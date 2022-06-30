PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 30 June 2022.

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 to consider the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statements (2022 Q2 UFS) for the period ending 30 June 2022.

In view of the above, the company shall commence a Closed Period from Friday 1st July, 2022, until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2022 Q2 UFS have been released to the public.

Sequel to the foregoing, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Ag Company Secretary