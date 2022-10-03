Prevas : Interim report January - June Pdf, 1.5 MB.

A word from the CEO

Steady progress.

Increase in profits

During the second quarter, sales increased to MSEK 335 (313). EBITA increased relatively more than sales and was MSEK 34.9 (29.8). The EBITA margin increased, landing at 10.4% (9.5). Earnings per share increased to 2.16 (1.35).

During the second quarter we added 62 employees, which is really nice. One-third of these came via organic growth and two-thirds from our two new organizations that have joined Prevas. In total, we increased by 87 employees during the half year, corresponding to an increase of 11.5%.

Over time, sales and profits have increased steadily and strongly. In this quarter as well, we made progress on all points and delivered a margin beyond the long-term goal. The profit increase of 17% is more than double the increase in sales of about 7%. Sales adjusted for Tritech Solutions AB, which was part of the Evotech acquisition but divested the same year, increased by approximately 12%. This aspect is receding during the third quarter with the separation of the company on August 1, 2021.

Progress

We have a long-term plan to build up structural capital that will create value for our customers and generate interesting assignments for our staff. During the quarter, a new important building block was added with the certification of our Copenhagen office for ISO 13485. A standard for quality control for medical devices. In life science, for example, there are requirements for high safety and reliability, as well as regulatory requirements. Certification sets us