Amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole unit.
Q1 FY2023.3
Q1 FY2024.3
YoY
Full-Year
Achievement
(%)
Forecast
Ratio
Sales
12,611
13,917
+1,306
56,500
24.6%
(+10.4%)
Operating profit
1,886
1,889
+3
8,200
23.0%
(+0.2%)
Ordinary profit
1,955
1,965
+9
8,700
22.6%
(+0.5%)
Profit attributable to
1,100
1,074
-26
5,200
20.7%
owners of parent
(-2.4%)
◼ Sales
Maintained double-digit growth with solid performance in existing businesses
Operating profit The decrease in profit due to the downsizing of the vaccine-related business in the Customer Business and the increase in activity expenses for the sports business in the Social Business were offset by the growth of existing businesses and total operating profit remained flat.
Ordinary profit Despite a foreign exchange loss of 33 million yen, gain from equity method amounted
Prestige International Inc. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 07:05:02 UTC.
Prestige International Inc. is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of business support services. The road assist business provides 24-7 customer contact services and road assist services for automobile makers. The property assist business provides real estate-related services such as house cleaning and others. The insurance business process outsourcing (BPO) business provides Japanese call center services and claims agent services for overseas customers such as travelers. The warranty business provides extended warranty and maintenance programs. The information technology (IT) solution business provides various IT related services. The customer support business provides database marketing solutions such as customer contact service and purchase data analysis service. The customer relationship management (CRM) business offers 24-7 accident reception services. The dispatch and others business offers temporary staffing and staff agency services, and nursing home care services.