Prestige International : May 12 Consolidated Results Fiscal Year 2023 with script
Financial Results
For The Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
April 1, 2022 ▶ March 31, 2023
May 12, 2023
Securities Code 4290
⃰ This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
My name is Yoshizawa, in charge of investor relations. Hello.
Thank you very much for your participation in our financial results briefing today. We would also like to thank you for your continued support and understanding of our group's business operations.
We are able to operate our business thanks to the support of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, clients, and subcontractors who provide us with assistance services on a daily basis. Thank you very much.
Today, I would like to explain our FY2023.3 financial results, our financial forecasts and management policies for the future.
Let me begin by reporting our FY2023.3 financial results. We will do our best to provide you with useful information.
1
Executive Summary
10 Consecutive Years of
Operating profit increased for 10 consecutive years
Operating Profit Growth
FY2013.32.3 billion yen ▶ FY2023.37.8 billion yen
The annual dividend is 11 yen per share, an increase
Dividend
of 2.50 yen from the previous fiscal year (fiscal year
ended March 2022).
Women's Volleyball Team
Promoted to V.LEAGUE DIVISION1 WOMEN (V1
Aranmare Yamagata
WOMEN) by The Japan Volleyball League Organization
I will now provide an overview of today's briefing.
In FY2023.3, operating profit increased for 10 consecutive years. It increased from JPY2.3 billion in FY2013.3 to JPY7.8 billion in FY2023.3. We intend to continue to manage our business based on this keynote.
In light of this result, we will increase the dividend to JPY11 per share.
We have sports teams in our regional sales offices. Among them, a women's volleyball team, Aranmare Yamagata, located in Yamagata is promoted to the V1 league.
These three are the major topics for the executive summary.
Now, I would like to explain the details.
2
▍Financial Results Summary for FY2023.3
▍Financial Results Summary for FY2023.3 by Segment ▍Financial Forecast for FY2024.3
