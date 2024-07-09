CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st December 2023.
A Dividend of 2kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names
Proposed Dividend
appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 30th July, 2024.
Proposed Bonus
Not Applicable
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st July, 2024 to 2nd August,
Closure of Register
2024.
Qualification Date
30th July, 2024.
On 9th August, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 30th July, 2024, and
who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar
Payment Date
to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form,which is also
E-Dividend Registration
available on their website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com,complete and
submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have
Unclaimed Dividend
remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for
Warrants and Share
validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact
Certificates
the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 8th August
Date of General Meeting
2024.
First Registrars and Investor Services Limited.
No. 2, Abebe Village Rd, Iganmu, Lagos.
Tel: 01 279 9880, 7743309; 2701078-9.
e- mail: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com,firstregisrarsnigeria.com
Registrar
Website: www.firstregisrarsnigeria.com
Telephone: 08058830333
Investor Relations
info@prestigeassuranceplc.com
Dated this 5th day of July, 2024.
CHIDINMA IBE-LOUIS
Company Secretary
