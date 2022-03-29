Prestige : 29 Mar 2022 – Prestige Holdings Limited – Annual Report 2021

This annual report documents our journey through a volatile year, how we turned challenges into opportunities and kept powering resilience through transformation, harnessing it for our future advantage and the added convenience of all our customers.

Table of Contents

Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice of Annual Meeting (Continued)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF PRESTIGE HOLDINGS LIMITED

("the Company") will be held at No. 22 London Street, Port of Spain on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 10:00a.m. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the meeting via live webcast by accessing a link and following the registration steps. The meeting will be held for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To receive and consider the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 November 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2. To re-elect Mr. Christian E. Mouttet a Director of the Company in accordance with paragraph 4.5 of By-Law No. 1 of the Company for the term from the date of his election until the close of the third Annual Meeting of the Company following his election, subject always to earlier termination

under paragraph 4.8.1 of By-Law No. 1.

3. To re-elect Ms. Angela Lee Loy a Director of the Company in accordance with paragraph 4.5 of By-Law No. 1 of the Company for the term from the date of her election until the close of the third Annual Meeting of the Company following her election, subject always to earlier termination under paragraph 4.8.1 of By-Law No. 1.

4. To re-elect Mr. Rene de Gannes a Director of the Company in accordance with paragraph 4.5 of By-Law No. 1 of the Company for the term from the date of his election until the close of the third Annual Meeting of the Company following his election, subject always to earlier termination under paragraph 4.8.1 of By-Law No. 1.

5. To re-elect Mr. Kurt Miller a Director of the Company in accordance with paragraph 4.5 of By-Law No. 1 of the Company for the term from the date of his election until the close of the third Annual Meeting of the Company following his election, subject always to earlier termination under paragraph 4.8.1 of By-Law No. 1.

6. To re-appoint the incumbent Auditors and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration and expenses for the ensuing year.

7. To transact any other ordinary business of the Company.

Dated: 10 March 2022. By Order of the Board Marlon Danglade Company Secretary

Nos. 47-49 Sackville Street, Port of Spain,

Trinidad, West Indies.

Notes:

1. FORMAT Like our previous Annual General Meeting held on Monday 26 April 2021, this year's meeting will also be conducted in a hybrid virtual format whereby shareholders may attend and participate via a live webcast.

2. ANNUAL REPORT The electronic version of the 2021 Annual Report can be accessed viahttp://www.phl-tt.com

3. MEETING REQUIREMENTS Shareholders are asked to observe the following requirements of the By-Laws of the Company for attendance and voting at the Annual Meeting.

Persons Entitled to Notice

In accordance with Section 110(2) of the Companies Act Chap. 81:01 the Record Date for the determination of Shareholders who are entitled to receive Notice of the Annual Meeting is on 6 April 2022. Only Shareholders who were on record as at the close of business on 6 April 2022 therefore entitled to receive Notice of the Annual Meeting.

Proxies

Shareholders of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of them. A proxy need not also be a Shareholder.

Shareholders who return completed proxy forms are not precluded, if subsequently they so wish, from attending the live webcast instead of their proxies and voting via that medium.

Any Shareholder who wishes to appoint a proxy may also visit the websitehttp://www.phl-tt.comto download a proxy form.

7

Prestige Holdings LTD. | Annual Report 2021

Notice of Annual Meeting (Continued)

Representatives of Corporations

A Shareholder who is a body corporate or association is entitled to attend and vote by a duly authorised Representative who need not himself be a Shareholder. Such appointment must be by resolution of the Board of Directors.

Delivery to the Company

Any instrument appointing a proxy (including an instrument evidencing the authority pursuant to which it is executed) or evidencing the authority of the Representative of a Shareholder who is a body corporate or association, must be completed and deposited with the Company Secretary at the Company's Registered Office located at 47-49 Sackville Street not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) before the time for holding the meeting.

Electronic Participation

Shareholders on record as at 6 April 2022 may participate in the meeting electronically and are required to pre-register up to 4:00pm on Friday 6 May 2022 in order to remotely attend the meeting. Once you have pre-registered, you will receive confirmation within 48 hours and will receive an email with a Zoom username and password to attend the meeting via a live webcast at 10.00am on Thursday 12 May 2022. A proxy holder can then be authorised by the Shareholder to use the credentials to attend the Meeting on behalf of the Shareholder. Further details to pre-register and attend via the live webcast is contained on our website athttp://www.phl-tt. com (Guidelines for Shareholders' Pre-Registration and Online Attendance at Prestige Holdings Limited Annual Meeting).

Proof of Identity

Shareholders are also reminded that the By-Laws provide that the Directors may require that any Shareholder, proxy, or duly authorised representative, provide satisfactory proof of his/her identity before being admitted to the meeting.

4. DIRECTORS' CONTRACTS

There were no service contracts entered into between the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) and any of their respective Directors for the year ended 30 November 2021.

