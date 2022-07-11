Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings release on Thursday, August 4, 2022 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the live Internet webcast, it can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, listeners calling from the U.S. and Canada may dial 833-634-2598, or 412-902-4108 internationally, and reference joining the Prestige Consumer Healthcare earnings call.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page or at 877-344-7529 within the U.S., 855-669-9658 in Canada, and 412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID is 9498360.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

