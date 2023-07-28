Financial Results

For Q1 of The Fiscal Year Ending March 2024

April 1, 2023 June 30, 2023

July 28, 2023

Securities Code 4290

⃰This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Executive Summary

Accelerated recovery

from the pandemic

  • Normalization of economic activity has led to strong demand in the Automotive Business and the Global Business.
  • Significant growth in the Financial Guarantee Business.

Change in contract for

vaccine-related

operations

  • Consigned vaccine-relates operations at a reduced business scale.

Launch of Akita BPO

Katagami Branch

  • The Akita BPO Katagami Branch was opened in June 2023, in advance of the BPO center planned to be established in the city of Katagami, Akita Prefecture.

Financial Results Summary for Q1 FY2024.3

Financial Results Summary for Q1 FY2024.3 by Segment

Appendix

Sustainability

Financial Results Summary for Q1 FY2024.3

Summary of Consolidated Results for Q1 FY2024.3

(million yen)

Amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole unit.

Q1 FY2023.3

Q1 FY2024.3

YoY

Full-Year

Achievement

(%)

Forecast

Ratio

Sales

12,611

13,917

+1,306

56,500

24.6%

(+10.4%)

Operating profit

1,886

1,889

+3

8,200

23.0%

(+0.2%)

Ordinary profit

1,955

1,965

+9

8,700

22.6%

(+0.5%)

Profit attributable to

1,100

1,074

-26

5,200

20.7%

owners of parent

(-2.4%)

Sales

Maintained double-digit growth with solid performance in existing businesses

  • Operating profit The decrease in profit due to the downsizing of the vaccine-related business in the Customer Business and the increase in activity expenses for the sports business in the Social Business were offset by the growth of existing businesses and total operating profit remained flat.
  • Ordinary profit Despite a foreign exchange loss of 33 million yen, gain from equity method amounted

to 43 million yen.

5

