Kalla

Executive Director

6

6

5

8

Mr Agrawal Ramakant

Non-Executive Director

6

6

3

9

Mrs. Neerja Kapur

Non-Executive Director

6

6

1

10

Mrs

Smita

Srivastava

Non-Executive Director

6

2

1

(Appointed-26 July 2023)

6

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Board Committees

The Board performed its functions through five Standing Committees during the period under review.

  1. Statutory Audit Committee.
  2. Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee.
  3. Establishment, Renumeration and Governance Committee.
  4. Risk and Audit Compliance Committee.
  5. Strategy Committee

The Committees have clearly defined responsibilities, scope of authority and procedures for reporting to the Board. Membership of the Committees is structured to take optimum advantage of the skills and experience of Non-Executive Directors. The following are the standing Committees of the Board during the year under review:

Statutory Audit Committee

The Company established a Statutory Audit Committee in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, which comprises of three representatives of Shareholders (elected annually at the AGM), and two Non- Executive Directors during the year under review.

The Statutory Audit Committee met five times during the year under review - 13 March, 24 April, 25 July, 23 October and 21 November 2023. Membership and attendance at the meetings are as follows:

S/N

Members

Number of Meetings Held

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Engr. Olayiwola Tubun (Chairman)

5

5

2

Dr Nosike Agokei (NED)

5

5

3

Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad (INED)

5

5

4

Mrs Anike Odusote - (Member)

5

5

5

Mr. Adebayo N. Shekoni - (Member)

5

5

Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee

The Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee comprises of 3 Non-executive Directors and 2 Executive Director. The Committee meets to review the investment guidelines of the Company, ensure that investments embarked upon by the Management are in line with Regulatory and Board Guidelines and also considers other miscellaneous issues. Mrs Aderonke Adedeji. Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 23 February, 24 April, 26 May,24 July, 23 October and 24 November 2023.

S/N

Members

Numbers of Meetings Held

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED

6

6

2

Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad - INED

6

6

3

Mr. Rajesh Kamble -MD

6

6

4

Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED

6

6

5

Mr. Agrawal Ramakant -NED

6

2

7

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Establishment, Remumeration and Governance Committee

The Establishment, Remuneration and Governance Committee comprises three Non-Executive Directors. Dr Nosike Agokei chaired the Committee which primarily considers general staff matters. The Committee met on

13 February, 17 April, 10 July and 17 October 2023 as reflected below:

S/N

Members

Number Meetings Held

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Dr Nosike Agokei - NED

4

4

2

Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED

4

4

3

Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED

4

4

Risk Audit and Compliance Committee

The Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee comprises of 3 Non-Executive Directors. The Committee's term of reference is to fundamentally ensure that the Company's operations comply with the Enterprise Risk Policy as approved by the Board in line with regulatory requirements. The Committee met on 28 February, 11 April, 17 July, and 20 October 2023.

S/N

Members

Number Meetings Held

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED

4

4

2

Dr Nosike Agokei - NED

4

4

3

Mr. Agrawal Ramakant - NED

4

2

Strategy Committee

The Board Strategy Committee is saddled with the implementation of the Company's Strategic Plan and to help the Board to fulfil their responsibility for the overall corporate strategy.

Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 21 February, 19 April, 18 July, 9 Aug, 18 October and 8 November 2023.

S/N

Members

Number Meetings Held

Number of Meetings Attended

1

Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED

6

6

2

Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED

6

6

3

Dr Nosike Agokei - NED

6

6

4

Mr. Rajesh Kamble - MD

6

6

5

Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED

6

5

Roles of Key Members of the Board

The positions of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer are separate and held by different persons. The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer are not members of the same extended family.

The Chairman

The main responsibility of the Chairman is to lead and manage the Board to ensure that it is administered effectively and fully discharges its legal and regulatory responsibilities. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that Directors receive accurate, timely and clear information to enable the Board to take informed decisions, monitor effectively and provide advice to promote the success of the Company.

The Chairman also manages the input of Non-executive Directors to promote effective relationships and open communications, (both inside and outside) the Boardroom, between Executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. The Chairman strives to ensure that any differences on the Board are resolved amicably.

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

The Chief Executive Officer

The Board has delegated the responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Company to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is responsible for leading management, making and implementing operational decisions. The CEO is responsible to the Board of Directors and ensures that the Company complies strictly with regulations and policies of both the Board and Regulatory Authorities.

The Company Secretary

The Company Secretary is a point of reference and support for all Directors. She is responsible for updating the Directors with all requisite information promptly and regularly. The Board may through the Company Secretary obtain information from external sources, such as consultants and other advisers, if there is a need for outside expertise, via the Company Secretary or directly. The Company Secretary is further responsible to assist the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to formulate an annual Board Plan with the administration of other strategic issues at the Board level; organize Board meetings and ensure that the minutes of Board meetings clearly and properly capture Board's discussions and decisions.

Director Nomination Process

The Board agrees upon the criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Directors. The Board has power under the Articles of Association to appoint a director to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional Director. The criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Non-executive Directors are agreed upon by the Board. The balance and mix of appropriate skills and experience of Non-executive Directors is taken into account when considering a proposed appointment. In reviewing the Board composition, the Board ensures a mix with representatives from diverse background. The Shareholding of an individual in the Company is not considered a criterion for the nomination or appointment of a director. The appointment of Directors is subject to the approval of NAICOM. The following core values are considered critical in nominating a new director; (i) Integrity (ii) Professionalism (iii) Career Success (iv)Goodwill (v) Ability to add value to the Organization Induction and Continuous Training of Board Members.

Training of Board Member

On appointment to the Board and to Board Committees, all Directors receive a formal induction tailored to meet their individual requirements. The New Directors are oriented about the Company and its operations through the Company Secretary via the provision of the Company's Articles of Association, relevant statutory books and regulations and adequate information on operations. The Directors are also given a mandate and terms of reference to aid in performance of their functions. Management further strives to acquaint the new Directors with the operations of the Company via trainings/seminars to the extent desired by new Directors to enable them function in their position. The training and education of Directors on issues pertaining to their oversight functions is a continuous process, in order to update their knowledge and skills and keep them informed of new developments in the insurance industry and operating environment.

Annual Board Appraisal

The Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry recognizes the fact that good corporate governance framework must be anchored on an effective and accountable Board of Directors whose performance is assessed periodically. The annual appraisal covered all aspects of the Board's structure, composition, responsibilities, processes, relationships, individual members' competencies and respective roles in Board performance, as well as the Company's compliance status with the provisions of NAICOM.

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

The General Meeting of the Company

This is the highest decision-making body of the Company. The Company is driven by its desire to deliver significant returns on its shareholders investment. The shareholders have an opportunity to express their concerns (if any) and opinions on the Company's financial results and all other issues at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Meetings are conducted in a fair and transparent manner where the regulators are invited such as The National Insurance Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Corporate Affairs Commission, the Auditors as well as other Shareholder's Associations. The Company also dispatches its annual reports, providing highlights of all the Company's activities to its shareholders.

Protection of Shareholders Rights

The Board ensures the protection of the statutory and general rights of shareholders at all times, particularly their right to attend and vote at general meetings. All shareholders are treated equally, regardless of volume of shareholding or social status.

Communication Policy

It is the responsibility of Executive Management under the direction of the Board, to ensure that the Board receives adequate information on a timely basis, about the Company's businesses and operations at appropriate intervals and in an appropriate manner, to enable the Board to carry out its responsibilities. Furthermore, the Board and Management of the Company ensures that communication and dissemination of information regarding the operations and management of the Company to shareholders, stakeholders and the general public is timely, accurate and continuous, to give a balanced and fair view of the Company's financial and non-financial matters. Such information, which is in plain language, readable and understandable, is available on the Company's website, www.prestigeassuranceplc.com.

Feedback

The Company actively and regularly seeks feedback on its image and communication activities both from the media as well as from its key target groups. This feedback is used in future activities.

Independent Advice

The Board of Directors are at their own discretion and at the Company's expense required to seek Independent professional advice when required to enable a Member of the Board effectively perform certain responsibilities.

Insider Trading and Price Sensitive Information

The Company is clear in its prohibition of insider trading by its Board, management, Officers and related persons who are privy to confidential price sensitive information. Such persons are further prohibited from trading in the Company's securities where such transactions would amount to insider trading. Directors, insiders and related parties are prohibited from disposing, selling, buying or transferring their shares in the Company for a period commencing from the date of receipt of such insider information until such a period when the information is released to the public or any other period as defined by the Company from time to time.

Code of Professional Conduct for Employees

The Company has an internal Code of Professional Conduct, which all members of staff are expected to subscribe to upon assumption of duties. All members of staff are expected to strive to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in all aspects of their professional life as contained in the Code of Professional Conduct which prescribes the common ethical standards, culture and policies of the Company relating to employee values.

Mrs Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Company Secretary

FRC/2021/PRO/ICSAN/002/00000023803

