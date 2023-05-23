Dramamine® Eases Americans' Travel Woes with ‘Ditch the Drama' Sweepstakes Offering a Vacation to Anywhere in the World

This comes as 72% of Americans say they prefer someone else handle the planning for them, and nearly a third of Americans saying their plans won’t be finalized until weeks before.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Day is quickly approaching, leaving millions of Americans scrambling to finalize their travel plans before the rush of summer travel season. According to a recent survey* from Dramamine®, a Prestige Consumer Healthcare brand and the #1 pharmacist-recommended brand for motion sickness, 30% of Americans planning to travel this summer will make their plans within three weeks from their date of travel.



With quick turn planning comes other drama associated with traveling during the peak travel season, like premium pricing and limited availabilities, leading 72% of the Dramamine® survey respondents to say they would like someone to plan their summer vacation for them if money was not an obstacle.

Those dramas and more are holding people back from taking the trip of their dreams. Over a quarter of those surveyed (28.5%) reported that the drama of travel, including stresses associated with traveling to and from their destination, holds them back from taking their dream vacation.

Dramamine® is stepping in to help Americans with some much needed summer travel relief by offering consumers the chance to score their ultimate dream vacation - without any of the drama. The Ditch the Drama Sweepstakes gives three grand prize winners the chance to experience their dream vacation anywhere in the world, courtesy of Dramamine®. Dramamine® teamed up with the travel experts at Travelocity to assist in coordinating everything from airfare to accommodations and activities for the winners so they can officially ditch the drama of traveling.

To kick off the campaign, Dramamine® enlisted America’s favorite mega-yacht captain and TV star, Captain Lee Rosbach, who suffered from motion sickness early in his career. While Captain Lee overcame the ailment after years on the sea, he feels for guests and even crew members who battle the drama of motion sickness while on board.

“There’s nothing quite like getting out and exploring somewhere completely new, but those of us who have dealt with motion sickness know that it can come with its own set of stress,” said Rosbach. “Whether you’re planning to travel this summer or just looking to find some adventure in your own backyard, Dramamine® is an easy, must-have solution to help you find relief when you need it most.”

Dramamine® is the leader in nausea relief with more than 70 years of experience, and is the only brand with a wide range of solutions created to help Americans not miss out on the moments that matter. Dramamine®’s range of solutions are available in various forms, including Dramamine® Original Formula, Dramamine® Non-Drowsy, and the newest Dramamine® Ginger Chews, and are effective in helping to relieve motion sickness and nausea symptoms experienced during road trips, theme park rides, air and sea travel and much more.

“At Dramamine®, we are all about embracing adventure and helping people feel great while doing so,” said Randi Jachino, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Health. “A dream vacation shouldn’t just be a dream. We’re thrilled to offer three lucky winners the trip of a lifetime at the destination of their choice and help them ditch the drama that often comes with planning and taking a vacation.”

To enter for a chance to win the Ditch the Drama Sweepstakes*, U.S. residents 18 years and older can visit www.DramamineDitchtheDrama.com and fill out a short entry form now through September 4, 2023. Three lucky grand prize winners will score a trip for two to their dream vacation destination. For extra chances to win, fans can upload a recent receipt of their Dramamine® purchase.

In addition to the summer sweepstakes, Dramamine® is launching a national campaign featuring the brand’s new spokescharacter: The Drama Llama. As the brand that knows there is no greater drama than the feeling of motion sickness or nausea at the most inopportune time, who better to symbolize that drama than the Drama Llama. Feeling nauseous? He’s there, relentlessly reminding you of the drama of nausea. His kryptonite? Dramamine®. With Dramamine®, you can ditch the Drama Llama of Nausea. The new campaign will debut this summer nationwide, and it’s only just beginning.

For more information on Dramamine® products and for a list of retailers visit www.Dramamine.com.

*No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 18+. Ends 9/4/2023. See official rules at www.DramamineDitchtheDrama.com.

About Dramamine®

Dramamine® is the #1 Pharmacist-Recommended Brand for motion sickness & the #1 name in motion related nausea relief. Dramamine®’s range of solutions, in various forms, effectively prevent and treat nausea, dizziness, vomiting & queasiness. For more information visit www.Dramamine.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Survey Methodology: Dramamine® conducted a consumer survey in collaboration with Pollfish to understand Americans’ summer travel plans and attitudes. The survey was conducted in May 2023 among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,000 adults ages 18 years of age and older with vacation/leisure travel plans during summer 2023.

