    PRESTIGE   NGPRESTIGE00

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

(PRESTIGE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/28
0.46 NGN   0.00%
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/29/2022 | 08:11am GMT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOURTH QUARTER

31ST DECEMBER 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Contents

Page

Results at Glance

2

Certificate Pursuant to Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act

3

Management Discuss and Analysis

4-5

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

6-36

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

37

Statement of Profit or Loss

38

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

39

Statement of Financial Position

40

Statement of Changes in Equity

41

Statement of Cash Flows

42

Notes to the Financial Statements

43-48

1

Prestige... Compassionate & Caring

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

2021

2020

%

₦'000

₦'000

Changes

Gross premium written

9,297,671

7,008,747

32.66

Net premium income

4,418,294

3,471,260

27.28

Underwriting expenses

(4,547,381)

(3,478,062)

30.74

Interest Income

546,576

422,236

29.45

Other investment income

263,135

240,019

9.63

Other operating income

81,927

94,782

(13.56)

Profit Before Tax

823,616

685,907

20.08

Profit for the Period Ended

769,525

678,305

13.45

Net assets

12,851,212

12,403,395

3.61

Total assets

21,376,375

18,504,925

15.52

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

5.81

9.78

(40.63)

Diluted earnings per share (Kobo)

5.81

9.78

(40.63)

3

Prestige... Compassionate & Caring

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

We, the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial statements for Year ended 31st December 2021

that:

  1. We have reviewed the financial statements.
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements does not:
    • Contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    • Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of Circumstances under which such financial statements were made.
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present

  5. in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at, and for the period presented in the report.
  6. We:
    • Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
    • Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made Known to such officers by others within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared.
    • Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.
    • Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date.
  8. We have disclosed to the Audit Committee:
    • All significant deficiency in the design or operations of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's Audit Committee any material weakness in internal controls, and.
    • Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.
    • We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, includingany corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mr. Rajesh Kamble

Mr. Emmanuel Oluwadare

Managing Director/CEO

Chief Financial Officer

28th January 2022

4

Prestige... Compassionate & Caring

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE Y E A R ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

In accordance with the provision of Section 359 (6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Management has reviewed the unaudited financial statements of the Company for Year ended 31st December 2021and report as follows:

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company are consistent within legal requirements and agreed ethical practices.

The scope and planning of the internal audit was adequate.

The Company maintained effective systems of accounting and internal control during the period.

The Nature of the Business

Prestige Assurance Plc is a non-life insurance business with over sixty years' experience in Nigeria. The Company's core areas of business include motor, marine, bond, engineering, fire, aviation, oil and gas and general accident.

The Company is known for providing expertise knowledge especially in high-risk businesses such as aviation, marine, oil and gas.

Our Company is known by populace for prompt settlement of claims and other supports as it may be necessary. The

major bulk of our business comes from brokers market.

Management Objectives

  1. To be in the forefront of risk carrying in Nigerian insurance market, with a penchant for quality products and efficient service delivery to our esteemed customers.
  1. To position the Company amongst the best insurance companies in Nigeria.
  1. To ensure that values are created for the stakeholders.

IV. To be an ethical company among the listed institution in Nigeria and the world at large.

Our Strategies

In order to meet the above objectives, the management of the Company have put the following strategies in place.

  1. The Company has instituted sound corporate governance in order to drive both the internal process and the business Environment.
  1. Adequate reinsurance has been put in place to absorb the impact of high risk which may likely occur due to the area of Specialization of the Company.
  1. Aside from the normal business, the Company also provides add on services such as customer education, policy audit and lease financing.

5

Prestige... Compassionate & Caring

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prestige Assurance plc published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 08:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 952 M 11,9 M 8,90 M
Net income 2020 678 M 1,63 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2020 1 360 M 3,28 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,70x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 6 096 M 14,7 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 8,05%
Chart PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Prestige Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarbeswar Sahoo Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Oluwadare O. Emmanuel Chief Financial Officer
Adedoyin Salami Chairman
Vadlamudi Raja Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Funmi Oyetunji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-9.80%15
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.18%46 845
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.26%40 149
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.64%39 957
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.73%34 473
SAMPO OYJ-1.84%26 254