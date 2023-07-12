Consolidated Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2023
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
During the Second Quarter, and for the First Half of the Financial Year 2023, Prestige Holdings continued to experience improved sales and profitability when compared to prior year and to 2019, the last year in which our restaurants were not operating under Covid-19 restrictions. All of our brands contributed to this improved performance as our group continued to focus on driving operational efficiencies and improving the customer experience.
For the first six months of the Financial Year 2023, group sales increased by 25% to $637 million from $511 million in the prior year, and Profit Before Tax improved by 75% to $30.3 million from $17.3 million in the previous period. When compared to the profit for 2019 of $24.1 million, Profit Before Tax increased by 25%. Cash flow from operations was $103 million and we ended the Half Year with $116 million in cash having reduced borrowings by $11 million. Two new restaurants were added during the Second Quarter, a Starbucks at O'Meara and our first Starbucks in Guyana, at Amazonia Mall, bringing the total number of restaurants to 133.
I am pleased to report that our expansion into the Guyana market, originally announced in 2022, commenced in April of this year with the opening of our first Starbucks restaurant at the Amazonia Mall. Customer response to the Starbucks brand has been extremely positive and we are at the advanced planning stage for the opening of additional restaurants in that market. In Trinidad and Tobago, three new Starbucks restaurants were opened in the first six months and our plan is to add two new restaurants in 2023.
Given our performance to date and the positive trending of our brands, the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 15 cents (2022 - 12 cents) per common share to be paid on 04 August 2023 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on 20 July 2023.
Christian E. Mouttet
Chairman
29 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six (6)
Six (6)
Year to 30
Months to 31
Months to 31
November
May 2023
May 2022
2022
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(AUDITED)
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
Profit for the period
20,062
10,8 17
35,474
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
( 9 )
53
42
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,053
10,870
35,516
Attributable To: Owners of the Parent Company
20,35 1
10,870
35,516
Non Controlling Interest
(298)
--
--
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Six (6)
Six (6)
Six (6)
Three (3)
Three (3)
Months to
Months to
Months to
Months to
Months to
Year to 30
31 May
31 May
31 May
31 May
31 May
November
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
% Change
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(AUDITED)
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
Revenue
25%
636,725
511,065
327,226
264,687
1,105,117
Cost of sales
(434,852)
(344,035)
(220,954)
(175,530)
(744,369)
Gross profit
21%
201,873
167,030
106,272
89,157
360,748
Other operating expenses
(112,266)
(1 03 , 5 1 9)
(56,641)
(52,598)
(211,860)
Administrative expenses
(51,163)
(38,006)
(27,080)
(21,238)
(78,685)
Other income
774
987
517
603
2,278
Operating profit
48%
39,218
26,492
23,068
15,924
72,481
Finance costs
(8,962)
(9,218)
(4,398)
(4,498)
(18,792)
Profit before income tax
75%
30,256
17,274
18,670
11,426
53,689
Income tax
(10,194)
(6,457)
(6,435)
(2,621)
(18,215)
Profit After Tax for the
period
85%
20,062
10,817
12,235
8,805
35,474
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
20,360
10,817
12,533
8,805
35,474
Non Controlling Interest
(298)
--
(298)
--
--
Basic earnings per share
(exclusive of treasury shares)
32.7 cents
17.7 cents
19.9 cents
14.4 cents
57.9 cents
Diluted earnings per share
32.1 cents
17.4 cents
19.6 cents
14.2 cents
56.8 cents
Notes:
Director
Director
- The Consolidated Financial Statements include the activities of Prestige Holdings Limited, the Parent Company (KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway and Starbucks), Weekenders Trinidad Limited (TGI Fridays Trinidad), Prestige Restaurants Jamaica Limited (TGI Fridays Jamaica) and PHL Guyana Inc. (Starbucks Guyana).
- The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these summary financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the audited financial statements as at and for the year ended November 30, 2022, and have been consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise stated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Intangible assets
Other non current assets Current assets
Assets classified as held for sale
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
Other reserves
Retained earnings
Non Controlling Interest
Treasury shares
Total equity
Non current liabilities - lease liabilities Other non current liabilities Current liabilities - lease liabilities Other current liabilities
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
31 May 2023
31 May 2022
30 November 2022
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(AUDITED)
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
264,985
259,789
260,395
258,252
244,693
276,771
58,985
58,976
58,892
12,173
10,287
10,436
228,285
154,925
224,766
--
5,124
--
822,680
733,794
831,260
23,759
23,759
23,759
26,408
26,428
26,417
254,733
229,548
246,875
(298)
--
--
304,602
279,735
297,051
(9,665)
(1 0,840)
(9,665)
294,937
268,895
287,386
245,704
232,616
261,760
24,893
45,304
34,233
31,801
29,043
31,528
225,345
157,936
216,353
527,743
464,899
543,874
822,680
733,794
831,260
Share
Other
Retained
Total
Treasury
Total
Capital
Reserves
Earnings
Shares
Equity
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
UNAUDITED
Six months ended 31 May 2023
Balance at 1 December 2022
23,759
26,417
246,875
297,051
(9,665)
287,386
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
--
--
20,062
20,062
--
20,062
Other comprehensive income
Currency translation differences
--
(9)
--
(9)
--
(9)
Total comprehensive income for the period
--
(9)
20,062
20,053
--
20,053
Transactions with owners
Net dividends for 2022
Paid 20 cents per share
--
--
(12,503)
(12,503)
--
(12,503)
Total transactions with owners
--
--
(12,503)
(12,503)
--
(12,503)
Balance at 31 May 2023
23,759
26,408
254,435
304,602
(9,665)
294,937
UNAUDITED
Six months ended 31 May 2022
Balance at 1 December 2021
23,759
26,375
218,731
268,865
(1 1,340)
257,525
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
--
--
10,817
10,817
--
10,817
Other comprehensive income
Currency translation differences
--
53
--
53
--
53
Total comprehensive income for the
period
--
53
10,817
10,870
--
10,870
Transactions with owners
Transfer of treasury shares
--
--
--
--
500
500
Total transactions with owners
--
--
--
--
500
500
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
31 May
31 May
30 November
2023
2022
2022
(UNAUDITED)
(UNAUDITED)
(AUDITED)
Balance at 31 May 2022
23,759
26,428
229,548
279,735
(10,840)
268,895
AUDITED
Year ended 30 November 2022
$ '000
$ '000
$ '000
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
102,582
68,237
165,238
Interest paid
(8,962)
(9,218)
(18,792)
Income tax paid
(9,927)
(2,833)
(12,347)
Net cash generated from operating activities
83,693
56,186
134,099
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,727)
(3,307)
(18,819)
Net cash used in financing activities
(38,903)
(41,229)
(75,057)
Net Increase in cash and cash equivalents
21,063
11,650
40,223
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
95,196
54,973
54,973
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
116,259
66,623
95,196
Balance at 1 December 2021
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences Total comprehensive income for the year
Transactions with owners
Net dividends for 2022
Paid 12 cents per share
Sale of treasury shares
Total transactions with owners
Balance at 30 November 2022
23,759
26,375
218,731
268,865
(1 1,340)
257,525
--
--
35,474
35,474
--
35,474
--
42
--
42
--
42
--
42
35,474
35,516
--
35,516
--
--
(7,330)
(7,330)
--
(7,330)
--
--
--
--
1,675
1,675
--
--
(7,330)
(7,330)
1,675
(5,655)
23,759
26,417
246,875
297,051
(9,665)
287,386
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Prestige Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 19:55:02 UTC.