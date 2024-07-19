Prevas AB is a Sweden-based information technology (IT) company that focuses on the development of industrial systems solutions. The Companyâs activities are divided into three areas: Product Development, which offers software, electronics and mechatronics for embedded systems, as well as technical consulting services for Scandinavian companies; Industrial Systems, providing IT solutions for logistics and automation, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI); and Management Consulting, including advisory services related to a range of areas, such as Business Development, Business Model Innovation, Value Management, Customer Relation and Enterprise Architecture. Its customer portfolio includes Ericsson, Siemens, SAAB Aerosystems, Volvo, GE Healthcare, Sandvik, and Bombardier Transportation, among others. The Company is a parent of a number of entities, such as Prevas AS and Prevas Technology AB.