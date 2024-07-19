Hello

Interim Report April-June 2024

"Increased turnover, increased profit and regulatory approval for a strategic acquisition in Finland.

Agenda Prevas Q2 Report April - June 2024

  1. Introduction
  2. Financial performance
  3. Market update
  4. Q&A

2

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Summary Q2

  • Turnover: 395.6 MSEK (377.7)
    • Growth driven by price increases and project deliveries
  • Best Q2 profit ever, strong cash flow
    • EBITA 36.2 MSEK (35.7)
    • EBITA Margin 9.2% (9.5)
    • Lower utilization offset by positive calendar effect and increased gross margin
    • Cash flow substantially above last year
  • Prevas establishes strategic platform in Finland
    • Regulatory approval for the acquisition of Enmac

3

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

4.8%

GROWTH IN TURNOVER

Second quarter

9.2%

OPERATING MARGIN, EBITA

Second quarter

2.01SEK

THE PROFIT PER SHARE

AFTER DILUTION

Second quarter

Increased turnover and profit

Q2

2024

2023

Change

EBITA and EBITA Margin

Turnover (MSEK)

395.6

377.7

+4.8%

EBITA (MSEK)

36.2

35.7

+1.4%

EBITA Margin

9.2%

9.5%

EBIT (MSEK)

31.8

33.0

-3.6%

EBIT Margin

8.0%

8.7%

Profit for the period (MSEK)

26.0

25.0

+4.0%

EPS (SEK)

2.01

1.90

+5.8%

Op. Cash flow (SEK)

63.1

50.0

+26%

EBIT, Profit for the period & EPS are affected by acquisition related items of 4.3 MSEK.

4

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Long-term Value Creation

Quarterly turnover and

EBITA development,

rolling 12 turnover growth

rolling 12 months

5

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Strong Financial Position

  • Low net debt
  • Strong operational cash flow
  • Strong balance sheet & solid financial situation

Cash Flow Highlights

MSEK

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Cash flow from operating activities

63

50

Cash flow from investment activities

-2

-2

Cash flow from financing activities

-72

-72

Cash flow from the period

-11

-24

Cash

120

60

Financial Position

MSEK

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Net debt excl rights-of-use assets

-78

-9

/EBITDA R12

204

209

Net debt/EBITDA

-0.38

-0.04

Equity ratio, %

58.2

59.0

6

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Regulatory approval for acquisition of Enmac

  • Approval received end of June
  • Closing July 1 - consolidation from Q3
  • Prevas acquire Enmac, with ~200 employees, 8 locations across Finland, a turnover of EUR 23.3m and an EBITDA margin of 14.1%*
  • Prevas will establish a pan-Nordic group operating across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, with ~1,100 employees and SEK ~1,750m in annual turnover

*Reported, local GAAP

7

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Integration of Enmac

  • Main target is to develop business and foster mutual growth
  • Combined strengths gives competitive advantage e.g. industrial automation
  • Pragmatic integration method based on previous successful acquisitions
  • MD Enmac and management team reinvest

Full speed ahead in building the Nordic Prevas

8

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Market Update

The long-term demand for advanced technology and the ability to take on complex problems is increasing over time.

  • Similar market demand as in Q1 2024
  • High demand in green transition, cyber security and defense​
  • The competition on consultancy assignments remains high in some areas​
  • Demand for complex solutions remains
  • Positive signals in Denmark

9

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

Industry breakdown, Q1-22024

The largest customers, Q2 2024

(<25% of total turnover)

Saab / Ericsson / ABB /

Atlas Copco / Getinge

Summary

  • Increased turnover and EBITA
  • Approval for acquisition of Enmac - Prevas establishes a strong platform in Finland​
  • Strong cash flow & solid financial platform​
  • Well positioned in growing sectors​, prepared for growth
  • Executing on our long-term endeavors to strengthen our position as a premium company

10

Interim report Apr - Jun 2024

