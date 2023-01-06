Advanced search
    PRST   US74113T1051

PRESTO AUTOMATION, INC.

(PRST)
2023-01-06
2.240 USD   -3.03%
Presto Automation, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023
BU
2022Presto Automation, Inc.(NasdaqGM:PRST) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2022Presto Automation Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Presto Automation, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023

01/06/2023 | 05:24pm EST
Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion from the corporate website at www.presto.com/investor-relations under the investors section or directly through this link https://wsw.com/admin/link/presenter.aspx?438644334.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-generation digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade voice, vision, and touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -3,30 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 63,5%
Presto Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Rajat Suri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashish Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Krishna K. Gupta Chairman
Bill Healey Chief Technology Officer
Dan Smith Vice President-Operations & InfoSec
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESTO AUTOMATION, INC.0.87%117
ACCENTURE PLC0.94%165 609
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.67%146 683
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%127 581
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.03%96 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.19%74 368