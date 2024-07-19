Definitions and calculations of key ratios

Prevas reports key ratios in accordance with IFRS and also certain financial non-IFRS-metrics (called "alternative key ratios"). Alternative key ratios are reported to improve the investors' valuation of the company's activities and to simplify comparisons of results for different periods. Management uses the alternative key ratios among other things to value ongoing activities compared to previous results, for internal planning and for prognoses.

Calculations of key ratios

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Q2

Q2

Q1-2

Q1-2

Full year

Net turnover current period

395,629

377,651

802,716

771,998

1,482,639

/net turnover corresponding period previous year

377,651

335,312

771,998

650,882

1,324,015

Growth in turnover

4.8%

12.6%

4.0%

18.6%

12.0%

EBITDA

46,037

43,925

108,436

111,250

207,052

*

/net turnover

395,629

377,651

802,716

771,998

1,482,639

EBITDA/Profit margin before depreciation/amortisation

11.6%

11.6%

13.5%

14.4%

14.0%

*

and write downs

EBITA

36,215

35,728

89,761

95,387

172,261

*

/net turnover

395,629

377,651

802,716

771,998

1,482,639

EBITA/Operating margin

9.2%

9.5%

11.2%

12.4%

11.6%

*

EBIT

31,793

32,953

76 018

90 729

162,357

/net turnover

395,629

377,651

802 716

771 998

1,482,639

EBIT/Operating margin

8.0%

8.7%

9,5%

11,8%

11.0%

Profit after financial items

33,576

32,030

78,024

86,532

159,960

/net turnover

395,629

377,651

802,716

771,998

1,482,639

Operating margin

8.5%

8.5%

9.7%

11.2%

10.8%

Acquisition-related costs

4,308

2,661

13,516

4,416

9,433

Average number of shares before dilution

12,756

12,737

12,756

12,737

12,737

Average number of shares after dilution (regards warrant

12,816

12,840

12,812

12,840

12,801

program, see page 93 in Prevas annual report 2023)

Profit attributable to shareholders of parent company

25,808

24,412

58,362

65,208

118,195

/average number of shares before dilution

12,756

12,737

12,756

12,737

12,737

Profit per share before dilution

2.02

1.92

4.58

5.12

9.28

Profit attributable to shareholders of parent company

25,808

24,412

58,362

65,208

118,195

/average number of shares after dilution

12,816

12,840

12,812

12,840

12,801

Profit per share after dilution

2.01

1.90

4.56

5.08

9.23

Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company

609,476

554 956

604,517

/average number of shares before dilution

12,756

12 737

12,737

Equity per share before dilution

47.78

43,57

47.46

Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company

609,476

554,956

604,517

/average number of shares after dilution

12,812

12,840

12,801

Equity per share after dilution

47.57

43.22

47.22

Equity including non-controlling interests

643,396

571,096

639,647

/balance sheet total

1,105,664

968,185

1,060,366

Equity ratio

58.2%

59.0%

60.3%

+ Long term interest bearing liabilities

45,932

40,621

26,328

- Long term liabilities right-of-use assets

-45,932

-29,371

-26,328

+ Current interest bearing liabilities

45,125

41,820

46,420

- Current liabilities right-of-use assets

-28,250

-19,320

-23,920

+ Deferred tax liability untaxed reserves

24,997

17,431

25,001

- Liquid funds

-119,729

-59,910

-112,328

Net liabilities excluding right-of-use assets (- claims, + liabilities)

-77,857

-8,729

-64,827

Net liabilities excluding right-of-use assets (- claims, + liabilities)

-77,857

-8,729

-64,827

/EBITDA R12

204,238

208,831

207,052

Net liabilities/EBITDA

-0.38

-0.04

-0.31

Balance sheet total

1 105,664

968,185

1,060,366

- non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions

-301,736

-280,471

-306,759

- provisions

-69,475

-34,177

-41,210

Capital employed

734,453

653,537

712,396

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Q2

Q2

Q1-2

Q1-2

Full year

Profit before financial net + financial incomes

79,139

91,870

164,816

/average capital employed

723,425

660,435

689,865

Return on capital employed, %

10.9%

13.9%

23.8%

Profit after financial net + current and deferred tax

59,291

66,872

120,941

/average equity

641,522

568,914

603,190

Return on equity, %

9.2%

11.8%

20.1%

Net turnover

395,629

377,651

802,716

771,998

1,482,639

/average number of employees

854

847

858

845

850

Net turnover per employee in TSEK

463

446

936

914

1,744

Total turnover

395,629

377,670

802,716

772,017

1,482,677

/average number of employees

854

847

858

845

850

Total turnover per employee in TSEK

463

446

936

914

1,744

  • The definitions of EBITDA and EBITA have been adjusted to improve the analysis of the operational performance between periods. Acquisition-re- lated items and depreciation of intangible assets are no longer included in EBITDA and EBITA. Depreciation of acquisition-related intangible assets, have, as before, no impact on EBITDA and EBITA.

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITA 34,683, accruing acquisition costs (181), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (114) = 35,728

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITA 94,190, accruing acquisition costs (204), other acquisition-related costs (750) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (243) = 95,387

Recognition of adjusted EBITA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITA 169,383, accruing acquisition costs (908), other acquisition-related costs (1 500) and depreciation of non acquisition-related intangible assets (470) = 172,261

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q2: Previously reported EBITDA 42,995, accruing acquisition costs (180) and other acquisition-related costs (750) = 43,925

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Q1-2: Previously reported EBITDA 110,296, accruing acquisition costs (204) other acquisition-related costs (750) = 111,250

Recognition of adjusted EBITDA regarding 2023 Full year: Previously reported EBITDA 204 645, accruing acquisition costs (908) and other acquisition- related costs (1 500) = 207 052

Definitions

Growth in turnover

The percentage change in net turnover in the past period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

EBIT/Operating profit

Profit after depreciation/amortisation and write downs.

EBIT/Operating margin

Profit after depreciation/amortisation and write downs as percentage of net turnover. This key ratio shows what profitability is obtained in the operations. The key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.

EBITA

Operating profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs of intangible assets and acquisition related costs.

EBITA margin

Operating profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs of intangible assets and acquisition related costs in percentage of net turnover for the period.

EBITDA/Profit before depreciation/amortisation and write downs

Profit before depreciation/amortisation, write downs and acquisition related costs.

EBITDA margin

Profit before depreciation/amortisation, write downs and acquisition related costs as percentage of net turnover. Used to obtain a clearer image regarding the company´s cashflow compared to operating margin.

Profit margin

Profit after financial net in percentage of net turnover. The profit margin is a usable measurement to follow up profitability and efficiency in the operations with reference to tied-up capital.

Return on capital employed

Results before financial items plus financial incomes in percentage of average capital employed (at start of year and end of period). This key ratio shows the company's return on the component that refers to total capital used in operations.

Return on equity

Profit after financial net reduced by current tax and deferred tax in percentage of average (at start of year and end of period) equity. This key ratio shows the company's return on the capital invested by the owners in the operation.

Capital employed

Balance sheet total minus non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions.

Equity

Equity including the capital share of untaxed reserves.

Equity ratio

Equity including non-controlling interests in percentage of balance sheet total. This key ratio shows the company's financial position and its long-term payment capacity.

Average number of employees

Hours paid by the company to own employees in relation to normal annual working time. The measurement is used to obtain a relevant number for calculation of, for example, turnover per employee.

Net turnover per employee

Net turnover divided by average number of employees. This key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.

Total turnover per employee

Net turnover plus other operating income divided by average number of employees. This key ratio is used both internally and externally for comparison with other companies in the industry.

Equity per share

Equity attributable to the parent company's shareholders divided by the number of outstanding shares.

Net dept

Long-term and current interest bearing liabilities excluding right of use assets and including deferred tax on the tax allocation fund minus liquid funds.

Net dept/EBITDA R12

Net dept excluding right of use assets divided by EBITDA for rolling 12 months.

