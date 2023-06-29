2023 ANNUAL REPORT

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets in the US, Canada, Australia and certain other international markets. We are a company of brand builders. We have grown organically and by acquiringwell-recognizedleading brands in niche categories. Our management provides our brands with the marketing expertise and investment necessary to grow the brand's market position, expand its distribution and successfully launch line extensions and new products, with the goal of continually enhancing consumer satisfaction.

At Prestige Consumer Healthcare, we focus on brand-building and product innovation in niche consumer healthcare categories to better improve the lives of our consumers. For generations, our trusted brands have helped consumers care for themselves and their loved ones. It is our mission to preserve this trust by continuing to provide products with their needs in mind.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Net Revenues

$

1,127,725

$

1,086,812

$

943,365

$

963,010

$

975,777

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

378,091

$

367,653

$

328,932

$

328,077

$

331,425

Net Income (Loss)

$

(82,306)

$

205,381

$

164,682

$

142,281

$

(35,800)

Adjusted Net Income*

$

211,974

$

206,310

$

163,998

$

151,332

$

145,794

Net Income (Loss) Per Share-Diluted

$

(1.63)

$

4.04

$

3.25

$

2.78

$

(0.69)

Adjusted Net Income Per Share-Diluted

$

4.21

$

4.06

$

3.24

$

2.96

$

2.78

Weighted Average Shares

50,384

50,842

50,605

51,140

52,068

Outstanding-Diluted

Advertising and Promotion Expense

$

145,061

$

157,343

$

140,589

$

147,194

$

143,090

A&P as a Percentage of Net Revenue

12.9%

14.5%

14.9%

15.3%

14.7%

Operating Cash Flow

$

229,716

$

259,922

$

235,607

$

217,124

$

189,284

Capital Expenditures

$

7,784

$

9,642

$

22,243

$

14,560

$

10,480

Free Cash Flow**

$

221,932

$

250,280

$

213,364

$

202,564

$

178,804

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**

$

221,932

$

253,745

$

213,364

$

206,767

$

202,362

Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a Percentage

19.7%

23.3%

22.6%

21.5%

20.7%

of Net Revenues

Total Revenues

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**

(in millions)

Per Share-diluted*

(in millions)

$1,127.7

$4.21

$221.9

'19

'20

'21

'22

'23

'19

'20

'21

'22

'23

'19

'20

'21

'22

'23

*Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the reported GAAP figures in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.

**Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes free cash flow is a commonly used measure of liquidity, indicative of cash available for debt repayment and acquisitions. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are reconciled to GAAP Net Cash provided by operating activities in Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 accompanying our earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023.

Management believes that these measures provide additional ways to view our operations and a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure, when considered with both our GAAP results and our reconciliation therewith.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare 2023 Annual Report

1

