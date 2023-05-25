Prestige International : May 12 Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2023 with script

Financial Results

For The Fiscal Year Ended March 2023

April 1, 2022 ▶ March 31, 2023

May 12, 2023

Securities Code 4290

⃰ This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

My name is Yoshizawa, in charge of investor relations. Hello.

Thank you very much for your participation in our financial results briefing today. We would also like to thank you for your continued support and understanding of our group's business operations.

We are able to operate our business thanks to the support of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, clients, and subcontractors who provide us with assistance services on a daily basis. Thank you very much.

Today, I would like to explain our FY2023.3 financial results, our financial forecasts and management policies for the future.

Let me begin by reporting our FY2023.3 financial results. We will do our best to provide you with useful information.