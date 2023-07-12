CHAIRMAN'S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the Second Quarter, and for the First Half of the Financial Year 2023, Prestige Holdings continued to experience improved sales and profitability when compared to prior year and to 2019, the last year in which our restaurants were not operating under Covid-19 restrictions. All of our brands contributed to this improved performance as our group continued to focus on driving operational efficiencies and improving the customer experience.

For the first six months of the Financial Year 2023, group sales increased by 25% to $637 million from $511 million in the prior year, and Profit Before Tax improved by 75% to $30.3 million from $17.3 million in the previous period. When compared to the profit for 2019 of $24.1 million, Profit Before Tax increased by 25%. Cash flow from operations was $103 million and we ended the Half Year with $116 million in cash having reduced borrowings by $11 million. Two new restaurants were added during the Second Quarter, a Starbucks at O'Meara and our first Starbucks in Guyana, at Amazonia Mall, bringing the total number of restaurants to 133.

I am pleased to report that our expansion into the Guyana market, originally announced in 2022, commenced in April of this year with the opening of our first Starbucks restaurant at the Amazonia Mall. Customer response to the Starbucks brand has been extremely positive and we are at the advanced planning stage for the opening of additional restaurants in that market. In Trinidad and Tobago, three new Starbucks restaurants were opened in the first six months and our plan is to add two new restaurants in 2023.

Given our performance to date and the positive trending of our brands, the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 15 cents (2022 - 12 cents) per common share to be paid on 04 August 2023 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on 20 July 2023.

Christian E. Mouttet

Chairman

29 June 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME