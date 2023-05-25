Advanced search
    4290   JP3833620002

PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(4290)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
617.00 JPY   +0.49%
05:02aPrestige International : May 12 Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2023 with script
PU
05/12Prestige International : May 12 Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2023
PU
05/12Prestige International : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(Japanese GAAP)
PU
Prestige International : May 12 Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2023 with script

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Financial Results

For The Fiscal Year Ended March 2023

April 1, 2022 March 31, 2023

May 12, 2023

Securities Code 4290

⃰ This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

My name is Yoshizawa, in charge of investor relations. Hello.

Thank you very much for your participation in our financial results briefing today. We would also like to thank you for your continued support and understanding of our group's business operations.

We are able to operate our business thanks to the support of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, clients, and subcontractors who provide us with assistance services on a daily basis. Thank you very much.

Today, I would like to explain our FY2023.3 financial results, our financial forecasts and management policies for the future.

Let me begin by reporting our FY2023.3 financial results. We will do our best to provide you with useful information.

1

Executive Summary

10 Consecutive Years of

Operating profit increased for 10 consecutive years

Operating Profit Growth

FY2013.3 2.3 billion yen FY2023.3 7.8 billion yen

The annual dividend is 11 yen per share, an increase

Dividend

of 2.50 yen from the previous fiscal year (fiscal year

ended March 2022).

Women's Volleyball Team

Promoted to V.LEAGUE DIVISION1 WOMEN (V1

Aranmare Yamagata

WOMEN) by The Japan Volleyball League Organization

Promoted to V1 WOMEN

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

I will now provide an overview of today's briefing.

In FY2023.3, operating profit increased for 10 consecutive years. It increased from JPY2.3 billion in FY2013.3 to JPY7.8 billion in FY2023.3. We intend to continue to manage our business based on this keynote.

In light of this result, we will increase the dividend to JPY11 per share.

We have sports teams in our regional sales offices. Among them, a women's volleyball team, Aranmare Yamagata, located in Yamagata is promoted to the V1 league.

These three are the major topics for the executive summary.

Now, I would like to explain the details.

2

Financial Results Summary for FY2023.3

Financial Results Summary for FY2023.3 by Segment Financial Forecast for FY2024.3

KPI: Shareholder Returns Appendix Sustainability

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

3

Financial Results Summary for FY2023.3

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

4

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023.3

(million yen)

*Due to rounding down fractions, some values may not equal the sum of the separate figures.

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

YoY

Full-Year

Achievement

Forecast

(%)

Ratio

(announced Oct 25 2022)

Sales

46,744

54,562

+7,818

53,000

102.9%

(+16.7%)

Operating profit

6,842

7,840

+998

7,900

99.2%

(+14.6%)

Ordinary profit

7,151

8,378

+1,226

8,150

102.8%

(+17.2%)

Profit attributable to

4,357

5,318

+961

4,900

108.5%

owners of parent

(+22.1%)

  • Sales and profits were generally in line with forecast thanks to the solid performance of the existing main businesses.
  • Unplanned vaccine-related operations in the Customer Business contributed to the increase in revenue and profit.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due to the application of time-limited legislated tax credits and an incentive system for wage increases.

© 2023 PRESTIGE International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

As you can see from the data projected here, as I mentioned at the beginning of this presentation, we achieved a large YoY increase in sales, reaching JPY54,562 million in FY2023.3.

Operating profit was JPY7,840 million. Thanks to the solid performance of our existing main businesses, it was generally in the line with the forecast.

Profit attributable to owners of parent also increased significantly partly because of the application of the time-limited legislated tax credits and incentives system for wage increase.

5

Disclaimer

Prestige International Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 53 850 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2023 5 050 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 1,79%
Capitalization 78 580 M 565 M 565 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 481
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Prestige International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 614,00 JPY
Average target price 933,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinichi Tamagami President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Naohiro Nishida Group CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Masaya Otashima Senior GM-Group Administration & Personnel Manager
Azusa Yukiyasu Manager-Group Administration
Kanako Iwase Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.43%565
CINTAS CORPORATION2.36%46 842
BUREAU VERITAS SA0.53%12 102
LG CORP.14.08%10 730
RB GLOBAL, INC.-2.70%10 357
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-29.84%10 093
