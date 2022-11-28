Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Prestige Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRESTIGE   NGPRESTIGE00

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

(PRESTIGE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
0.4300 NGN   +7.50%
01:52pPrestige Assurance : Resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting of prestige assurance plc
PU
10/28Prestige Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Prestige Assurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

11/28/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, Nigeria, November 28, 2022.

RESOLUTIONS PASSEDATTHEEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Prestige Assurance Plc (the "Company") duly convened and held on Thursday, 24th November 2022 at the RADISSON BLU Anchorage Hotel Limited, No. 1a Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on 10am prompt, the following resolutions were proposed and duly passed:

  1. That in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and Regulations 13 of the Companies Regulations 2021, as it relates to share capital, the company's unissued shares of 6,747,438,112 be and are hereby cancelled, thus bringing the company's issued share capital to ₦6,626,280,944, divided into 13,252,561,888 ordinary shares of 50 kobo per share.
  2. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to enter into and execute agreements, deeds, notices and all relevant documents, take all such lawful steps as may be required, by statute and/or regulations, give such directions as may be necessary or incidental, and appoint such professional parties, consultants and advisers as may be required, to comply with the directives of the regulatory authorities.
  3. That pursuant to the cancellation of all the unissued shares in the share capital of the Company in accordance with resolution 1 above, Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: "The Issued Share Capital of the Company is ₦6,626,280,944 divided into 13,252,561,888 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each".
  4. That pursuant to the cancellation of all the unissued shares in the share capital of the Company in accordance with resolution 1 above, Article 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company be amended as necessary to reference only the issued shares in the share capital of the Company to read: "The Issued Share Capital of the Company is ₦6,626,280,944 divided into 13,252,561,888 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each".
  5. "That the sections of the repealed CAMA 1990 cited in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby replaced with the relevant sections in the CAMA 2020".
  6. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as the Board may deem necessary to give effect to the aforementioned resolutions of the Company".

CHIDINMA IBE-LOUIS

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Prestige Assurance plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
01:52pPrestige Assurance : Resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting of prestige a..
PU
10/28Prestige Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/28Prestige Assurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/27Prestige Assurance : Resolutions passed at the board meeting
PU
09/30Prestige Assurance : Notification of board meeting and closed period
PU
09/22Prestige Assurance : Earnings forecast
PU
09/21Prestige Assurance : Notice of early retirement of internal auditor and appointment of new..
PU
08/23PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC : Half-year report
CO
07/29Prestige Assurance : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Prestige Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 438 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 688 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net cash 2021 4 305 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 5 699 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 8,05%
Chart PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Prestige Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarbeswar Sahoo Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Oluwadare O. Emmanuel Chief Financial Officer
Adedoyin Salami Chairman
Vadlamudi Raja Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Funmi Oyetunji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC-15.69%13
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.42%45 381
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.76%44 271
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.38.17%42 521
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.10%35 915
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.25%25 906