    PREV   CA74141E1043

PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC.

(PREV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
PreveCeutical Medical : Interim Financial report

08/25/2022 | 10:28am EDT
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accomplished by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. They include appropriate accounting principles, judgment and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

2

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Finacial Position

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

As at

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

2,638

$

16,064

Accounts receivable

60,026

54,989

Prepaid and deposits (Note 4)

2,902

11,619

65,566

82,672

Property, equipment and furniture (Note 5)

1,808

2,230

Intangible assets (Note 6)

72,675

76,299

Total assets

$

140,049

$

161,201

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 15)

$

1,503,684

$

1,335,988

Callable debt (Note 8 and 15)

459,310

398,319

Convertible debt - short term (Notes 9 and 15)

734,173

854,557

2,697,167

2,588,864

Long term debt (Note 10)

60,000

60,000

Convertible debt - long term (Notes 11 and 15)

1,720,250

1,616,352

Total liabilities

4,477,417

4,265,216

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Share capital (Note 12)

18,981,775

18,561,945

Equity portion of convertible debt (Notes 9 and 11)

772,053

754,821

Share-based compensation reserve

3,393,759

3,720,675

Reserves

1,202,310

1,202,310

Accumulated other comprehensive income

497,374

182,722

Deficit

(29,184,639)

(28,526,488)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(4,337,368)

(4,104,015)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

$

140,049

$

161,201

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer" Signed

Director

"Linnea Olofsson" Signed

Director

3

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Amortization (Notes 5 and 6)

1,105

1,498

2,231

3,029

Business development and investor relations

15,851

48,397

35,346

69,875

Office and general

1,496

1,246

2,715

2,856

Professional fees

41,952

52,243

81,844

89,770

Rent, utilities, repair and maintenance (Note 15)

1,093

1,373

2,214

2,766

Research and development

19,289

130,433

38,239

313,048

Salaries, benefits and consulting (Note 15)

42,658

49,132

98,596

120,911

Share-based compensation (Note 13)

19,996

20,697

32,615

50,513

Transfer agent and filing fees

30,348

13,292

41,051

42,918

Total expenses (gain)

173,788

318,311

334,851

695,686

GAIN/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

(173,788)

(318,311)

(334,851)

(695,686)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(158,075)

(366,926)

(314,910)

(181,846)

Accretion expense (Notes 9 and 11)

(53,958)

(46,795)

(160,810)

(149,165)

Interest expense (Notes 7, 8, 9, 10 and 15)

(30,798)

(31,615)

(62,067)

(65,965)

Gain on asset disposal

-

-

789

-

Loss on debt modification (Notes 9 and 11)

-

-

(145,833)

(166,881)

Loss before income tax recovery

(416,619)

(763,647)

(1,017,682)

(1,259,543)

Income tax recovery

-

-

-

-

Net loss

(416,619)

(763,647)

(1,017,682)

(1,259,543)

Foreign exchange gain on translating foreign

operations

157,732

368,155

314,652

180,407

Comprehensive loss

(258,887)

(395,492)

(703,030)

(1,079,136)

Basic and Diluted Loss per common share

(0.000)

(0.001)

(0.001)

(0.002)

Weighted average number of outstanding shares

523,303,359

511,703,359

517,663,580

504,140,961

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Accumulated

Equity

Share-based

Other

Number of

Share Capital

Component of

Compensation

Comprehensive

shares

Amount

convertible loan

Reserve

Reserves

Income

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2020

492,149,158

17,567,304

1,095,962

3,749,390

921,329

(19,241)

(26,918,698)

(3,603,954)

Debt conversion

16,272,951

912,610

(202,025)

-

-

-

-

710,585

Debt modification

-

-

-

-

139,724

-

-

139,724

Debt settlement

3,281,250

82,031

-

-

-

-

-

82,031

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

29,816

-

-

-

29,816

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(187,748)

(495,896)

(683,644)

Balance at June 30, 2021

511,703,359

18,561,945

893,937

3,779,206

1,061,053

(206,989)

(27,414,594)

(3,325,442)

Balance as at December 31, 2021

511,703,359

18,561,945

754,821

3,720,675

1,202,310

182,722

(28,526,488)

(4,104,015)

Debt conversion

10,000,000

379,830

(136,319)

-

-

-

-

243,511

Debt modification

-

-

145,833

-

-

-

-

145,833

Debt settlement

1,600,000

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

40,000

Convertible loan equity

-

-

7,718

-

-

-

-

7,718

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

32,615

-

-

-

32,615

Fair value of expired options

-

-

-

(359,531)

-

-

359,531

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

314,652

(1,017,682)

(703,030)

Balance as at June 30, 2022

523,303,359

18,981,775

772,053

3,393,759

1,202,310

497,374

(29,184,639)

(4,337,368)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Preveceutical Medical Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
