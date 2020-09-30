Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRGX Global, Inc.    PRGX

PRGX GLOBAL, INC.

(PRGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blog: How Technology is Changing Contract Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Financial leakage is a cost of doing business. Given the volume and complexity of contracts, most companies are now working at warp speed, with employees taking on more responsibilities.

Traditionally, contract compliance work has focused on recovering funds rather than correcting the issues that lead to financial leakage. Today's technology makes it much more feasible to implement a preventive approach.

Here are three ways technology can be applied to contract compliance:

  • Determining the focus
  • Executing the work
  • Managing the effort

Determining the focus

Complexity and spend are key factors in determining financial risk. When reviewing numerous contracts, auditors typically use technology to identify and separate them into categories. By focusing on key words or phrases, contracts can be parsed out into the identifiable categories.

This process makes it easier for finance teams to identify risky and complex scenarios and prioritize contracts accordingly. Based on a supplier's risk profile, companies can determine:

  • Should we further explore the potential risk in-house?
  • Is there a need for a third-party audit provider to conduct a review (either onsite or remotely)?

It is important to remember to first consider conducting a broad review of moderate and lower-risk suppliers - think routine price check and contract diagnostic reviews - to identify potential areas of process improvement.

Executing the work

Companies can create a viable execution plan that incorporates technology and automation. While implementing a preventive contract compliance audit approach can be largely automated, complex contracts or environments may require evaluation by an experienced audit provider.

Consider adopting an approach that takes an expanded look at your existing process and working with an audit provider that offers:

  • Contract intelligence - drives risk assessment and test-building and empowers the contract diagnostic process to identify improvements in contract language.
  • Online collaboration tools - works with vendors to acquire data and documentation.
  • Risk identification tools - empowers internal audit teams to identify errors efficiently, including breakdowns across supplier categories.
  • Technology-aided issue resolution - allows vendors to review issues and respond directly so companies can review feedback, decide how to proceed and move to settlement quicker.

With a preventive audit approach in place, an audit provider's contract intelligence software can identify pre-payment errors and explore the best workflow processes.

Managing the effort

Contract compliance audits have a slightly different workflow and life cycle than accounts payable audits, and as a result, solutions have evolved to become more robust with sophisticated online tools. The final phase of a contract compliance audit includes managing the effort by tracking and reporting results.

A strong preventive process will include tools that create a central repository for storing contract specifics and audit documentation, like errors identified. This provides a wealth of information for finance professionals, including vendor data and spend types, occurrences of leakage and contract information.

These program management tools also provide transparency into how much savings could be realized by hypothesizing and testing contract adjustments. Program management tools empower users with on-demand reporting, allowing employees to quickly access audit progress, impediments and savings.

Managing breakdowns identified from start to finish can be complex. Companies may need to review certain issues or defer approval to their audit teams. In those cases, rules can be setup for issue routing.

What to do next

By leveraging an audit provider's technology to identify the cause of leakage, companies can understand what measures need to be put forth to prevent reoccurrence. The thought process must shift from post-payment cash recovery to prevention. This is where technology offers opportunities for wider-scale audit programs, better program management and a forward-thinking model that procurement professionals aim for.

Consider transforming your contract compliance program by identifying an audit provider that will help you focus on technology-enabled solutions that empower teams to identify risks faster and resolve them quicker.

Want to learn more?

Download the Technology's Impact on your Contract Compliance Program white paper where we identify two key concepts to leverage technology and expand contract programs for optimal results.

Disclaimer

PRGX Global Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
06:20aBLOG : How Technology is Changing Contract Compliance
PU
09/23PRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader Announces Upcoming PRGXchange™ V..
AQ
09/23Global Source-to-Pay Leader Announces Upcoming PRGXchange™ Virtual Thou..
GL
09/22PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/11CONTRACT AUDIT : Building Self-Funded, Lower-Touch, High-ROI Programs
AQ
09/11CONTRACT AUDIT : Building Self-Funded, Lower-Touch, High-ROI Programs
GL
09/02PRGX Offers Innovative Contract Compliance and Recovery Audit Solutions at An..
GL
08/28PRGX E-books Help Procurement Professionals Reduce Supplier Spend, Ensure Com..
GL
08/19PRGX Showcases How the Combination of Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics Can ..
GL
08/07PRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 162 M - -
Net income 2020 2,87 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PRGX Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,25 $
Last Close Price 4,80 $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald E. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory J. Owens Executive Chairman
Kurt J. Abkemeier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James R. Fisher Chief Information Officer
Joseph E. Whitters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRGX GLOBAL, INC.-2.44%113
FISERV, INC.-10.41%69 369
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.77%53 116
CINTAS CORPORATION22.74%34 860
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.82.77%29 571
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.21.43%23 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group