Presto Automation, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion from the corporate website at www.presto.com/investor-relations under the investors section or directly through this link https://wsw.com/admin/link/presenter.aspx?438644334.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-generation digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade voice, vision, and touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005450/en/