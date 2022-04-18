Log in
    PRG   TH0366010Z05

PRG CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PRG)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
11.00 THB   +0.92%
09:54aPRG PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of PRG-W1 (F53-5)
PU
03/28PRG PUBLIC : Dissemination of invitation letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 with its attachments on the PRG's website
PU
03/25PRG PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of PRG-W1
PU
PRG Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of PRG-W1 (F53-5)

04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 20:40:52
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of PRG-W1 (F53-5)
Symbol
PRG
Source
PRG
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 18-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : PRG-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of PRG CORPORATION PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 1,155
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 1,438,959
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.0278
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 4.8647
    Exercise Date                        : From 18-Apr-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 1,186
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 1,438,928
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Somkiat  Makcayathorn
company
Position                                 : Managing Director


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PRG Corporation pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
