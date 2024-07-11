Prevas : Invitation to presentation of Prevas' interim report January - June 2024
July 11, 2024 at 03:38 am EDT
Share
English
Published: 2024-07-11 09:30:00 CEST
Prevas AB
Investor News
Invitation to presentation of Prevas' interim report January - June 2024
Prevas will publish the interim report for January-June 2024 on Friday, July 19, at 08:30. On the same day at 09.30 a.m. a press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast with Finwire.
The presentation is given in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. The presentation will be about Prevas' development during the second quarter and first half of 2024.
Follow the presentation here:https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q2-2024/
Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
If you want to call in and ask questions, call+46 8 5050 0828then useMeeting ID: 825 3394 9294.
The presentation and webcast will be published on Prevas' website.
For more information, contact
Helena Lundin, Communication & information manager, Prevas AB
Mobil: +46 70 608 75 55, E-mail:helena.lundin@prevas.se
About Prevas
Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.
4013814_0.png
Magnus Welén-CEO Prevas AB
Attachments:
07114414.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Prevas AB published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 07:37:02 UTC.
Prevas AB is a Sweden-based information technology (IT) company that focuses on the development of industrial systems solutions. The Companyâs activities are divided into three areas: Product Development, which offers software, electronics and mechatronics for embedded systems, as well as technical consulting services for Scandinavian companies; Industrial Systems, providing IT solutions for logistics and automation, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI); and Management Consulting, including advisory services related to a range of areas, such as Business Development, Business Model Innovation, Value Management, Customer Relation and Enterprise Architecture. Its customer portfolio includes Ericsson, Siemens, SAAB Aerosystems, Volvo, GE Healthcare, Sandvik, and Bombardier Transportation, among others. The Company is a parent of a number of entities, such as Prevas AS and Prevas Technology AB.