For the month of June 2024

Prestige Wealth Inc.

On June 24, 2024, Prestige Wealth Inc. (the "Company") entered into a certain Business Development & Marketing Consulting Agreement (the "Consulting Agreement"), with Tokyo Bay Management Inc., a British Virgin Islands company ("Tokyo Bay"). Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Tokyo Bay agreed to provide certain services to the Company in connection with business development, market expansion, sales channel establishment, marketing strategies, and product planning in Japan. The Company agreed to pay $850,000 for the services in the form of 1,416,667 newly issued restricted Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price per Share of US$0.60 and warrants to purchase 708,333 Class A ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price per share equal to US$0.72 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will become exercisable on the six-month anniversary of the issuance date and will expire on the fifth anniversary from the date on which they become exercisable. The Company issued the Shares and the Warrants to Tokyo Bay and its designee on June 25, 2024.

The Shares and the Warrants (and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants) described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were offered and sold in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

The foregoing description of the Consulting Agreement and the Warrants does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement and the Warrant, forms of which are filed hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

