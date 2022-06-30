Log in
    PRESTIGE   NGPRESTIGE00

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

(PRESTIGE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
0.3700 NGN   -7.50%
06/20PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
06/07PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC : Nomination
CO
05/27PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : Resolutions of the 52nd annual general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
Lagos, 30 June 2022.

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 to consider the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statements (2022 Q2 UFS) for the period ending 30 June 2022.

In view of the above, the company shall commence a Closed Period from Friday 1st July, 2022, until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2022 Q2 UFS have been released to the public.

Sequel to the foregoing, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Ag Company Secretary

Financials
Sales 2021 6 438 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 688 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2021 4 305 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 5 301 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 8,05%
