INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Wednesday
hovered at three-week highs hit in the previous session,
tracking an overnight fall in oil prices and gains in other
Asian equities following the overnight rally in Wall Street on
strong corporate reports.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.51% higher at 17,576.50
as of 0432 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.54%
to 59,281.66. Both indexes were on track to add to three
straight session of gains.
"There are two factors supporting the ongoing rally in
the market: one, support from the U.S. market aided by some
excellent quarterly results, and two, foreign investors selling
getting completely overwhelmed by domestic buying," said V K
Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial
Services.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 1.53 billion
Indian rupees ($18.58 million) worth of equities on Tuesday,
while domestic investors bought 20.85 billion rupees worth of
shares, as per provisional data available with the National
Stock Exchange.
"However, high global inflation and tightening central
banks pose headwinds to the rally," Vijayakumar added.
Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S.
supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel
demand. Crude prices were higher in early Asian trade.
India, the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of
oil, benefits from a fall in crude prices as it brings down
imported inflation.
Among stocks, Network18 Media & Investments was
down as much as 6.6% to hit an over two-week low after it
reported a second quarter loss on Tuesday, as advertisers spent
less.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose as much as 3.2%
to post their biggest intraday percentage gain since September
29. The real estate developer said that the group saw second
quarter sales of 35.11 billion rupees, up by 66% from a year
ago.
Nifty 50 components Nestle India Ltd and Ultratech
Cement Ltd were down 0.2% and up 1%, respectively,
ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.
In broader Asia, equities were mostly higher on Wednesday,
with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders
awaited British inflation readings later in the day.
($1 = 82.3600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)