PRG Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of PRG-W1 (F53-5)
04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 20:40:52
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of PRG-W1 (F53-5)
Symbol
PRG
Source
PRG
Full Detailed News
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 18-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : PRG-W1
Name of warrant : Warrant of PRG CORPORATION PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 1,155
Number of unexercised warrants : 1,438,959
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.0278
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 4.8647
Exercise Date : From 18-Apr-2022
Number of shares derived from : 1,186
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 1,438,928
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Somkiat Makcayathorn
company
Position : Managing Director
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
PRG Corporation pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.