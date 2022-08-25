PreveCeutical Medical : MD&A 08/25/2022 | 10:48am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of PreveCeutical Medical Inc. ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, PreveCeutical (Australia) Pty Ltd. ("PreveCeutical (Australia)") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the period presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the notes thereto, of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, together with the following MD&A, are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company as well as potential future performance. Results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Company's board of directors (the "Board of Directors"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of PreveCeutical's common shares; there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures, and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and this MD&A, is complete and reliable. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's and PreveCeutical (Australia)'s, as applicable, future cash requirements, general business and economic conditions, the details of the Company's research programs, the proposed research and development services to be provided by UniQuest (as defined below), the anticipated business plans of the Company regarding the foregoing, the ability of the Company to bring its products to market, including a synthesized, Nature Identical™, version of CELLB9, the timing of future business activities and the prospects of their success for the Company, and the Company's ability and success in executing its proposed business plans, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "aims", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and by discussions of strategy or intentions. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results or achievements to be materially different from any future results or achievements expressed or implied Page 1 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (Continued) by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, the inability of the Company, UniQuest, Asterion (as defined below) or PreveCeutical (Australia) to, among other things, complete the Company's research programs as planned, the inability of the Company to generate revenue through its products, including through the sale of the Licensed Sleep-Aid Products (as defined herein), the inability of the Company or PreveCeutical (Australia) to obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals (including Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") approval), permits, consents or authorizations required to carry out any planned future activities, commercialise any therapeutics from the Company's research programs, pursue business partnerships or complete its research programs as planned, risks related to joint venture operations and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology, medicinal cannabis or pharmaceutical industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results are likely to differ, and may differ materially and adversely, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and such beliefs, estimates and opinions may prove incorrect. For the reasons set out above, investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DATE This MD&A reflects information available as at August 24, 2022. CORPORATE STRUCTURE Name, Address and Incorporation PreveCeutical Medical Inc. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 15, 2014. The Company's head office is located at 885 Cambie Street, Suite 2500, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6b 0R6, Canada and its registered and records office is located at 595 Howe Street, 10th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T5, Canada. The Company has a wholly-owned private Australian subsidiary, PreveCeutical (Australia), incorporated in Queensland, Australia, on March 12, 2018. Security Listings PreveCeutical's securities are listed on the CSE under the symbol "PREV". The Company also has its common shares listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "18H" and on the OTCQB venture marketplace under the symbol "PRVCF". DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company intends to secure the market share through a business- to-business strategy with the aim of building an extensive library of intellectual properties and entering into joint venture, development, and licensing agreements with leaders in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. PreveCeutical has temporarily discontinued the sale of CELLB9 due to supply issues and intends to create a synthesized, Nature Identical™, version of the CELLB9 product as part of its stabilization of Blue Scorpion Venom (the "BSV") research program, which is discussed further below. Page 2 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (Continued) The Company expects to have revenue when it brings additional products to the market. The Company is working with its research team and its Chief Scientific Officer on development and commercialization of certain products that the derived from its research programs. The Company is also actively looking at other products that it can bring to market. The Company signed a licensing agreement (the "Licensing Agreement") on August 14, 2018, with Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion"). Under the Licensing Agreement, Asterion has granted the Company a non-exclusive, worldwide license to use, manufacture, distribute and sell three natural health products, "Blissful Sleep" (NPN 80065538), "Blissful Sleep Ex" (NPN 80070168), and "Skullcap Serenity" (NPN 80067446) (collectively, the "Licensed Sleep-Aid Products"). The Licensing Agreement gives the Company a right to use Asterion's intellectual property to make or have made, use, distribute, sell, offer to sell, and promote the Licensed Sleep Aid Products for an initial term of five years, renewable for five consecutive one-year terms. Pursuant to the Licensing Agreement, PreveCeutical will pay Asterion a royalty equal to 20% of the gross sales from the Licensed Sleep Aid Products sold by PreveCeutical. On September 26, 2018, the Company entered into a development and joint venture agreement (the "D&JVA") with Asterion to form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture"), whereby PreveCeutical will assist Asterion in the development of a range of medicinal cannabis-based products through various research and development ("R&D") programs. Pursuant to the D&JVA, Asterion will be responsible for all costs related to the R&D programs adopted by the Joint Venture; the intellectual property ("IP") and products developed by the Joint Venture during the term of the D&JVA will be owned 80% by Asterion and 20% by PreveCeutical; and PreveCeutical will receive 20% of the net revenues generated from the IP and sale of products developed by the Joint Venture under the D&JVA. There were no transactions in relation to the D&JVA during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. On July 8, 2019, the Company and Asterion entered into an option to purchase agreement (the "Option Agreement"), whereby the Company granted Asterion the right and option (the "Option") to purchase up to 51% of the Company's right, title and interest in and to certain intellectual property rights relating to the Company's sol-gel nasal IP. To exercise the Option, Asterion will be required to make a series of cash payments to the Company in the aggregate amount of $2,652,000 as follows: Payment Date Payment Amount (CAD) Earned Interest (%) Effective Date $325,000 (paid) 6.25% July 22, 2019(1) $325,000 (paid) 12.50% (additional 6.25%) August 22, 2019(1) $325,000 18.75% (additional 6.25%) September 22, 2019(1) $390,000 26.25% (additional 7.50%) October 22, 2019 $390,000 33.75% (additional 7.50%) November 22, 2019 $390,000 41.25% (additional 7.50%) December 22, 2019 $507,000 51.00% (additional 9.75%) TOTAL: $2,652,000 51% Note: As at June 30, 2022, the Company has received $803,325 under the Option Agreement. No amount was received during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. By making all of the above cash payments to the Company, Asterion will be deemed to have exercised the Option in full; provided that prior to the exercise of the Option in full, Asterion will be deemed for all purposes to have acquired the various interests in and to the Sol-Gel IP, upon making the corresponding payment amounts to the Company as set forth in the above table. Upon the earlier of ten days after the date of the exercise by Asterion of the Option in full and December 22, 2019, the Company and Asterion will be deemed to have entered into a joint venture for the continued development and commercialization of the Sol-Gel IP. Page 3 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (Continued) Prior to the earlier of ten days after the date of the exercise of the Option in full by Asterion and December 22, 2019, the Company has the right to buy-back all of the earned interest earned by Asterion to the date of the buy-back for an amount equal to 150% of the aggregate amount of all cash payments made by Asterion. The Company has to provide a written notice to Asterion of the buy-back intention. Agreements with Asterion are considered to be related party transactions as a director and executive officer of the Company is a control person of Asterion. COVID-19 IMPACT On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared COVID-19 viral disease a pandemic. As of May 2020, the virus has spread to 188 countries, with travel bans and restrictions implemented in many countries combined with social distancing measures to slow COVID-19 spread and flatten the epidemiological curve. This pandemic has disrupted the worldwide economy and the global financial markets, affecting several businesses, including in Canada. The uncertainty of its duration has significantly affected the ability to raise capital. As the Issuer is currently dependent on equity and debt financing, this uncertainty and financial market disruption may impact the Issuer's ability to raise funds. The global outbreak of COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly. The extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business and operations will depend on future developments, including the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions and social distancing in Canada and other countries, the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada, the United States, and other countries to contain and treat the disease. The Company is closely monitoring the impact on its operations and related emerging risks and is taking steps to address the impact and risks. This includes reducing its burn rate by staff layoff, deferring paying salaries to the remaining staff, and terminating the office lease. The Company is also looking at innovative therapies to address COVID-19, including possible viral prevention using CBD Sol-gel. It is looking into funding from various government agencies to fund this possible initiative. The Company has received two loans from CIBC under the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program for its operations (described under Overall Performance). Risks related to COVID-19 are more fully set out under "Risk and Uncertainties". RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT The Company has completed research for four of its projects described below and has one ongoing research project. The Company is working on developing and commercializing an array of innovative therapies derived from the completed research and development ("R&D") projects. The Company retained its research partners, the University of Queensland ("UQ") and UniQuest Pty Limited ("UniQuest"), to conduct the five R&D projects. The R&D projects that are conducted in Australia are managed by PreveCeutical (Australia), providing the Company with better access to expertise and partnerships for its drug development programs. Australia has specialized hospitals with preeminent clinical trial capabilities and the diverse patient populations needed for the range of products that PreveCeutical is currently developing. The following describes the Company's current research and development projects: Stabilization of Blue Scorpion Venom The Company undertook the research of stabilization of the BSV program, which was conducted by its research partners at the University of Queensland ("UQ") and UniQuest Pty Limited ("UniQuest"). This Program was completed in October 2019. The four lead peptides evaluated in a two-compartmentcell-based invasion model exhibited a slowing of invasion in all cell lines tested. These also showed modest suppression of a cancer cell biomarker responsible for driving metastasis, Page 4 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (Continued) Stabilization of Blue Scorpion Venom (Continued) as well as drug and immune system resistance in brain cancer. Two lead peptides had already internalized into the cell, demonstrating their rapid uptake, and so surface binding could not be captured. A provisional application was filed at the Australian Patent Office on December 22, 2020, entitled "Cyclic Peptides and Uses Thereof", application number 2020904798, with the aim of seeking protection for certain cyclic peptides and their use in the prevention and treatment of brain cancer. An international patent application was made on July 1, 2021 (application number PCT/AU2021/050707). The next steps for the Company will be to go through subsequent stages of drug development/validation and (pre) clinical evaluation for the lead peptides identified. The Company is working on establishing partnerships to progress development of products under this project. Sol-gels for Nasal Delivery of Cannabinoids PreveCeutical had partnered with UQ and UniQuest for the development and evaluation of translatable formulations for systemic/central nervous system ("CNS") delivery. This Program focused on the development of a cannabinoid- based nose-to-brain delivery system for the relief of a range of ailments, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders. Engineered Sol-gels present an ideal platform for achieving this aim as they are in-solution upon administration and rapidly gelate when warming as a result of contact with mucosal tissue. The Company believes that the Sol-gels will pave the way for safer and more reliable drug delivery for agents such as CBDs that are rapidly metabolized or that would benefit from direct nose-to-brain CNS delivery. The CBD Program, which commenced in the third quarter of 2017, was completed in June 2020, with the following highlights: Completion of chemical fingerprinting via HPLC of plant-derived cannabinoids.

plant-derived cannabinoids. Completion of the trial of devices with differing nozzle designs using an in-house developed inhalation model.

in-house developed inhalation model. An optimal spray profile for nose-to-brain delivery has been achieved.

nose-to-brain delivery has been achieved. Acute nasal toxicity evaluation has been completed, with the cannabinoid-infusedsol-gel displaying negligible toxicity when applied to human nasal mucosal tissue as confirmed by a clinical biomarker detection assay and complemented by histopathological evaluation of tissue. The Company filed a provisional application at the Australian Patent Office on August 31, 2020, entitled, "Cannabinoid Formulations and Methods of Use", application number 2020903102, to protect its sol-gel formulations containing cannabinoids for nasal delivery. The Company has been given an exclusive, non-transferable license by UniQuest for use of their sol-gel technology for the delivery of naturally occurring cannabinoids from plants(including without limitation cannabis and hemp) and chemically synthesized versions thereof. The license agreement was executed on November 12, 2021. Disulfide Linker Technology in Engineering Analgesic Peptides This R&D program, which commenced in July 2018, was conducted to extend the application of the disulfide linker technology in engineering pain-relieving peptides for moderate to severe pain and inflammatory conditions (the "Analgesic Program"). The Analgesic Program involves peptide library synthesis, pharmacological evaluation, alongside pharmacokinetic assessment, and efficacy determinations in appropriate animal models of pain and inflammation. This research for this Program was completed in January 2021. Two Australian provisional applications entitled "A Cyclic Peptide", which were filed last year by The University of Queensland, Australia ("UQ"), were combined into a single Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") application which was filed a year after the earlier priority date. This PCT application, jointly owned by UQ and PreveCeutical, was filed on January 24, 2020, with application number PCT/AU2020/050049, with the aim of seeking protection for certain cyclic peptides and their use in pain management. Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Preveceutical Medical Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:47:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC. 10:48a PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Md&a PU 10:28a PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Interim Financial report PU 05/30 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Officer/Director Disclosure PU 05/30 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3.. CI 05/27 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Announces Management Changes CI 05/10 Article based on PreveCeutical's Pain Management Peptides Program published in the Brit.. AQ 05/02 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI 05/02 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31.. CI 2021 PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Interim Financial reports PU 2021 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont.. CI