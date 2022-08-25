PreveCeutical Medical : Interim Financial report

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accomplished by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. They include appropriate accounting principles, judgment and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

