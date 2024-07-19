Definitions and calculations of key ratios
Prevas reports key ratios in accordance with IFRS and also certain financial non-IFRS-metrics (called "alternative key ratios"). Alternative key ratios are reported to improve the investors' valuation of the company's activities and to simplify comparisons of results for different periods. Management uses the alternative key ratios among other things to value ongoing activities compared to previous results, for internal planning and for prognoses.
Calculations of key ratios
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Q2
Q1-2
Q1-2
Full year
Net turnover current period
395,629
377,651
802,716
771,998
1,482,639
/net turnover corresponding period previous year
377,651
335,312
771,998
650,882
1,324,015
Growth in turnover
4.8%
12.6%
4.0%
18.6%
12.0%
EBITDA
46,037
43,925
108,436
111,250
207,052
*
/net turnover
395,629
377,651
802,716
771,998
1,482,639
EBITDA/Profit margin before depreciation/amortisation
11.6%
11.6%
13.5%
14.4%
14.0%
*
and write downs
EBITA
36,215
35,728
89,761
95,387
172,261
*
/net turnover
395,629
377,651
802,716
771,998
1,482,639
EBITA/Operating margin
9.2%
9.5%
11.2%
12.4%
11.6%
*
EBIT
31,793
32,953
76 018
90 729
162,357
/net turnover
395,629
377,651
802 716
771 998
1,482,639
EBIT/Operating margin
8.0%
8.7%
9,5%
11,8%
11.0%
Profit after financial items
33,576
32,030
78,024
86,532
159,960
/net turnover
395,629
377,651
802,716
771,998
1,482,639
Operating margin
8.5%
8.5%
9.7%
11.2%
10.8%
Acquisition-related costs
4,308
2,661
13,516
4,416
9,433
Average number of shares before dilution
12,756
12,737
12,756
12,737
12,737
Average number of shares after dilution (regards warrant
12,816
12,840
12,812
12,840
12,801
program, see page 93 in Prevas annual report 2023)
Profit attributable to shareholders of parent company
25,808
24,412
58,362
65,208
118,195
/average number of shares before dilution
12,756
12,737
12,756
12,737
12,737
Profit per share before dilution
2.02
1.92
4.58
5.12
9.28
Profit attributable to shareholders of parent company
25,808
24,412
58,362
65,208
118,195
/average number of shares after dilution
12,816
12,840
12,812
12,840
12,801
Profit per share after dilution
2.01
1.90
4.56
5.08
9.23
Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company
609,476
554 956
604,517
/average number of shares before dilution
12,756
12 737
12,737
Equity per share before dilution
47.78
43,57
47.46
Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company
609,476
554,956
604,517
/average number of shares after dilution
12,812
12,840
12,801
Equity per share after dilution
47.57
43.22
47.22
Equity including non-controlling interests
643,396
571,096
639,647
/balance sheet total
1,105,664
968,185
1,060,366
Equity ratio
58.2%
59.0%
60.3%
+ Long term interest bearing liabilities
45,932
40,621
26,328
- Long term liabilities right-of-use assets
-45,932
-29,371
-26,328
+ Current interest bearing liabilities
45,125
41,820
46,420
- Current liabilities right-of-use assets
-28,250
-19,320
-23,920
+ Deferred tax liability untaxed reserves
24,997
17,431
25,001
- Liquid funds
-119,729
-59,910
-112,328
Net liabilities excluding right-of-use assets (- claims, + liabilities)
-77,857
-8,729
-64,827
Net liabilities excluding right-of-use assets (- claims, + liabilities)
-77,857
-8,729
-64,827
/EBITDA R12
204,238
208,831
207,052
Net liabilities/EBITDA
-0.38
-0.04
-0.31
Balance sheet total
1 105,664
968,185
1,060,366
- non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions
-301,736
-280,471
-306,759
- provisions
-69,475
-34,177
-41,210
Capital employed
734,453
653,537
712,396
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION - 1
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Q2
Q1-2
Q1-2
Full year
Profit before financial net + financial incomes
79,139
91,870
164,816
/average capital employed
723,425
660,435
689,865
Return on capital employed, %
10.9%
13.9%
23.8%
Profit after financial net + current and deferred tax
59,291
66,872
120,941
/average equity
641,522
568,914
603,190
Return on equity, %
9.2%
11.8%
20.1%
Net turnover
395,629
377,651
802,716
771,998
1,482,639
/average number of employees
854
847
858
845
850
Net turnover per employee in TSEK
463
446
936
914
1,744
Total turnover
395,629
377,670
802,716
772,017
1,482,677
/average number of employees
854
847
858
845
850
Total turnover per employee in TSEK
463
446
936
914
1,744
- The definitions of EBITDA and EBITA have been adjusted to improve the analysis of the operational performance between periods. Acquisition-re- lated items and depreciation of intangible assets are no longer included in EBITDA and EBITA. Depreciation of acquisition-related intangible assets, have, as before, no impact on EBITDA and EBITA.
Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITA 34,683, accruing acquisition costs (181), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (114) = 35,728
Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITA 94,190, accruing acquisition costs (204), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (243) = 95,387
Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITA 169,383, accruing acquisition costs (908), other acquisition-related costs (1 500) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (470) = 172,261
Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITDA 42,995, accruing acquisition costs (180) and other acquisition-related costs (750) = 43,925
Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITDA 110,296, accruing acquisition costs (204) other acquisition-related costs (750) = 111,250
Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITDA 204 645, accruing acquisition costs (908) and other acquisition- related costs (1 500) = 207 052
INFORMATION - 2
Definitions
Growth in turnover
The percentage change in net turnover in the past period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
EBIT/Operating profit
Profit after depreciation/amortisation and write downs.
EBIT/Operating margin
Profit after depreciation/amortisation and write downs as percentage of net turnover. This key ratio shows what profitability is obtained in the operations. The key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.
EBITA
Operating profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs of intangible assets and acquisition related costs.
EBITA margin
Operating profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs of intangible assets and acquisition related costs in percentage of net turnover for the period.
EBITDA/Profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs
Profit before depreciation/amortisation, write downs and acquisition related costs.
EBITDA margin
Profit before depreciation/amortisation, write downs and acquisition related costs as percentage of net turnover. Used to obtain a clearer image regarding the company´s cashflow compared to operating margin.
Profit margin
Profit after financial net in percentage of net turnover. The profit margin is a usable measurement to follow up profitability and efficiency in the operations with reference to tied-up capital.
Return on capital employed
Results before financial items plus financial incomes in percentage of average capital employed (at start of year and end of period). This key ratio shows the company's return on the component that refers to total capital used in operations.
Return on equity
Profit after financial net reduced by current tax and deferred tax in percentage of average (at start of year and end of period) equity. This key ratio shows the company's return on the capital invested by the owners in the operation.
Capital employed
Balance sheet total minus non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions.
Equity
Equity including the capital share of untaxed reserves.
Equity ratio
Equity including non-controlling interests in percentage of balance sheet total. This key ratio shows the company's financial position and its long-term payment capacity.
Average number of employees
Hours paid by the company to own employees in relation to normal annual working time. The measurement is used to obtain a relevant number for calculation of, for example, turnover per employee.
Net turnover per employee
Net turnover divided by average number of employees. This key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.
Total turnover per employee
Net turnover plus other operating income divided by average number of employees. This key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.
Equity per share
Equity attributable to the parent company's shareholders divided by the number of outstanding shares.
Net dept
Long-term and current interest bearing liabilities excluding right of use assets and including deferred tax on the tax allocation fund minus liquid funds.
Net dept/EBITDA R12
Net dept excluding right of use assets divided by EBITDA for rolling 12 months.
OTHER FINANCIAL
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Prevas AB published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 06:44:06 UTC.