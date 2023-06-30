Lagos, 30 June 2023

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING

Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26th July 2023 to consider and approve the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statements (2023 Q2 UFS) for the period ended 30 June 2023, amongst other agenda items.

In line with the amended Closed Period Rules of NGX, the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares by insiders will commence on the 1st July, 2023, and will continue until twenty- four (24) hours after the 2023 Q2 UFS has been released to the public.

Sequel to the foregoing, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Company Secretary