PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Contents Page Corporate Information 3-4 Results at a Glance 5 Corporate Governance Report 6 - 10 Report of the Audit Committee 11 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 12 - 14 Management Discussion and Analysis 15 - 16 Report of the Directors 17 - 20 Statement of corporate responsibility for the Financial Statements 21 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the Financial Statements 22 Independent Auditor's Report 23-28 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 29 Statement of Financial Position 30 Statement of Changes in Equity 31 - 32 Statement of Cash Flows 33 Notes to the Financial Statements 34 - 201 Other National Disclosures: Value Added statement 203 Five-Year Financial Summary 204

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Directors Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji - Chairman Mr. Rajesh Kamble (Indian) - Managing Director Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan (Indian) - Non-Executive Director Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad (Indian) - Independent Non-Executive Director Dr. Nosike Agokei - Non-Executive Director Mr. Vivek Kalla (Indian) - Executive Director Mr Agrawal Ramakant (Indian) - Non-Executive Director Mrs. Neerja Kapur (Indian) - Non-Executive Director Mrs. Smita Srivastava(Indian) - Non-Executive Director Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - Non-Executive Director (Representing Leadway Assurance Company Limited) Registration Number 6753 NAICOM Reg. Number 033 Company Secretary Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis FRC/2021/PRO/ICSAN/002/00000023803 Registered Office No 19,Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos P.O.Box 650 Marina, Lagos Info@prestigeassuranceplc.com www.prestigeassuranceplc.com FRC/2013/00000000595 Actuary: Insurance Contract Liabilities Becoda Consulting Limited FRC/2021/00000013819 7, Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close Victoria Island Lagos Actuary: Staff Benefit Scheme Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited FRC/2017/NAS/000000016912 70 Adetokunbo Ademola Street Victoria Island Lagos Registrar First Registrars & Investors Services Limited Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos FRC/2013/00000000001946 Auditor Ernst & Young 10th & 13th Floors UBA House, 57, Marina Lagos 3

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION -Continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Bankers Access Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited Fidelity Bank Plc Providus Bank Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd Sterling Bank Plc Heritage Bank Plc Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Ecobank Nigeria Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Bank of India Limited Re-insurers Africa Reinsurance Corporation NCA Reinsurer Aveni Reinsurer Waica Reinsurer Continental Reinsurance Zep Reinsurer TIN 01061383-0001 4

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Introduction Prestige Assurance Plc ("the Company") has remained committed to the principles and practice that promote Good Corporate Governance. We recognize that sound corporate governance practices are necessary for effective management and control of the Company's business with a view to maximizing the Shareholders value and meeting the expectations of other Stakeholders. In furtherance of the commitment to high ethical conduct, we regularly review our processes and practices to ensure compliance with the legislative and best practice changes in the global corporate governance environment. The Company continues to comply with its Internal Governance Policies and the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 for Public Companies in Nigeria. As an Insurance Company, Prestige also complies with the Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry in Nigeria, issued by the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) in 2021. The NAICOM's Code of Corporate Governance covers a wide range of issues including Board structure, quality of Board Members, duties of the Board, conduct of the Board of Directors, rights of Shareholders and Committees of the Board. Board of Directors The Board of Directors has the ultimate responsibility for the overall functioning of the Company. The responsibilities of the Board include setting the Company's strategic objectives and policies, providing leadership to put them into effect, supervising the management of the business, ensuring implementation of decisions reached at the Annual General Meeting, ensuring value creation to shareholders and employees, determination of the terms of reference and procedures of all Board Committees, ensuring maintenance of ethical standard as well as compliance with the Laws of Nigeria. At the moment, the Board is composed of ten members comprising of Non-Executive Chairman, MD/CEO and six Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director and one independent non-executive director. The Directors are experienced stakeholders with diverse professional backgrounds in Insurance, Accounting, Commerce, Law, Management, Information Technology, etc. The Directors are people of impeccable character and high integrity. The Company is indeed delighted to have a versatile Board with a deep understanding of its responsibilities to Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Government and other Stakeholders. The Board always takes proactive steps to master and fully appreciate all cultural, legislative, ethical, institutional and all other factors, which impact our operations and operating environment. The meetings of the Board are scheduled well in advance and highlights from the sub-committees of the Board are circulated to all the Directors. During the year under review, the Board met on 27 January, 14 March, 26 April, 26 July, 25 October, and 18 December 2023. Details of attendance by the Directors at Board meetings are as follows: S/N Directors Category of Directorship Number of Number of Number of Meetings Applicable meetings Held during Meetings attended the year attended 1 Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji Chairman 6 6 6 2 Mr. Rajesh Kamble Managing Director 6 6 6 3 Mrs. Rekha Gopalkrishnan Non-Executive Director 6 6 3 4 Mr. N.SR. Chandra Prasad Ind. Non-Executive 6 6 6 Director 5 Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji Non-Executive Director 6 6 6 6 Dr. Nosike Agokei Non-Executive Director 6 6 6 7 Mr. Vivek Kalla Executive Director 6 6 5 8 Mr Agrawal Ramakant Non-Executive Director 6 6 3 9 Mrs. Neerja Kapur Non-Executive Director 6 6 1 10 Mrs Smita Srivastava Non-Executive Director 6 2 1 (Appointed-26 July 2023) 6

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Board Committees The Board performed its functions through five Standing Committees during the period under review. Statutory Audit Committee. Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee. Establishment, Renumeration and Governance Committee. Risk and Audit Compliance Committee. Strategy Committee The Committees have clearly defined responsibilities, scope of authority and procedures for reporting to the Board. Membership of the Committees is structured to take optimum advantage of the skills and experience of Non-Executive Directors. The following are the standing Committees of the Board during the year under review: Statutory Audit Committee The Company established a Statutory Audit Committee in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, which comprises of three representatives of Shareholders (elected annually at the AGM), and two Non- Executive Directors during the year under review. The Statutory Audit Committee met five times during the year under review - 13 March, 24 April, 25 July, 23 October and 21 November 2023. Membership and attendance at the meetings are as follows: S/N Members Number of Meetings Held Number of Meetings Attended 1 Engr. Olayiwola Tubun (Chairman) 5 5 2 Dr Nosike Agokei (NED) 5 5 3 Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad (INED) 5 5 4 Mrs Anike Odusote - (Member) 5 5 5 Mr. Adebayo N. Shekoni - (Member) 5 5 Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee The Finance, Investment and General-Purpose Committee comprises of 3 Non-executive Directors and 2 Executive Director. The Committee meets to review the investment guidelines of the Company, ensure that investments embarked upon by the Management are in line with Regulatory and Board Guidelines and also considers other miscellaneous issues. Mrs Aderonke Adedeji. Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 23 February, 24 April, 26 May,24 July, 23 October and 24 November 2023. S/N Members Numbers of Meetings Held Number of Meetings Attended 1 Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED 6 6 2 Mr. N.S.R.Chandra Prasad - INED 6 6 3 Mr. Rajesh Kamble -MD 6 6 4 Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED 6 6 5 Mr. Agrawal Ramakant -NED 6 2 7

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Establishment, Remumeration and Governance Committee The Establishment, Remuneration and Governance Committee comprises three Non-Executive Directors. Dr Nosike Agokei chaired the Committee which primarily considers general staff matters. The Committee met on 13 February, 17 April, 10 July and 17 October 2023 as reflected below: S/N Members Number Meetings Held Number of Meetings Attended 1 Dr Nosike Agokei - NED 4 4 2 Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED 4 4 3 Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED 4 4 Risk Audit and Compliance Committee The Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee comprises of 3 Non-Executive Directors. The Committee's term of reference is to fundamentally ensure that the Company's operations comply with the Enterprise Risk Policy as approved by the Board in line with regulatory requirements. The Committee met on 28 February, 11 April, 17 July, and 20 October 2023. S/N Members Number Meetings Held Number of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED 4 4 2 Dr Nosike Agokei - NED 4 4 3 Mr. Agrawal Ramakant - NED 4 2 Strategy Committee The Board Strategy Committee is saddled with the implementation of the Company's Strategic Plan and to help the Board to fulfil their responsibility for the overall corporate strategy. Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad Chaired the Committee during the year under review. The Committee met six times in the year under review as follows: 21 February, 19 April, 18 July, 9 Aug, 18 October and 8 November 2023. S/N Members Number Meetings Held Number of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. N.S.R. Chandra Prasad - INED 6 6 2 Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji - NED 6 6 3 Dr Nosike Agokei - NED 6 6 4 Mr. Rajesh Kamble - MD 6 6 5 Mr. Vivek Kalla -ED 6 5 Roles of Key Members of the Board The positions of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer are separate and held by different persons. The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer are not members of the same extended family. The Chairman The main responsibility of the Chairman is to lead and manage the Board to ensure that it is administered effectively and fully discharges its legal and regulatory responsibilities. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that Directors receive accurate, timely and clear information to enable the Board to take informed decisions, monitor effectively and provide advice to promote the success of the Company. The Chairman also manages the input of Non-executive Directors to promote effective relationships and open communications, (both inside and outside) the Boardroom, between Executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. The Chairman strives to ensure that any differences on the Board are resolved amicably. 8

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CONTINUED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 The Chief Executive Officer The Board has delegated the responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Company to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is responsible for leading management, making and implementing operational decisions. The CEO is responsible to the Board of Directors and ensures that the Company complies strictly with regulations and policies of both the Board and Regulatory Authorities. The Company Secretary The Company Secretary is a point of reference and support for all Directors. She is responsible for updating the Directors with all requisite information promptly and regularly. The Board may through the Company Secretary obtain information from external sources, such as consultants and other advisers, if there is a need for outside expertise, via the Company Secretary or directly. The Company Secretary is further responsible to assist the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to formulate an annual Board Plan with the administration of other strategic issues at the Board level; organize Board meetings and ensure that the minutes of Board meetings clearly and properly capture Board's discussions and decisions. Director Nomination Process The Board agrees upon the criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Directors. The Board has power under the Articles of Association to appoint a director to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional Director. The criteria for the desired experience and competencies of new Non-executive Directors are agreed upon by the Board. The balance and mix of appropriate skills and experience of Non-executive Directors is taken into account when considering a proposed appointment. In reviewing the Board composition, the Board ensures a mix with representatives from diverse background. The Shareholding of an individual in the Company is not considered a criterion for the nomination or appointment of a director. The appointment of Directors is subject to the approval of NAICOM. The following core values are considered critical in nominating a new director; (i) Integrity (ii) Professionalism (iii) Career Success (iv)Goodwill (v) Ability to add value to the Organization Induction and Continuous Training of Board Members. Training of Board Member On appointment to the Board and to Board Committees, all Directors receive a formal induction tailored to meet their individual requirements. The New Directors are oriented about the Company and its operations through the Company Secretary via the provision of the Company's Articles of Association, relevant statutory books and regulations and adequate information on operations. The Directors are also given a mandate and terms of reference to aid in performance of their functions. Management further strives to acquaint the new Directors with the operations of the Company via trainings/seminars to the extent desired by new Directors to enable them function in their position. The training and education of Directors on issues pertaining to their oversight functions is a continuous process, in order to update their knowledge and skills and keep them informed of new developments in the insurance industry and operating environment. Annual Board Appraisal The Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Insurance Industry recognizes the fact that good corporate governance framework must be anchored on an effective and accountable Board of Directors whose performance is assessed periodically. The annual appraisal covered all aspects of the Board's structure, composition, responsibilities, processes, relationships, individual members' competencies and respective roles in Board performance, as well as the Company's compliance status with the provisions of NAICOM. 9