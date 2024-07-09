PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

A Dividend of 2kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 30th July, 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st July, 2024 to 2nd August,

On 9th August, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 30th July, 2024, and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar

to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form,which is also

available on their website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com,complete and

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed Dividend