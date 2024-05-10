Lagos, 10 May 2024

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held virtually on Thursday, 16th May 2024 to consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2023 (2023 AFS) and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 31st March 2024 (Q1 2024 UFS).

In compliance with the NGX Listing Rules the Company's closed period which commenced on Monday 1st January 2024 still subsists.

Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and Insiders from dealing in the shares of the Company remains in place until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2023 AFS and Q1 2024 UFS have been released to the public.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Company Secretary