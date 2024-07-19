2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Q2 Q2 Q1-2 Q1-2 Full year Profit before financial net + financial incomes 79,139 91,870 164,816 /average capital employed 723,425 660,435 689,865 Return on capital employed, % 10.9% 13.9% 23.8% Profit after financial net + current and deferred tax 59,291 66,872 120,941 /average equity 641,522 568,914 603,190 Return on equity, % 9.2% 11.8% 20.1% Net turnover 395,629 377,651 802,716 771,998 1,482,639 /average number of employees 854 847 858 845 850 Net turnover per employee in TSEK 463 446 936 914 1,744 Total turnover 395,629 377,670 802,716 772,017 1,482,677 /average number of employees 854 847 858 845 850 Total turnover per employee in TSEK 463 446 936 914 1,744

The definitions of EBITDA and EBITA have been adjusted to improve the analysis of the operational performance between periods. Acquisition-re- lated items and depreciation of intangible assets are no longer included in EBITDA and EBITA. Depreciation of acquisition-related intangible assets, have, as before, no impact on EBITDA and EBITA.

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITA 34,683, accruing acquisition costs (181), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (114) = 35,728

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITA 94,190, accruing acquisition costs (204), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (243) = 95,387

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITA 169,383, accruing acquisition costs (908), other acquisition-related costs (1 500) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (470) = 172,261

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITDA 42,995, accruing acquisition costs (180) and other acquisition-related costs (750) = 43,925

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITDA 110,296, accruing acquisition costs (204) other acquisition-related costs (750) = 111,250

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITDA 204 645, accruing acquisition costs (908) and other acquisition- related costs (1 500) = 207 052