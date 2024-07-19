Denmark and Finland. In 2023, Enmac had a turnover of over 23 MEUR with good profitability and offers advanced services in production and process development and is particularly skilled in handling turnkey solutions for leading industrial companies.

The acquisition is the first by Prevas in Finland and we are now starting the journey together to create an even stronger Prevas. During the spring, I got to know both the management and the employees at Enmac and I am impressed by what I have seen. The team is passionate about doing good through advanced technology and has a strong ability to develop the business and create customer value We look forward to taking Prevas to the next level together. It is gratifying that we have already identified concrete assignments where, together, we can offer our customers greater value than each company could have done on its own.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet, even after the acquisition of Enmac and continue to identify new quality acquisitions throughout the Nordic region that can contribute to our development.

Accelerated development for a sustainable future

We build for the long term. This means that we continuously invest in our colleagues, our offer and our infrastructure. During the second quarter, we moved into uniquely adapted and modern premises in Västerås, where we have brought together Prevas Mälardalen's automation operations in order to continue our growth journey. This is where we will build