Interim report January- June 2024
Q2
"Increased turnover, increased profit and regulatory approval, for strategic acquisition in Finland.
4.8%
April- June 2024
- Net turnover amounted to 395.6 MSEK (377.7), an increase of 17.9 MSEK and 4.8 percent. Over 60 percent of the growth was organic and the remainder came from acquisitions made in 2023.
- Operating profit EBITA* amounted to 36.2 MSEK (35.7), yielding an operating margin of 9.2 percent (9.5). The quarter was one working day longer than last year, which had a positive impact on EBITA* of approxi- mately 5 MSEK.
- Operating profit EBIT amounted to 31.8 MSEK (33.0), yielding an operat- ing margin of 8.0 percent (8.7). EBIT was negatively affected by acquisi- tion related items by 4.3 MSEK (2.7). EBIT adjusted for acquisition related costs was 36.1 MSEK (35.6), which gave an adjusted operating margin of
- percent (9.4).
- Profit after tax amounted to 26.0 MSEK (25.0).
- Profit per share before dilution was 2.02 SEK (1.92) and after dilution
- SEK (1.90).
- The cash flow from operating activities amounted to 63.1 MSEK (50.0).
January- June 2024
- Net turnover amounted to 802.7 MSEK (772.0), an increase of
- MSEK and 4.0 percent. Over 50 percent of the growth was organic and the remainder came from acquisitions made in 2023.
- Operating profit EBITA* amounted to 89.8 MSEK (95.4), yielding an op- erating margin of 11.2 percent (12.4). The period had the same number of working days as the previous year.
- Operating profit EBIT amounted to 76.0 MSEK (90.7), yielding an operat- ing margin of 9.5 percent (11.8). EBIT was negatively affected by acqui- sition related items by 13.5 MSEK (4.4). EBIT adjusted for acquisition related costs was 89.5 MSEK (95.1), which gave an adjusted operating margin of 11.2 percent (12.3).
- Profit after tax amounted to 59.3 MSEK (66.9).
- Profit per share before dilution was 4.58 SEK (5.12) and after dilution
- SEK (5.08).
- The cash flow from operating activities amounted to 90.2 MSEK (72.9).
- See page 21 for more information regarding recalculation of the key figures.
GROWTH IN TURNOVER
SECOND QUARTER
9.2%
OPERATING MARGIN, EBITA*
SECOND QUARTER
Significant events during and after the quarter
- In April 2024, it was announced that Prevas had entered into an agree- ment to acquire approximately 92 percent of the Finnish company NMAC Group Oy, the parent company of the Enmac Group ("Enmac"). Regulatory approval was granted at the end of June, and the acquisi- tion was completed on July 1, 2024. For more information about the ac- quisition, see the press release on the company's website prevas.com.
- Change in the number of shares and votes in Prevas. Warrants in the Prevas warrant program 2021/2024 have been used during June 2024 to acquire 148,337 B-shares in the company. With this the number of shares
in the company amounts to 12,885,230 shares, divided between 422,800 A-shares and 12,462,430 B-shares. As a result of the increase in the number of B shares, the number of votes in the company has increased from 16,542,093 votes to 16,690,430 votes.
Prevas Annual General Meeting for 2024 took place on May 15th 2024. The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and the election committee. For more information, see https://www.prevas.com/IR/Annual-General-
2.01SEK
PROFIT PER SHARE AFTER
DILUTION SECOND QUARTER
2 Interim report Jan - June 2024
EBITA development, rolling 12 months
Key figures
200
16
150 12
100
8
50
4
Q2
Q2
Q1-2
Q1-2
12 months
Full year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rolling
2023
Net turnover, MSEK
395.6
377.7
802.7
772.0
1,513.4
1,482.6
EBITA*, MSEK
36.2
35.7
89.8
95.4
166.6
172.3
EBITA margin*, %
9.2
9.5
11.2
12.4
11.0
11.6
EBIT, MSEK
31.8
33.0
76.0
90.7
147.6
162.4
EBIT margin, %
8.0
8.7
9.5
11.8
9.8
11.0
Profit after tax, MSEK
26.0
25.0
59.3
66.9
113.4
120.9
Profit per share after dilution, SEK
2.01
1.90
4.56
5.08
8.70
9.23
Average number of employees
854
847
858
845
858
850
Number of working days
60
59
123
123
251
251
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
EBITA*, MSEK
EBITA Margin*, %
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2022
2023
2024
Net turnover/employee, TSEK
463
446
936
914
1,762
1,744
The complete table of key ratios can be found on page 21.
- See page 21 for more information regarding recalculation of the key figures.
3 Interim report Jan - June 2024
Increased turnover and increased profit in the second quarter
Prevas reports increased turnover and increased profit. The turnover during the second quarter increased by 4.8 percent to 395.6 MSEK (377.7). Organic growth during the quarter amounted to approximately 60 percent of total growth. We delivered an EBITA of 36.2 MSEK (35.7) and an EBITA margin of 9.2 percent (9.5). Turnover and profit were impacted
by a lower utilization rate compared to the previous year, which was offset by price increases and the fact that the quarter included one more working day compared to the corresponding quarter previous year. The market remained challenging during the quarter with varying demand across different customer segments. To meet the market condi- tions, we continued to adjust recruitment to match demand, maintained active cost control, and focused on increasing customer value, which positively contributed to the quarter's results.
Cash flow from operating activities increased and amounted to a strong 63.1 MSEK (50.0). Profit per share after dilution was 2.01 SEK (1.90).
Trends and technical development create opportunities
We see continued high demand in growth areas such as energy, electrification, sustainability, defense, integrated systems and cybersecurity. At the same time, we are seeing diminishing demand in certain customer segments and that competition in ongoing consultancy assignments for certain areas remains high. The demand for more complex solutions remains strong, which suits us well.
We also note positive signs in Denmark where we are now seeing an increased demand. To meet market demands, we have redistributed our resources and strengthened collaboration between our units, which also increases customer value and ensures profitability. Prevas is well-positioned and ready for an increased demand and to accelerate our growth.
Approval of strategic acquisition in Finland
The acquisition of Enmac was concluded on July 1st, after regulatory approval at the end of June. With the acquisition we welcome around 200 new colleagues and establish a new strategic platform in Finland. Prevas is now a Nordic organization with around 1,100 employees in Sweden, Norway,
4 Interim report Jan - June 2024
The period in brief
CEO's comments
Prevas in brief
Sustainability
Financial Information
Denmark and Finland. In 2023, Enmac had a turnover of over 23 MEUR with good profitability and offers advanced services in production and process development and is particularly skilled in handling turnkey solutions for leading industrial companies.
The acquisition is the first by Prevas in Finland and we are now starting the journey together to create an even stronger Prevas. During the spring, I got to know both the management and the employees at Enmac and I am impressed by what I have seen. The team is passionate about doing good through advanced technology and has a strong ability to develop the business and create customer value We look forward to taking Prevas to the next level together. It is gratifying that we have already identified concrete assignments where, together, we can offer our customers greater value than each company could have done on its own.
We continue to have a strong balance sheet, even after the acquisition of Enmac and continue to identify new quality acquisitions throughout the Nordic region that can contribute to our development.
Accelerated development for a sustainable future
We build for the long term. This means that we continuously invest in our colleagues, our offer and our infrastructure. During the second quarter, we moved into uniquely adapted and modern premises in Västerås, where we have brought together Prevas Mälardalen's automation operations in order to continue our growth journey. This is where we will build
the automation systems, control cabinets and control systems of the future. We have also signed agreements for new and larger offices in Gävle and Örebro because we have outgrown our current premises there; driven by new recruits and our expanded in-house operations.
During the quarter, we launched an updated version of our internal sustainability training program and we have firm action plans to reduce our internal carbon emissions. This includes securing green electricity for our offices, investing in charging points at the new premises in Västerås and working actively to minimize emissions from transport. We continue to make big differences with our customers and we see great business opportunities in the industry's transition, where our expertise can contribute to a better world.
I am impressed by all our employees at Prevas and the difference that we make. Together, we form the Nordic region's leading team of engineers, developers, project managers, designers and strategists who make a real contribution to solving the world's challenges.
Hello Possibility - Hello Nordic region!
Västerås, July 19th, 2024
Magnus Welén, CEO Prevas AB
"We continue to have
a strong balance sheet, even after the acquisition of Enmac, and continue to identify new quality acquisitions throughout the Nordic region that can contribute to our development.
5 Interim report Jan - June 2024
Prevas is an innovative development house with a focus on product and production development, where ingenuity is at the center. We use great technical expertise and business understanding to help our customers within widely differing industries to gain greater benefits from the technological advances of our time. Good for people, the planet and profits.
We offer a comprehensive range of services and solutions tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of modern industries. With a focus on innovation, technology and expertise, we help companies optimize and streamline their operations, develop their products, improve productivity and achieve sustainability.
EBITA margin
Growth in turnover
Net liabilities/EBITDA
Dividend
The EBITA margin shall
The growth in turnover shall
Net liabilities/EBITDA
The long-term dividend level
Financial
amount to at least 12%
be qualitative and ultimately
shall not exceed
shall amount to 40-60% of
over time.
amount to at least 10% per
2 over time.
Prevas' profit after tax.
year including acquisitions.
Outcome
9.2%
4.8%
-0.38
50 %
The margin for the quarter is
60% of the growth in turnover
Net liabilities/EBITDA
Dividend of SEK 4.75 per
in line with the corresponding
was organic.
for the quarter.
share for 2023, resulting in
quarter of the previous year.
a dividend level of 50% of
Prevas' profit after tax.
outcome
15
1
200
16
20
25
2
15
20
150
12
Historical
10
2024
0
2024
-1
2024
100
8
0
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
0
5
2022
10
2022
0
2022
2023
5
2023
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Financial Information
Hello Possibility
We solve problems. Many people
would say that we do so with different
technical solutions - and that is
correct. But ingenuity is perhaps even more important. That's what Prevas is really about. Together seeing things that others do not.
About opportunities.
Vision & Purpose
Ingenuity will save the world.
Mission
We co-create technological advance-
ment for the betterment of all;
people, planet and profit.
Values
At Prevas we summarize our values with the acronym BOAT - Business Driven, Open Minded, Active and Team Player.
Employee Promise
Home of Ingenuity.
6 Interim report Jan - June 2024
Industries and customers
We have a very broad customer base with carefully selected customers in different industries - from start-ups, small and medium-sized companies to global companies. The five largest customers in the second quarter were Saab, Ericsson, ABB, Atlas Copco and Getinge, which together account for less than a quarter of our sales.
Division by industry
Q1-2 2024
Telecom 6%
Steel & Minerals 8%
Engineering 20%
Automotive &
Transportation 8%
Other 9%
Life Science 16%
Energy 10%
Products &
Defense 12%
Devices 11%
Engineering
Life science
Products &
Defense
Energy
Automotive &
Steel & Minerals
Telecoms
The engineering industry
Our focus includes
devices
The Nordic defense
The energy industry
transportation
For Prevas, it is impor-
Prevas has extensive
is changing through
biotechnology, medical
Product development
industry supplies the
has a crucial role to
The automotive and
tant to continue to be
experience of consulting
investments in skills and
technology and phar-
integrates advanced
global market with
play in making the
transportation industries
involved in developing
services in mobile
investments in sustaina-
maceuticals. We know
electronics, design, soft-
world leading products,
Nordic region climate
are affected by several
the fossil-free steel-
networks and contributes
bility, digitalization and
the rules and regulatory
ware and sustainability
solutions and services.
neutral. As a strategic
trends, including
making of the future. Our
important expertise in
automation, among
requirements and how
aspects. Prevas offers the
Prevas' experience
expertise partner for
electrification, autonomy,
offerings include, among
radio-related functions.
other things. We are
to effectively develop
technical expertise and
and expertise match
the energy and electric
digitalization, and
other things, solutions
Prevas also supplies
well positioned with
and bring products to
business understanding
the defense industry's
power sector, Prevas is
resource efficiency.
for business manage-
central solutions for
our industry experience
market. In addition, we
to be able to launch
requirements for
at center stage when
Prevas has long experi-
ment, energy efficiency,
product traceability
and creative approach
also provide solutions for
customers' products
advanced technology,
the sustainable energy
ence in delivering smart
automation and environ-
and tools for managing
to technological
manufacturing products.
quickly on the market.
reliability and environ-
systems of the future are
solutions and is a reliable
mental monitoring.
equipment to telecom
innovations.
mental durability.
developed.
development partner.
companies.
7 Interim report Jan - June 2024
Ingenuity will save the world
Sustainability
Prevas and sustainability in brief
The basis of our work with sustainability is being an attractive employer and responsible business partner. This is a prerequisite for us to be able to contribute to sustainable solutions, services and products and to be relevant to our customers.
Our ambition is to attract the best talents to ensure that we are as competitive tomorrow as we are today. We strongly believe that much good can be done with technology, thanks to human ingenuity, creativity and innovation.
Focus
- Our customers should experience that we at Prevas are creating increased value.
- We will actively develop as a team and as individuals.
- We will actively contribute to a climate-neutral world.
- We will increase revenues and profits.
At Prevas we are driven by the urge to do good through ingenuity and technical development. A clear example is the product "Dependency Map". This is software that engineers at Prevas developed to make software development more efficient. More concretely it is a plugin for Jira software that is used to chart dependency within advanced software development. The product is sold globally via a platform called Atlassian and available both on-premises and via subscription (Software as a Service). Today, Dependency Map has nearly 100,000 unique users from approximately 60 paying customers around the world. It is particularly good, for example, that NASA and NATO are returning customers.
This example is one of several where we create increased customer value through business devel- opment. Another good example is that during the quarter we signed an agreement with a leading steel producer to take over operation, round the clock support, administration and development of an operationally critical production system.
Prevas' sustainability work can be linked to several of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
You can read more in the Annual and Sustainability Report on pages 20-21.
Through the collaboration, the customer can achieve increased efficiency at the same time as reducing costs. System solutions of this type, that are business critical to the client, place high demands on us as suppliers and long-term part- ners. It suits us because we are particularly good at managing highly technical solutions. This is only one example of several strategic partnerships where we are responsible for development of operationally critical industrial applications. We thrive when the assignments are complex. Every day, we deliver in accordance with our mission - to do good using advanced technology.
8 Interim report Jan - June 2024
Financial information Group
Net turnover, MSEK
400
300
200
Turnover
April - June
Net turnover amounted to 395.6 MSEK (377.7) an increase of
17.9 MSEK and 4.8 percent. Over 60 percent of the growth
was organic and the remainder came from acquisitions made
in 2023.
margin before depreciation/amortization and write downs of 11.6 percent (11.6).
Operating profit EBITA* amounted to 36.2 MSEK (35.7), which gives an operating margin of 9.2 percent (9.5).
100
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023
2024
Turnover and profit were negatively affected by a lower utilization rate compared to the previous year and positively because the quarter was one working day longer than the corresponding quarter last year, 60 days (59).
Net turnover per employee amounted to 463 TSEK (446).
January - June
Net turnover amounted to 802.7 MSEK (772.0) an increase of
30.7 MSEK and 4.0 percent. Over 50 percent of the growth was organic and the remainder came from acquisitions made in 2023.
The number of working days amounted to 123 (123). Net turnover per employee amounted to 936 TSEK (914).
Profit
April - June
Operating profit before depreciation and write downs EBITDA* amounted to 46.0 MSEK (43.9) which gives profit
Operating profit EBIT amounted to 31.8 MSEK (33.0), which gives an operating margin of 8.0 percent (8.7). EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition related items by 4.3 MSEK (2.7). EBIT adjusted for acquisition related items was 36.1 MSEK (35.6), which gave an adjusted operating margin of
9.1 percent (9.4). Acquisition-related items are reported in the income statement under the headings Other external costs 2.1 MSEK (0.2), Personnel expenses 0.4 MSEK (0.8) and Amortization of intangible fixed assets 1.8 MSEK (1.7).
Net financial items were positively affected by the revaluation of contingent purchase considerations with 1.5 MSEK and by positive currency effects with 1.0 MSEK, partly resulting from the acquisition of Enmac.
Profit after tax amounted to 26.0 MSEK (25.0).
The quarter had one more working day than the corresponding quarter of previous year, which affected the operating profit EBITDA, EBITA and EBIT positively by approximately 5 MSEK.
See page 21 for more information regarding recalculation of the key figures.
Sales by segment, Q1-2 2024
Other 4%
Denmark 10%
Sweden 86%
EBITA and EBITA margin
80
20
60
15
40
10
20
5
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
0
2022
2023
2024
EBITA, MSEK
EBITA Margin, %
9 Interim report Jan - June 2024
January - June
Operating profit before depreciation and write downs EBITDA* amounted to 108.4 MSEK (111.3) which gives profit margin before depreciation/amortization and write downs of 13.5 percent (14.4).
Operating profit EBITA* amounted to 89.8 MSEK (95.4), which gives an operating margin of 11.2 percent (12.4).
Operating profit EBIT amounted to 76.0 MSEK (90.7), which gives an operating margin of 9.5 percent (11.8). EBIT has been negatively affected by acquisition related items by 13.5 MSEK (4.4). EBIT adjusted for acquisition related items was
89.5 MSEK (95.1), which gave an adjusted operating margin of 11.2 pecent (12.3). Acquisition-related items are reported in the income statement under the headings Other external costs 9.1 MSEK (0.2), Personnel expenses 0.8 MSEK (0.8) and Amortization of intangible fixed assets 3.7 MSEK (3.4).
Profit after tax amounted to 59.3 MSEK (66.9).
The period had the same number of working days as the corresponding period previous year.
Cash flow, cash and cash equivalents and financing
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to 63.1 MSEK (50.0). The improvement in cash flow from operating activities was mainly explained by a decrease in inventory and current receivables and an increase in short- term liabilities.
The financing activities were positively affected by the fact that the last calendar day of the period fell on a holiday, causing the amortization of 5.6 MSEK to occur on the first subsequent working day in July. The subscription of new
shares through the warrant program LTI 2021/2024 positively impacted cash flow by 5.5 MSEK. During the quarter, dividends totaling 62.6 MSEK (58.4) were paid out.
Cash flow follows normal periodic variations. Available liquid funds at the end of the quarter amounted to 119.7 MSEK (59.9).
In connection with the acquisition of Enmac and to facilitate future acquisitions, the company took out loans totaling 132 MSEK and 6 MEUR as of July 1, 2024. Additionally, at the end of June, the company secured a revolving credit facility of 100 MSEK, which remains unused.
It is the judgment of the Board that Prevas has a financing situation appropriate for the company's future planning.
Financial position
Equity for the Group at the end of the period amounted to
643.4 MSEK (571.1), resulting in an equity/assets ratio of 58.2 percent (59.0). Equity attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to 47.78 SEK (43.57) per share before dilution and 47.57 SEK (43.22) per share after dilution.
Rirht-of-use assets increased to 78.0 MSEK (55.2), primarily due to revaluation of lease terms for premises during the quarter.
Provisions increased to 15.3 MSEK (1.6), mainly due to higher liabilities related to contingent purchase considerations and pension provisions.
Prevas' balance sheet remains strong following the acquisition of Enmac, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to comfortably remain below the target of 2 in the upcoming quarters as well.
- See page 21 for more information regarding recalculation of the key figures.
Number of employees, average
1000
750
500
250
2022
2023
0
Q2
Q3
2024
Q1
Q4
63.1 MSEK
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
SECOND QUARTER
Prevas' customer satisfaction
during the second quarter was 8.5 (scale from 1 to 10).
10 Interim report Jan - June 2024
