Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/25/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in October:

  • Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail, will participate in the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Virtual Summit, including a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET and a panel discussion at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
  • Dr. Abeliovich will present at the Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.prevailtherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Forward-Looking Statements Related to Prevail
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential for Prevail’s gene therapy candidates to transform the treatment of patients with, and slow or halt the progression of, FTD-GRN and other neurodegenerative diseases. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Prevail’s novel approach to gene therapy makes it difficult to predict the time, cost and potential success of product candidate development or regulatory approval; Prevail’s gene therapy programs may not meet safety and efficacy levels needed to support ongoing clinical development or regulatory approval; the regulatory landscape for gene therapy is rigorous, complex, uncertain and subject to change; the fact that gene therapies are novel, complex and difficult to manufacture; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises. These and other risks are described more fully in Prevail’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Prevail undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
mary@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-413-3543

Investor Contact:
investors@prevailtherapeutics.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
