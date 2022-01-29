PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Notes to the Financial Statements

Statement of Changes in Equity

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT

We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, includingany corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.

All significant deficiency in the design or operations of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's Audit Committee any material weakness in internal controls, and.

We have disclosed to the Audit Committee:

Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date.

Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.

Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made Known to such officers by others within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared.

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.

in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at, and for the period presented in the report.

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present

Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of Circumstances under which such financial statements were made.

Contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements does not:

We have reviewed the financial statements.

We, the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial statements for Year ended 31st December 2021

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE Y E A R ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

In accordance with the provision of Section 359 (6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Management has reviewed the unaudited financial statements of the Company for Year ended 31st December 2021and report as follows:

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company are consistent within legal requirements and agreed ethical practices.

The scope and planning of the internal audit was adequate.

The Company maintained effective systems of accounting and internal control during the period.

The Nature of the Business

Prestige Assurance Plc is a non-life insurance business with over sixty years' experience in Nigeria. The Company's core areas of business include motor, marine, bond, engineering, fire, aviation, oil and gas and general accident.

The Company is known for providing expertise knowledge especially in high-risk businesses such as aviation, marine, oil and gas.

Our Company is known by populace for prompt settlement of claims and other supports as it may be necessary. The

major bulk of our business comes from brokers market.

Management Objectives

To be in the forefront of risk carrying in Nigerian insurance market, with a penchant for quality products and efficient service delivery to our esteemed customers.

To position the Company amongst the best insurance companies in Nigeria.

To ensure that values are created for the stakeholders.

IV. To be an ethical company among the listed institution in Nigeria and the world at large.

Our Strategies

In order to meet the above objectives, the management of the Company have put the following strategies in place.

The Company has instituted sound corporate governance in order to drive both the internal process and the business Environment.

Adequate reinsurance has been put in place to absorb the impact of high risk which may likely occur due to the area of Specialization of the Company.

Aside from the normal business, the Company also provides add on services such as customer education, policy audit and lease financing.

