PreveCeutical's Application for COVID-19 Therapy Funding Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical") informs that in reference to its current work to develop medical countermeasures in response to COVID-19 (News Release dated May 4, 2020), PreveCeutical has received notification from the Strategic Innovation Fund ("SIF") that its proposal, which was part of the second phase of Canada's National Medical Research Strategy in response to COVID-19, will not be receiving further consideration under this program. SIF has provided PreveCeutical with alternatives through which support for this project could be pursued.

PreveCeutical's cannabis sol-gel program to address the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2020. Once the project is completed and PreveCeutical has received a final report, it will submit a revised application which will include further information and scientific data from the final report. PreveCeutical is working on securing funds from other sources and is continuing to work with Veristat to prepare for the Sol-gel COVID-19 clinical trials.

The treatment under this program is planned on being a self-administered, over-the-counter product. Per FDA's website, "Over-the-counter (nonprescription) drug products play an increasingly vital role in America's health care system. OTC drugs are defined as drugs that are safe and effective for use by the general public without seeking treatment by a health professional." As OTC drugs are usually regulated according to their active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) rather than final products, PreveCeutical is anticipating that the required regulatory approval will take a shorter time than if it was a prescription drug.

Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "There are a number of research and clinical trials underway for COVID-19 vaccines. Bringing this to the people for protection against COVID-19 may take several months. PreveCeutical's therapy, which would be a self-administrative, OTC product, could come to market within a shorter timeframe than a prescribed drug. This product could potentially provide some required protection whilst the vaccines are being developed and tested. We believe that this would provide a great benefit to the public, and we are committed to bringing this to market".

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical™ peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

