NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

On June 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of Prestige Holdings Limited declared an interim dividend of $0.15 per ordinary share payable on August 4, 2023 to shareholders on record at close of business on July 20, 2023.

By Order of the Board

Mark Beepath

Corporate Secretary

