  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Prestige Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRESTIGE   NGPRESTIGE00

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

(PRESTIGE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
0.4000 NGN    0.00%
Prestige Assurance : Earningforcast
PU
12:58pPrestige Assurance : Earningforcast
PU
Prestige Assurance : Notification of closed period and board meeting
PU
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST

04/04/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
PROFIT FORECAST FOR SECOND QUARTER, 2023

The Management of Prestige Assurance hereby submit its profit forecast for the Second Quarter ending 30th June 2023.

N' Million

Turnover

10,400

Profit before Taxation

1,027

Taxation

(257)

Profit after Taxation

770

This profit forecast is based on the following assumptions that;

  1. There will be no serious Government restrictions on trade that will affect the insurance business.
  2. The company will not suffer any major catastrophe which will necessitate liquidation of investment portfolio for claims payment.
  3. There will not be any considerable reduction in the level of interest rate.
  4. The capital Market activities will improve significantly from the bearish position to the bullish.
  5. The country political climate shall be stable for carrying out business activities across the nation.
  6. The company will continue to deal with its present range of insurance policies.
  7. The company will enhance its present treaty arrangement due to increase in shareholders fund.
  8. The adoption of IFRS 17 will not impact negatively on revenue recognition.
  9. The basis of taxation will not change materially.
  10. The company would maintain its present work force and additional hands will be employed to take care of increased business activities.
  11. There will be vigorous effort to improve upon the present market share.
  12. There shall be no protest, pandemic and other pandemonium which might affect business transactions negatively.

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

2ND QUARTER FORECAST ENDING 30TH JUNE, 2023

PROFIT AND LOSS FORECAST

30 June, 2023

N'000

Gross premium Earned

10,400,000

Re-insurance cost

5,408,000

Net premium earned

4,992,000

Commision earned

1,189,760

Total Underwritng Income

6,181,760

Net claims incurred

(2,246,400)

Commision Paid

(1,768,000)

Maintenance Expenses

(748,800)

Total Underwriting Expenses

(4,763,200)

Underwriting profit

1,418,560

Investment income

700,000

Net Operating Income

2,118,560

Less:

Management expenses

(998,400)

Depreciation

(95,000)

1,025,160

Add: Fair value gain

1,500

Profit Before Taxation

1,026,660

Less:

Taxation expenses

(256,665)

Profit After Taxation

769,995

Disclaimer

Prestige Assurance plc published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:57:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6 438 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2021 688 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
Net cash 2021 4 305 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 5 301 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 8,05%
Chart PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Prestige Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kamble Chief Executive Director & Managing Director
Oluwadare O. Emmanuel Chief Financial Officer
Funmi Oyetunji Chairman
Vadlamudi Raja Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
N. S. R. Chandraprasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-4.76%12
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.11%39 988
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.84%38 869
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.84%36 992
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.74%30 085
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.93%25 634
