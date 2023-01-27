Advanced search
    4290   JP3833620002

PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(4290)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
745.00 JPY   -1.72%
Prestige International : Jan 27 Consolidated Results Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
PU
2022Prestige International : Oct 28 Consolidated Results Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
PU
2022Prestige International Inc. Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Payable on December 5, 2022
CI
Prestige International : Jan 27 Consolidated Results Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

01/27/2023 | 02:15am EST
Financial Results

For Q3 of The Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

April 1, 2022 December 31, 2022

January 27, 2023

Securities Code 4290

Executive Summary

Achieved YoY

Sales: YoY +18.1%

Operating Profit: YoY +22.7%

sales and profit growth

Achieved double-digit growth in both sales and profit

Emergency Recharging

Service for EVs

  • Scheduled to expand to 47 prefectures nationwide by

spring 2023

(As of December 31, 2022, the service had already rolled out in 15 prefectures)

Contact Center Awards 2022

Received an

Excellence Award for Office Environment

  • Akita BPO Nikaho Campus received an award
  • Our office was praised for embodying the corporate philosophy

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3

Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3 by Segment

Appendix

Sustainability

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3

*The full-year forecast in this document is the figure announced on October 25, 2022.

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Summary of Consolidated Results for Q3 FY2023.3

(million yen)

*Due to rounding down fractions, some values may not equal the sum of the separate figures.

Q3 FY2022.3

Q3 Y2023.3

YoY(%)

Full-Year

Forecast

(announced Oct 25)

Achievement

Ratio

Sales

34,260

40,452

+18.1%

53,000

76.3%

Operating profit

4,924

6,040

+22.7%

7,900

76.5%

Ordinary profit

5,163

6,342

+22.8%

8,150

77.8%

Profit attributable to

3,126

3,761

+20.3%

4,900

76.8%

owners of parent

Sales

Strong demand for outsourcing by companies due to the revitalization of social and economic

activities has led to steady growth in both existing and new consignment businesses in the main

business segments.

Operating Profit

Solid performance in main businesses, and profit increase in the customer business due to the re-

extension of the term of vaccine-related operations.

Ordinary Profit

Despite a foreign exchange loss of JPY 169 million, ordinary profit increased thanks to an increase

in operating profit and improved earnings at equity-method affiliates.

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prestige International Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
