PRG Public : Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Shareholdings (Free Float)

(Translation)

PRG.MD.034/2022

May 27, 2022 Subject: Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Shareholdings ("Free Float") To: Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Whereas the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") has stipulated that any listed company who is unable to distribute its shareholdings to meet the free float requirements within a specific timeframe, shall be required to report the progress of the distribution of shareholdings every 6 months thereafter or twice a year.

As the due date for the 1/2022 progress report has now arrived, the Company would like to inform SET that we currently have been unable to distribute our shareholdings to minority shareholders pursuant to the requirements under the Maintenance Rules. Nevertheless our senior management is aware that the Maintenance Rules apply to the company. Should there be any progress the Company would keep both SET and our shareholders further informed.

Please be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

- Signature -

Somkiat Makcayathorn

Managing Director