Consolidated Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2023

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the Second Quarter, and for the First Half of the Financial Year 2023, Prestige Holdings continued to experience improved sales and profitability when compared to prior year and to 2019, the last year in which our restaurants were not operating under Covid-19 restrictions. All of our brands contributed to this improved performance as our group continued to focus on driving operational efficiencies and improving the customer experience.

For the first six months of the Financial Year 2023, group sales increased by 25% to $637 million from $511 million in the prior year, and Profit Before Tax improved by 75% to $30.3 million from $17.3 million in the previous period. When compared to the profit for 2019 of $24.1 million, Profit Before Tax increased by 25%. Cash flow from operations was $103 million and we ended the Half Year with $116 million in cash having reduced borrowings by $11 million. Two new restaurants were added during the Second Quarter, a Starbucks at O'Meara and our first Starbucks in Guyana, at Amazonia Mall, bringing the total number of restaurants to 133.

I am pleased to report that our expansion into the Guyana market, originally announced in 2022, commenced in April of this year with the opening of our first Starbucks restaurant at the Amazonia Mall. Customer response to the Starbucks brand has been extremely positive and we are at the advanced planning stage for the opening of additional restaurants in that market. In Trinidad and Tobago, three new Starbucks restaurants were opened in the first six months and our plan is to add two new restaurants in 2023.

Given our performance to date and the positive trending of our brands, the Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 15 cents (2022 - 12 cents) per common share to be paid on 04 August 2023 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on 20 July 2023.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six (6)

Six (6)

Year to 30

Months to 31

Months to 31

November

May 2023

May 2022

2022

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(AUDITED)

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

Profit for the period

20,062

10,8 17

35,474

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

( 9 )

53

42

Total comprehensive income for the period

20,053

10,870

35,516

Attributable To: Owners of the Parent Company

20,35 1

10,870

35,516

Non Controlling Interest

(298)

--

--

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Six (6)

Six (6)

Six (6)

Three (3)

Three (3)

Months to

Months to

Months to

Months to

Months to

Year to 30

31 May

31 May

31 May

31 May

31 May

November

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

% Change

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(AUDITED)

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

Revenue

25%

636,725

511,065

327,226

264,687

1,105,117

Cost of sales

(434,852)

(344,035)

(220,954)

(175,530)

(744,369)

Gross profit

21%

201,873

167,030

106,272

89,157

360,748

Other operating expenses

(112,266)

(1 03 , 5 1 9)

(56,641)

(52,598)

(211,860)

Administrative expenses

(51,163)

(38,006)

(27,080)

(21,238)

(78,685)

Other income

774

987

517

603

2,278

Operating profit

48%

39,218

26,492

23,068

15,924

72,481

Finance costs

(8,962)

(9,218)

(4,398)

(4,498)

(18,792)

Profit before income tax

75%

30,256

17,274

18,670

11,426

53,689

Income tax

(10,194)

(6,457)

(6,435)

(2,621)

(18,215)

Profit After Tax for the

period

85%

20,062

10,817

12,235

8,805

35,474

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

20,360

10,817

12,533

8,805

35,474

Non Controlling Interest

(298)

--

(298)

--

--

Basic earnings per share

(exclusive of treasury shares)

32.7 cents

17.7 cents

19.9 cents

14.4 cents

57.9 cents

Diluted earnings per share

32.1 cents

17.4 cents

19.6 cents

14.2 cents

56.8 cents

  1. The Consolidated Financial Statements include the activities of Prestige Holdings Limited, the Parent Company (KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway and Starbucks), Weekenders Trinidad Limited (TGI Fridays Trinidad), Prestige Restaurants Jamaica Limited (TGI Fridays Jamaica) and PHL Guyana Inc. (Starbucks Guyana).
  2. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these summary financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the audited financial statements as at and for the year ended November 30, 2022, and have been consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Intangible assets

Other non current assets Current assets

Assets classified as held for sale

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

Other reserves

Retained earnings

Non Controlling Interest

Treasury shares

Total equity

Non current liabilities - lease liabilities Other non current liabilities Current liabilities - lease liabilities Other current liabilities

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

31 May 2023

31 May 2022

30 November 2022

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(AUDITED)

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

264,985

259,789

260,395

258,252

244,693

276,771

58,985

58,976

58,892

12,173

10,287

10,436

228,285

154,925

224,766

--

5,124

--

822,680

733,794

831,260

23,759

23,759

23,759

26,408

26,428

26,417

254,733

229,548

246,875

(298)

--

--

304,602

279,735

297,051

(9,665)

(1 0,840)

(9,665)

294,937

268,895

287,386

245,704

232,616

261,760

24,893

45,304

34,233

31,801

29,043

31,528

225,345

157,936

216,353

527,743

464,899

543,874

822,680

733,794

831,260

Share

Other

Retained

Total

Treasury

Total

Capital

Reserves

Earnings

Shares

Equity

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

UNAUDITED

Six months ended 31 May 2023

Balance at 1 December 2022

23,759

26,417

246,875

297,051

(9,665)

287,386

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

--

--

20,062

20,062

--

20,062

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

--

(9)

--

(9)

--

(9)

Total comprehensive income for the period

--

(9)

20,062

20,053

--

20,053

Transactions with owners

Net dividends for 2022

Paid 20 cents per share

--

--

(12,503)

(12,503)

--

(12,503)

Total transactions with owners

--

--

(12,503)

(12,503)

--

(12,503)

Balance at 31 May 2023

23,759

26,408

254,435

304,602

(9,665)

294,937

UNAUDITED

Six months ended 31 May 2022

Balance at 1 December 2021

23,759

26,375

218,731

268,865

(1 1,340)

257,525

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

--

--

10,817

10,817

--

10,817

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

--

53

--

53

--

53

Total comprehensive income for the

period

--

53

10,817

10,870

--

10,870

Transactions with owners

Transfer of treasury shares

--

--

--

--

500

500

Total transactions with owners

--

--

--

--

500

500

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

31 May

31 May

30 November

2023

2022

2022

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)

(AUDITED)

Balance at 31 May 2022

23,759

26,428

229,548

279,735

(10,840)

268,895

AUDITED

Year ended 30 November 2022

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

102,582

68,237

165,238

Interest paid

(8,962)

(9,218)

(18,792)

Income tax paid

(9,927)

(2,833)

(12,347)

Net cash generated from operating activities

83,693

56,186

134,099

Net cash used in investing activities

(23,727)

(3,307)

(18,819)

Net cash used in financing activities

(38,903)

(41,229)

(75,057)

Net Increase in cash and cash equivalents

21,063

11,650

40,223

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

95,196

54,973

54,973

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

116,259

66,623

95,196

Balance at 1 December 2021

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences Total comprehensive income for the year

Transactions with owners

Net dividends for 2022

Paid 12 cents per share

Sale of treasury shares

Total transactions with owners

Balance at 30 November 2022

23,759

26,375

218,731

268,865

(1 1,340)

257,525

--

--

35,474

35,474

--

35,474

--

42

--

42

--

42

--

42

35,474

35,516

--

35,516

--

--

(7,330)

(7,330)

--

(7,330)

--

--

--

--

1,675

1,675

--

--

(7,330)

(7,330)

1,675

(5,655)

23,759

26,417

246,875

297,051

(9,665)

287,386

