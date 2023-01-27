Prestige International : Jan 27 Consolidated Results Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Financial Results
For Q3 of The Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
April 1, 2022
▶ December 31, 2022
January 27, 2023
Executive Summary
Achieved YoY
◼ Sales: YoY +18.1%
◼ Operating Profit: YoY +22.7%
sales and profit growth
◼ Achieved double-digit growth in both sales and profit
Emergency Recharging
Service for EVs
Scheduled to expand to 47 prefectures nationwide by
spring 2023
(As of December 31, 2022, the service had already rolled out in 15 prefectures)
Contact Center Awards 2022
Received an
Excellence Award for Office Environment
Akita BPO Nikaho Campus received an award
Our office was praised for embodying the corporate philosophy
© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2
▍Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3
▍Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3 by Segment
▍Appendix
▍Sustainability
© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
3
▍Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2023.3
*The full-year forecast in this document is the figure announced on October 25, 2022.
© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
4
Summary of Consolidated Results for Q3 FY2023.3
*Due to rounding down fractions, some values may not equal the sum of the separate figures.
Full-Year
Forecast
(announced Oct 25)
Sales
34,260
40,452
+18.1%
53,000
76.3%
Operating profit
4,924
6,040
+22.7%
7,900
76.5%
Ordinary profit
5,163
6,342
+22.8%
8,150
77.8%
Profit attributable to
3,126
3,761
+20.3%
4,900
76.8%
owners of parent
◼
Sales
Strong demand for outsourcing by companies due to the revitalization of social and economic
activities has led to steady growth in both existing and new consignment businesses in the main
business segments.
◼
Operating Profit
Solid performance in main businesses, and profit increase in the customer business due to the re-
extension of the term of vaccine-related operations.
◼ Ordinary Profit
Despite a foreign exchange loss of JPY 169 million, ordinary profit increased thanks to an increase
in operating profit and improved earnings at equity-method affiliates.
© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Prestige International Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Sales 2023
53 355 M
409 M
409 M
Net income 2023
5 081 M
39,0 M
39,0 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
19,1x
Yield 2023
1,32%
Capitalization
96 929 M
743 M
743 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,66x
Nbr of Employees
4 481
Free-Float
65,4%
Chart PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
758,00 JPY
Average target price
936,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
23,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.