CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2023.

A Dividend of 2kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

Proposed Dividend

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 30th July, 2024.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st July, 2024 to 2nd August,

Closure of Register

2024.

Qualification Date

30th July, 2024.

On 9th August, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 30th July, 2024, and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar

Payment Date

to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form,which is also

E-Dividend Registration

available on their website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com,complete and

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed Dividend

remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for

Warrants and Share

validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact

Certificates

the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 8th August

Date of General Meeting

2024.

First Registrars and Investor Services Limited.

No. 2, Abebe Village Rd, Iganmu, Lagos.

Tel: 01 279 9880, 7743309; 2701078-9.

e- mail: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com,firstregisrarsnigeria.com

Registrar

Website: www.firstregisrarsnigeria.com

Telephone: 08058830333

Investor Relations

info@prestigeassuranceplc.com

Dated this 5th day of July, 2024.

CHIDINMA IBE-LOUIS

Company Secretary

