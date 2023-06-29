2023 ANNUAL REPORT
BENEFITS OF OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY
DRIVING
GROWTH
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets in the US, Canada, Australia and certain other international markets. We are a company of brand builders. We have grown organically and by acquiringwell-recognizedleading brands in niche categories. Our management provides our brands with the marketing expertise and investment necessary to grow the brand's market position, expand its distribution and successfully launch line extensions and new products, with the goal of continually enhancing consumer satisfaction.
2023 FACTS+FIGURES
At Prestige Consumer Healthcare, we focus on brand-building and product innovation in niche consumer healthcare categories to better improve the lives of our consumers. For generations, our trusted brands have helped consumers care for themselves and their loved ones. It is our mission to preserve this trust by continuing to provide products with their needs in mind.
- STRONG PORTFOLIO FOR BALANCED GROWTH
Category percentages represent FY23 Revenues, Other OTC not shown (less than 1% of revenues)
11%
23%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
11%
ANALGESICS
SKIN CARE
RECORD REVENUE
STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH
RECORD PROFITABILITY
LOWER LEVERAGE
Record revenues
3.5% organic
Adjusted EPS* of
of $1,127.7
revenue growth*
$4.21, up 3.7% vs.
million, up 3.8%
vs. 2022, and a
record fiscal 2022
vs. fiscal 2022
3.5% CAGR
over the last
three years
3.3x leverage at year-end, driven by strong free cash flow* of $221.9 million
20% 15%
GASTROINTENSTINAL
EYE & EAR CARE
11% 9%
COUGH/COLD
ORAL CARE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Fiscal Year Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Net Revenues
$
1,127,725
$
1,086,812
$
943,365
$
963,010
$
975,777
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
378,091
$
367,653
$
328,932
$
328,077
$
331,425
Net Income (Loss)
$
(82,306)
$
205,381
$
164,682
$
142,281
$
(35,800)
Adjusted Net Income*
$
211,974
$
206,310
$
163,998
$
151,332
$
145,794
Net Income (Loss) Per Share-Diluted
$
(1.63)
$
4.04
$
3.25
$
2.78
$
(0.69)
Adjusted Net Income Per Share-Diluted
$
4.21
$
4.06
$
3.24
$
2.96
$
2.78
Weighted Average Shares
50,384
50,842
50,605
51,140
52,068
Outstanding-Diluted
Advertising and Promotion Expense
$
145,061
$
157,343
$
140,589
$
147,194
$
143,090
A&P as a Percentage of Net Revenue
12.9%
14.5%
14.9%
15.3%
14.7%
Operating Cash Flow
$
229,716
$
259,922
$
235,607
$
217,124
$
189,284
Capital Expenditures
$
7,784
$
9,642
$
22,243
$
14,560
$
10,480
Free Cash Flow**
$
221,932
$
250,280
$
213,364
$
202,564
$
178,804
Adjusted Free Cash Flow**
$
221,932
$
253,745
$
213,364
$
206,767
$
202,362
Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a Percentage
19.7%
23.3%
22.6%
21.5%
20.7%
of Net Revenues
Total Revenues
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Free Cash Flow**
(in millions)
Per Share-diluted*
(in millions)
$1,127.7
$4.21
$221.9
'19
'20
'21
'22
'23
'19
'20
'21
'22
'23
'19
'20
'21
'22
'23
*Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the reported GAAP figures in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.
**Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes free cash flow is a commonly used measure of liquidity, indicative of cash available for debt repayment and acquisitions. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are reconciled to GAAP Net Cash provided by operating activities in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.
Management believes that these measures provide additional ways to view our operations and a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure, when considered with both our GAAP results and our reconciliation therewith.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare 2023 Annual Report
1
