FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Revenues $ 1,127,725 $ 1,086,812 $ 943,365 $ 963,010 $ 975,777 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 378,091 $ 367,653 $ 328,932 $ 328,077 $ 331,425 Net Income (Loss) $ (82,306) $ 205,381 $ 164,682 $ 142,281 $ (35,800) Adjusted Net Income* $ 211,974 $ 206,310 $ 163,998 $ 151,332 $ 145,794 Net Income (Loss) Per Share-Diluted $ (1.63) $ 4.04 $ 3.25 $ 2.78 $ (0.69) Adjusted Net Income Per Share-Diluted $ 4.21 $ 4.06 $ 3.24 $ 2.96 $ 2.78 Weighted Average Shares 50,384 50,842 50,605 51,140 52,068 Outstanding-Diluted Advertising and Promotion Expense $ 145,061 $ 157,343 $ 140,589 $ 147,194 $ 143,090 A&P as a Percentage of Net Revenue 12.9% 14.5% 14.9% 15.3% 14.7% Operating Cash Flow $ 229,716 $ 259,922 $ 235,607 $ 217,124 $ 189,284 Capital Expenditures $ 7,784 $ 9,642 $ 22,243 $ 14,560 $ 10,480 Free Cash Flow** $ 221,932 $ 250,280 $ 213,364 $ 202,564 $ 178,804 Adjusted Free Cash Flow** $ 221,932 $ 253,745 $ 213,364 $ 206,767 $ 202,362 Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a Percentage 19.7% 23.3% 22.6% 21.5% 20.7% of Net Revenues Total Revenues Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Free Cash Flow** (in millions) Per Share-diluted* (in millions)

$1,127.7 $4.21 $221.9 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23

*Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the reported GAAP figures in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.

**Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes free cash flow is a commonly used measure of liquidity, indicative of cash available for debt repayment and acquisitions. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are reconciled to GAAP Net Cash provided by operating activities in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.

Management believes that these measures provide additional ways to view our operations and a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure, when considered with both our GAAP results and our reconciliation therewith.