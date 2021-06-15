Log in
    PBH   US74112D1019

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.

(PBH)
  Report
Prestige Consumer Healthcare : Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Presentation

06/15/2021 | 09:34am EDT
J u n e 1 5 t h , 2 0 2 1

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "opportunities," "positioned" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the acquisition on the Company's revenues, cash flow, EBITDA, EPS and debt

leverage, the tax benefits from the acquisition, the Company's ability to execute on its capital allocation strategy, reduce debt and invest

in brand-building, the Company's ability to create long-term value for shareholders, the timing of the closing of recently announced acquisition of Akorn Consumer Healthcare, the acquired brands' ability to achieve market share gains and revenue growth, and the Company's ability to leverage existing infrastructure for the acquired brands, timely integrate the acquired brands and achieve cost synergies. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and business and

economic conditions, consumer trends, the impact of the Company's advertising and promotional and new product development

initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company's third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to reduce costs. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All adjusted GAAP numbers presented are footnoted and reconciled to their closest GAAP measurement in the attached reconciliation schedule or in our May 6, 2021 earnings release in the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

O p p e n h e i m e r C o n s u m e r G r o w t h & E - C o m m e r c e C o n f e r e n c e

Contents

  1. Introduction to Prestige Consumer Healthcare

II. Brand Building Playbook

  1. Financial Profile & Capital Allocation
    IV. The Road Ahead

O p p e n h e i m e r C o n s u m e r G r o w t h & E - C o m m e r c e C o n f e r e n c e

Introduction to Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Who We Are: Helping Consumers Care for Themselves

eye drops per year

throat drops for every cold season

doses of pain relief per week

infections treated annually

Source: Company records

O p p e n h e i m e r C o n s u m e r G r o w t h & E - C o m m e r c e C o n f e r e n c e

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
