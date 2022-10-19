Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Prestige Estates Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533274   INE811K01011

PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED

(533274)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
434.10 INR   +0.27%
01:00aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight
RE
10/18Indian shares seen opening higher as oil slips
RE
09/19PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight

10/19/2022 | 01:00am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Wednesday hovered at three-week highs hit in the previous session, tracking an overnight fall in oil prices and gains in other Asian equities following the overnight rally in Wall Street on strong corporate reports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.51% higher at 17,576.50 as of 0432 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.54% to 59,281.66. Both indexes were on track to add to three straight session of gains.

"There are two factors supporting the ongoing rally in the market: one, support from the U.S. market aided by some excellent quarterly results, and two, foreign investors selling getting completely overwhelmed by domestic buying," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 1.53 billion Indian rupees ($18.58 million) worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought 20.85 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

"However, high global inflation and tightening central banks pose headwinds to the rally," Vijayakumar added.

Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Crude prices were higher in early Asian trade.

India, the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of oil, benefits from a fall in crude prices as it brings down imported inflation.

Among stocks, Network18 Media & Investments was down as much as 6.6% to hit an over two-week low after it reported a second quarter loss on Tuesday, as advertisers spent less.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose as much as 3.2% to post their biggest intraday percentage gain since September 29. The real estate developer said that the group saw second quarter sales of 35.11 billion rupees, up by 66% from a year ago.

Nifty 50 components Nestle India Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd were down 0.2% and up 1%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.

In broader Asia, equities were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day. ($1 = 82.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 90.35 Delayed Quote.18.47%
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED 2.38% 19385 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5.03% 69.95 End-of-day quote.-22.62%
NIFTY 50 0.65% 17601.85 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED 0.27% 434.1 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
SENSEX BSE30 0.94% 58960.6 Real-time Quote.1.21%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 0.79% 6410 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
WTI -0.36% 83.607 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Financials
Sales 2023 75 705 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2023 6 344 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net Debt 2023 49 867 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 174 B 2 114 M 2 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 024
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prestige Estates Projects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 434,10 INR
Average target price 580,88 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkat Narayana Konanki Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mor Chief Financial Officer
Irfan Razack Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Milan Khurana Executive Director-HR, IT & Administration
J.V. Manoj Krishna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED-8.58%2 114
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.07%33 851
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.42%28 433
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 160
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%27 801
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.61%21 056