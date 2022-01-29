PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
01/29/2022 | 08:11am GMT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOURTH QUARTER
31ST DECEMBER 2021
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Contents
Page
Results at Glance
Certificate Pursuant to Section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act
Management Discuss and Analysis
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
Statement of Profit or Loss
Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
2021
2020
%
₦'000
₦'000
Changes
Gross premium written
9,297,671
7,008,747
32.66
Net premium income
4,418,294
3,471,260
27.28
Underwriting expenses
(4,547,381)
(3,478,062)
30.74
Interest Income
546,576
422,236
29.45
Other investment income
263,135
240,019
9.63
Other operating income
81,927
94,782
(13.56)
Profit Before Tax
823,616
685,907
20.08
Profit for the Period Ended
769,525
678,305
13.45
Net assets
12,851,212
12,403,395
3.61
Total assets
21,376,375
18,504,925
15.52
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
5.81
9.78
(40.63)
Diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
5.81
9.78
(40.63)
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
We, the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial statements for Year ended 31st December 2021
that:
We have reviewed the financial statements.
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements does not:
Contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of Circumstances under which such financial statements were made.
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present
in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at, and for the period presented in the report.
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made Known to such officers by others within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared.
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date.
We have disclosed to the Audit Committee:
All significant deficiency in the design or operations of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's Audit Committee any material weakness in internal controls, and.
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, includingany corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mr. Rajesh Kamble
Mr. Emmanuel Oluwadare
Managing Director/CEO
Chief Financial Officer
28th January 2022
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE Y E A R ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
In accordance with the provision of Section 359 (6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Management has reviewed the unaudited financial statements of the Company for Year ended 31st December 2021and report as follows:
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company are consistent within legal requirements and agreed ethical practices.
The scope and planning of the internal audit was adequate.
The Company maintained effective systems of accounting and internal control during the period.
The Nature of the Business
Prestige Assurance Plc is a non-life insurance business with over sixty years' experience in Nigeria. The Company's core areas of business include motor, marine, bond, engineering, fire, aviation, oil and gas and general accident.
The Company is known for providing expertise knowledge especially in high-risk businesses such as aviation, marine, oil and gas.
Our Company is known by populace for prompt settlement of claims and other supports as it may be necessary. The
major bulk of our business comes from brokers market.
Management Objectives
To be in the forefront of risk carrying in Nigerian insurance market, with a penchant for quality products and efficient service delivery to our esteemed customers.
To position the Company amongst the best insurance companies in Nigeria.
To ensure that values are created for the stakeholders.
IV. To be an ethical company among the listed institution in Nigeria and the world at large.
Our Strategies
In order to meet the above objectives, the management of the Company have put the following strategies in place.
The Company has instituted sound corporate governance in order to drive both the internal process and the business Environment.
Adequate reinsurance has been put in place to absorb the impact of high risk which may likely occur due to the area of Specialization of the Company.
Aside from the normal business, the Company also provides add on services such as customer education, policy audit and lease financing.
