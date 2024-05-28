Lagos, 28th May 2024.

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

This to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public that the Emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) was held virtually as scheduled on Monday, 27th May 2024, at No. 19, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors considered and duly approved the First Quarter, 2024, Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company. The accounts will be filed with NGX on or before 30th May 2024.

Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and Insiders from dealing in the shares of the Company remains in place until twenty-four (24) hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2023 (2023 AFS) and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 31st March 2024 (Q1 2024 UFS) have been released to the public.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis

Company Secretary