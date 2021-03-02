Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRGX Global, Inc.    PRGX

PRGX GLOBAL, INC.

(PRGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRGX Global : Technology-led Spend & Contract Analytics using Audit Data

03/02/2021 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recovery audit is a necessary and invaluable way to recover overpayments, duplicate payments, missing credits and other value due to your organization. To find these hidden gems, a wealth of data ranging from orders and invoices to payments and supplier contracts are collected and analyzed by PRGX. As a result, our focus on the innovation of technology-driven data analytics, allows us to provide valuable data assets, transformed into a fast, intuitive and insightful web platform, back to the customer.

This webinar will:

  • Explore the concept of 'Day 1 Analytics' - a unique combination of spend, contract and claim analytics at the vendor level.
  • Explain how our customers not only gain value from the initial recovery audit process, but how the data generates secondary value when it's ingested, normalized, categorized and analyzed by PRGX's proprietary Verigon technology platform.

Disclaimer

PRGX Global Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
04:38pPRGX GLOBAL  : Technology-led Spend & Contract Analytics using Audit Data
PU
02/19PRGX GLOBAL, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16BLOG : How Enriched Source-to-Pay (S2P) Data Can Strengthen Procurement
PU
02/09BLOG : How Enriched Source-to-Pay (S2P) Data Can Strengthen Procurement
PU
02/09BLOG : Manage Your Audits Effectively Through a Crisis
PU
02/02PRGX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER AT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
02/02PRGX Honored with Employer Partner of the Year Award from the University of H..
GL
01/28PRGX GLOBAL  : Uncover Financial Synergies to Increase Working Capital
PU
01/27PRGX GLOBAL  : Making Contract Compliance Audits Preventive
PU
01/25PRGX GLOBAL  : Why Pandemic Has Put Recovery Audit Back on the Finance Agenda
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 163 M - -
Net income 2020 4,92 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PRGX Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,71 $
Last Close Price 7,69 $
Spread / Highest target 0,26%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald E. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Abkemeier CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Gregory J. Owens Executive Chairman
James R. Fisher Chief Information Officer
Joseph E. Whitters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRGX GLOBAL, INC.0.79%182
SQUARE, INC.10.73%109 562
FISERV, INC.1.33%78 113
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-6.15%59 692
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.43%36 223
AFTERPAY LIMITED4.64%27 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ