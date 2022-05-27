Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PRG Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRG   TH0366010Z05

PRG CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PRG)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-25
11.10 THB   +1.83%
07:23aPRG PUBLIC : Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Shareholdings (Free Float)
PU
05/17PRG Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10PRG Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Kanokporn Marg-Amar as Assistant Managing Director of Finance & Administration Division
CI
PRG Public : Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Shareholdings (Free Float)

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
(Translation)

PRG.MD.034/2022

May 27, 2022

Subject:

Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Shareholdings ("Free Float")

To:

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Whereas the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") has stipulated that any listed company who is unable to distribute its shareholdings to meet the free float requirements within a specific timeframe, shall be required to report the progress of the distribution of shareholdings every 6 months thereafter or twice a year.

As the due date for the 1/2022 progress report has now arrived, the Company would like to inform SET that we currently have been unable to distribute our shareholdings to minority shareholders pursuant to the requirements under the Maintenance Rules. Nevertheless our senior management is aware that the Maintenance Rules apply to the company. Should there be any progress the Company would keep both SET and our shareholders further informed.

Please be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

- Signature -

Somkiat Makcayathorn

Managing Director

Disclaimer

PRG Corporation pcl published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
