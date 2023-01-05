Advanced search
PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.

(PBH)
2023-01-05
64.92 USD   +0.19%
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results
GL
2022Insider Sell: Prestige Consumer Healthcare
MT
2022Insider Sell: Prestige Consumer Healthcare
MT
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results

01/05/2023
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings release on Thursday, February 2, 2023 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the live Internet webcast of the conference call, it can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.   To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 122 M - -
Net income 2023 212 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 209 M 3 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 535
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Ronald M. Lombardi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine Sacco Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Zerillo Senior Vice President-Operations
John E. Byom Independent Director
Sheila A. Hopkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.3.51%3 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167