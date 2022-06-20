PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
PROFIT FORECAST FOR THIRD QUARTER, 2022
The Management of Prestige Assurance hereby submit its profit forecast for the Third Quarter ending 30
th September, 2022.
N' Million
Turnover
10,500
Profit before Taxation
1,520
Taxation
(456)
Profit after Taxation
1,064
This profit forecast is based on the following assumptions that;
There will be no serious Government restrictions on trade that will affect the insurance business.
The company will not suffer any major catastrophe which will necessitate liquidation of investment portfolio for claims payment.
There will not be any considerable reduction in the level of interest rate.
The capital Market activities will improve significantly from the bearish position to the bullish.
The country political climate shall be stable for carrying out business activities across the nation.
The company will continue to deal with its present range of insurance policies.
The company will enhance its present treaty arrangement due to increase in shareholders fund.
The accounting policies will not change.
The basis of taxation will not change materially.
The company would maintain its present work force and additional hands will be employed to take care of increased business activities.
There will be vigorous effort to improve upon the present market share.
A part of the Proceed from recapitalization will be invested in government gilts to enhance investment income.
There shall be no protest, pandemic and other pandemonium which might affect business transactions negatively.
There will be availability of forex to meet up with the company's obligation denominated in foreign currencies.
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
THIRD QUARTER FORECAST ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
PROFIT AND LOSS FORECAST
N' 000
Gross premium earned
10,500,000.00
Re-insurance cost
(5,040,000.00)
Net premium earned
5,460,000.00
Commission earned
1,260,000.00
Total income
6,720,000.00
Net claims incured
(2,457,000.00)
Commission paid
(1,575,000.00)
Maintenance expenses
(1,092,000.00)
Total Underwriting expenses
(5,124,000.00)
Underwriting profit
1,596,000.00
Investment income
900,000.00
Net operating income
2,496,000.00
Less:
Management expenses
(855,500.00)
Depreciation
(110,000.00)
(965,500.00)
Add:
Fair value gain
(10,000.00)
Profit before taxation
1,520,500.00
Less:
Taxation expense
(456,150.00)
Profit after taxation
1,064,350.00
Disclaimer
