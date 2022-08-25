PreveCeutical Medical : Interim Financial report

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accomplished by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. They include appropriate accounting principles, judgment and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
2
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Finacial Position
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
As at
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
2,638
$
16,064
Accounts receivable
60,026
54,989
Prepaid and deposits (Note 4)
2,902
11,619
65,566
82,672
Property, equipment and furniture (Note 5)
1,808
2,230
Intangible assets (Note 6)
72,675
76,299
Total assets
$
140,049
$
161,201
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 15)
$
1,503,684
$
1,335,988
Callable debt (Note 8 and 15)
459,310
398,319
Convertible debt - short term (Notes 9 and 15)
734,173
854,557
2,697,167
2,588,864
Long term debt (Note 10)
60,000
60,000
Convertible debt - long term (Notes 11 and 15)
1,720,250
1,616,352
Total liabilities
4,477,417
4,265,216
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Share capital (Note 12)
18,981,775
18,561,945
Equity portion of convertible debt (Notes 9 and 11)
772,053
754,821
Share-based compensation reserve
3,393,759
3,720,675
Reserves
1,202,310
1,202,310
Accumulated other comprehensive income
497,374
182,722
Deficit
(29,184,639)
(28,526,488)
Total shareholders' deficiency
(4,337,368)
(4,104,015)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
$
140,049
$
161,201
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
"Stephen Van Deventer" Signed
Director
"Linnea Olofsson" Signed
Director
3
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Amortization (Notes 5 and 6)
1,105
1,498
2,231
3,029
Business development and investor relations
15,851
48,397
35,346
69,875
Office and general
1,496
1,246
2,715
2,856
Professional fees
41,952
52,243
81,844
89,770
Rent, utilities, repair and maintenance (Note 15)
1,093
1,373
2,214
2,766
Research and development
19,289
130,433
38,239
313,048
Salaries, benefits and consulting (Note 15)
42,658
49,132
98,596
120,911
Share-based compensation (Note 13)
19,996
20,697
32,615
50,513
Transfer agent and filing fees
30,348
13,292
41,051
42,918
Total expenses (gain)
173,788
318,311
334,851
695,686
GAIN/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(173,788)
(318,311)
(334,851)
(695,686)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(158,075)
(366,926)
(314,910)
(181,846)
Accretion expense (Notes 9 and 11)
(53,958)
(46,795)
(160,810)
(149,165)
Interest expense (Notes 7, 8, 9, 10 and 15)
(30,798)
(31,615)
(62,067)
(65,965)
Gain on asset disposal
-
-
789
-
Loss on debt modification (Notes 9 and 11)
-
-
(145,833)
(166,881)
Loss before income tax recovery
(416,619)
(763,647)
(1,017,682)
(1,259,543)
Income tax recovery
-
-
-
-
Net loss
(416,619)
(763,647)
(1,017,682)
(1,259,543)
Foreign exchange gain on translating foreign
operations
157,732
368,155
314,652
180,407
Comprehensive loss
(258,887)
(395,492)
(703,030)
(1,079,136)
Basic and Diluted Loss per common share
(0.000)
(0.001)
(0.001)
(0.002)
Weighted average number of outstanding shares
523,303,359
511,703,359
517,663,580
504,140,961
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Accumulated
Equity
Share-based
Other
Number of
Share Capital
Component of
Compensation
Comprehensive
shares
Amount
convertible loan
Reserve
Reserves
Income
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
492,149,158
17,567,304
1,095,962
3,749,390
921,329
(19,241)
(26,918,698)
(3,603,954)
Debt conversion
16,272,951
912,610
(202,025)
-
-
-
-
710,585
Debt modification
-
-
-
-
139,724
-
-
139,724
Debt settlement
3,281,250
82,031
-
-
-
-
-
82,031
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
29,816
-
-
-
29,816
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(187,748)
(495,896)
(683,644)
Balance at June 30, 2021
511,703,359
18,561,945
893,937
3,779,206
1,061,053
(206,989)
(27,414,594)
(3,325,442)
Balance as at December 31, 2021
511,703,359
18,561,945
754,821
3,720,675
1,202,310
182,722
(28,526,488)
(4,104,015)
Debt conversion
10,000,000
379,830
(136,319)
-
-
-
-
243,511
Debt modification
-
-
145,833
-
-
-
-
145,833
Debt settlement
1,600,000
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
40,000
Convertible loan equity
-
-
7,718
-
-
-
-
7,718
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
32,615
-
-
-
32,615
Fair value of expired options
-
-
-
(359,531)
-
-
359,531
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
314,652
(1,017,682)
(703,030)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
523,303,359
18,981,775
772,053
3,393,759
1,202,310
497,374
(29,184,639)
(4,337,368)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
