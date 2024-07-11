Prevas will publish the interim report for January-June 2024 on Friday, July 19, at 08:30. On the same day at 09.30 a.m. a press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast with Finwire.

The presentation is given in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. The presentation will be about Prevas' development during the second quarter and first half of 2024.

Follow the presentation here: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q2-2024/

Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

If you want to call in and ask questions, call+46 8 5050 0828then useMeeting ID: 825 3394 9294.

The presentation and webcast will be published on Prevas' website.