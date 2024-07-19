Hello
Interim Report April-June 2024
"Increased turnover, increased profit and regulatory approval for a strategic acquisition in Finland.
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Summary Q2
- Turnover: 395.6 MSEK (377.7)
- Growth driven by price increases and project deliveries
- Best Q2 profit ever, strong cash flow
- EBITA 36.2 MSEK (35.7)
- EBITA Margin 9.2% (9.5)
- Lower utilization offset by positive calendar effect and increased gross margin
- Cash flow substantially above last year
- Prevas establishes strategic platform in Finland
- Regulatory approval for the acquisition of Enmac
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
4.8%
GROWTH IN TURNOVER
Second quarter
9.2%
OPERATING MARGIN, EBITA
Second quarter
2.01SEK
THE PROFIT PER SHARE
AFTER DILUTION
Second quarter
Increased turnover and profit
Q2
2024
2023
Change
EBITA and EBITA Margin
Turnover (MSEK)
395.6
377.7
+4.8%
EBITA (MSEK)
36.2
35.7
+1.4%
EBITA Margin
9.2%
9.5%
EBIT (MSEK)
31.8
33.0
-3.6%
EBIT Margin
8.0%
8.7%
Profit for the period (MSEK)
26.0
25.0
+4.0%
EPS (SEK)
2.01
1.90
+5.8%
Op. Cash flow (SEK)
63.1
50.0
+26%
EBIT, Profit for the period & EPS are affected by acquisition related items of 4.3 MSEK.
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Long-term Value Creation
Quarterly turnover and
EBITA development,
rolling 12 turnover growth
rolling 12 months
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Strong Financial Position
- Low net debt
- Strong operational cash flow
- Strong balance sheet & solid financial situation
Cash Flow Highlights
MSEK
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Cash flow from operating activities
63
50
Cash flow from investment activities
-2
-2
Cash flow from financing activities
-72
-72
Cash flow from the period
-11
-24
Cash
120
60
Financial Position
MSEK
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Net debt excl rights-of-use assets
-78
-9
/EBITDA R12
204
209
Net debt/EBITDA
-0.38
-0.04
Equity ratio, %
58.2
59.0
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Regulatory approval for acquisition of Enmac
- Approval received end of June
- Closing July 1 - consolidation from Q3
- Prevas acquire Enmac, with ~200 employees, 8 locations across Finland, a turnover of EUR 23.3m and an EBITDA margin of 14.1%*
- Prevas will establish a pan-Nordic group operating across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, with ~1,100 employees and SEK ~1,750m in annual turnover
*Reported, local GAAP
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Integration of Enmac
- Main target is to develop business and foster mutual growth
- Combined strengths gives competitive advantage e.g. industrial automation
- Pragmatic integration method based on previous successful acquisitions
- MD Enmac and management team reinvest
Full speed ahead in building the Nordic Prevas
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Market Update
The long-term demand for advanced technology and the ability to take on complex problems is increasing over time.
- Similar market demand as in Q1 2024
- High demand in green transition, cyber security and defense
- The competition on consultancy assignments remains high in some areas
- Demand for complex solutions remains
- Positive signals in Denmark
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
Industry breakdown, Q1-22024
The largest customers, Q2 2024
(<25% of total turnover)
Saab / Ericsson / ABB /
Atlas Copco / Getinge
Summary
- Increased turnover and EBITA
- Approval for acquisition of Enmac - Prevas establishes a strong platform in Finland
- Strong cash flow & solid financial platform
- Well positioned in growing sectors, prepared for growth
- Executing on our long-term endeavors to strengthen our position as a premium company
Interim report Apr - Jun 2024
