Lagos, 29 December 2023.

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29 January 2024 to consider the Q4 Unaudited Financial Statements (2023 Q4 UFS) for the period ended 31 December 2023.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company shall commence its Closed Period from Monday 1st January 2024, until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2023 Q4 UFS and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (AFS 2023) have been released to the public.

Sequel to the foregoing, no insider and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Company Secretary